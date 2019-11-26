Women's volleyball: Samford's Kelsi Hobbs named AVCA Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Samford senior Kelsi Hobbs was named the Sports Imports/AVCA Player of the Week, the AVCA announced Tuesday morning.



Last week, Hobbs led the Bulldogs to three wins in the Southern Conference Tournament to capture the tournament title and the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.



In the team's 3-0 first round win over The Citadel, she posted 10 kills and six digs. She had 23 kills and seven digs in a 3-2 win over Furman in the semifinals. In the championship match against ETSU, Hobbs tallied a career-high 26 kills and 12 digs in leading the Bulldogs to the 3-2 win.

For her efforts, Hobbs was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. For the season, she led the SoCon in both total kills (456) and kills per set (3.97). She was named the league's Player of the Year at the conclusion of the regular season.



Hobbs and the Bulldogs will learn their location and opponent for the first round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday at 7:30 p.m. when the Selection Show airs live on ESPNU.