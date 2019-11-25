Penn State will face Wisconsin and Minnesota in two of the biggest college volleyball matches this week

The 2019 college volleyball season is NOT over just yet, because we still have some huge matchups this week. We're talking Big Ten matchups that double as top-10 matchups, rematches, and conference tournaments. You won't want to miss any of them, especially not before the 2019 NCAA DI volleyball selection show.

Here are the top matchups to watch this week:

1. Wisconsin vs Penn State | 6:30 p.m. ET Friday, Nov. 29, on Big Ten Network

The Badgers and Nittany Lions have already played once this season, and Wisconsin came out on top 3 sets to 1 in that match. Grace Loberg had a big night for the Badgers, with 21 kills, and three Badgers had double-digit kills, which is a usual occurrence for them. Dana Rettke was all over the board with 14 kills on .323 hitting, as well as six blocks and five digs. The Badgers were also able to hold the Nittany Lions to .175 hitting. The Nittany Lions will need to be on the attack and executing well to put this strong Badger team on their toes.

Wisconsin is coming off a 3-0 win over Nebraska on Sunday. Molly Haggerty had 16 kills and Sydney Hilley had 48 assists in the Big 10 game. The Badgers swept Nebraska in the season series for the first time in program history and need only one more win to clinch a share of the conference title.

WATCH: Wisconsin's Sydney Hilley on the Badger's Big Ten schedule remaining

2. Minnesota vs Penn State |8 pm. ET Saturday, Nov. 30, on Big Ten Network

The Gophers and the Nittany Lions have not yet played this season. Stephanie Samedy leads Minnesota in kills, but as of late, multiple other players have been putting up big numbers. For Penn State, Jonni Parker, Serena Gray and Kaitlyn Hord, have all been playing well.

The Gophers finished off the weekend with 3-0 victory over Iowa on Saturday. Penn State beat Rutgers, 3-0, on Sunday.

3. Washington State vs Washington | 8 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 20, on Pac-12 Network

Here is a big rematch this week. Earlier in the season, Washington State upset the Huskies in the Pac-12 opener. Washington struggled offensively in that match. But, two weeks ago, Kara Bajema powered the Huskies to a five- set win over Utah with 26 kills. They fought off seven Utah match points in the fifth and Bajema had 8 kills in that final set. Washington State will look to rebound after a 3-1 loss to Arizona on Sunday.

Washington has had some ups and downs this season, so it will be big for them to finish off the regular season strong.

4. Big East Conference tournament | Big East Digital Network & FS2

The Big East conference tournament will take place this week, and the winner automatically qualifies for the NCAA tournament. You will most likely see Creighton and Marquette again battling for a share of the Big East title. Creighton has the No. 1 seed after its victory over Marquette on Friday. Marquette is seeded second. And also, keep an eye out for Villanova. They upset Creighton earlier this season and could make some noise this weekend.