Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | November 29, 2019

DII women's volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores for the tournament

DII Women's Volleyball: 2019 Selection Show

The 2019 DII women's volleyball championship bracket is set. Sixty-four teams are set to make their first serve on Thursday, Dec. 5 in regional action across the country.

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Selection show

This is where you can find everything you need to know on the road to Denver, Colorado where the 2019 DII women's volleyball championship will conclude in the championship match. The full schedule, scores, format and history are below.

2019 DII women's volleyball championship: Schedule and scores

The first round of the NCAA DII tournament gets underway Thursday, Dec. 5 with second-round action coming on Friday. The regional finals will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7. Below is the complete first-round schedule. We will update with scores and new times for later rounds as they become available, so check back often.

UNDEFEATED TRACKER: Track the final two undefeated teams run for a perfect season

Thursday, Dec. 5 (all times Eastern)

  • Wheeling vs. Fayetteville State, TBD
  • Shippensburg vs. Millersville, TBD
  • Gannon vs. Seton Hill, TBD
  • East Stroudsburg vs. Shepherd, TBD
  • Nebraska-Kearney vs. Oklahoma Baptist. TBD
  • Northern State vs. St. Cloud State, TBD
  • Minnesota Duluth vs. Central Missouri, TBD
  • Concordia-St. Paul vs. Washburn, TBD
  • Molloy vs. Adelphi, TBD
  • Saint Anselm vs. New Haven, TBD
  • Bentley vs. Holy Family, TBD
  • Bridgeport vs. Georgian Court, TBD
  • Lewis vs. Saginaw Valley State, TBD
  • Ferris State vs. Rockhurst, TBD
  • Hillsdale vs. Indianapolis, TBD
  • Missouri-St. Louis vs. Michigan Tech, TBD
  • Lynn vs. Spring Hill, TBD
  • Embry-Riddle vs. Saint Leo, TBD
  • Tampa vs. Alabama Huntsville, TBD
  • Barry vs. West Florida, TBD
  • Wingate vs. Emmanuel, TBD
  • Augusta vs. USC Aiken, TBD
  • Queens (NC) vs. Flagler, TBD
  • Carson-Newman vs. Anderson (SC), TBD
  • Regis vs. MSU Denver, TBD
  • Arkansas-Fort Smith vs. Texas A&M-Commerce, TBD
  • Colorado School of Mines vs. Tarleton State, TBD
  • Angelo State vs. West Texas A&M, TBD
  • Cal State San Bernardino vs. Central Washington
  • Alaska Anchorage vs. UC San Diego, TBD
  • Western Washington vs. Hawaii Hili, TBD
  • Cal State L.A. vs. Azusa Pacific, TBD
2019 DII women's volleyball bracket.

Tap here for a full-size view of the NCAA DII tournament bracket.

DII women's volleyball championship: What to read

  • If you are curious how the 64 teams got into the bracket and what remains ahead, be sure to check out our essential guide to the DII women's volleyball tournament. It is a comprehensive look from the selection process to the national championship match: A complete guide to the DII women's volleyball championship
  • Twenty-three teams earned an automatic bid to the postseason by winning either their regular-season championship or conference tournament. We tracked those automatic qualifiers here: Your 2019 NCAA DII tournament automatic bids

DII women's volleyball championship: History

The Tampa Spartans are back in the field, looking to defend their 2018 national championship. The Spartans are the No. 2 seed in the South and will face Alabama Huntsville in the first round. The winningest team in DII women's volleyball championship history — Concordia-St. Paul — is also back in the field, facing off against Washburn — a fellow 2018 finals team — in the first round.

HISTORY: DII programs with most titles

Below is the complete history of the championship match. 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Tampa (33-4) Chris Catanach 3-2 Western Washington Pittsburgh, Pa.
2017 Concordia-St. Paul (34-3) Brady Starkey 3-0 Florida Southern Pensacola, Fla.
2016 Concordia-St. Paul (32-4) Brady Starkey 3-0 Alaska Anchorage Sioux Falls, S.D.
2015 Wheeling Jesuit (39-4) Christy Benner 3-0 Palm Beach Atlantic Tampa, Fla.
2014 Tampa (33-1) Chris Catanach 3-0 S'west Minnesota State Louisville, Ky.
2013 Concordia-St. Paul (35-3) Brady Starkey 3-0 BYU-Hawaii Cedar Rapids, Iowa
2012 Concordia-St. Paul (34-4) Brady Starkey 3-2 Tampa Pensacola, Fla.
2011 Concordia-St. Paul (34-2) Brady Starkey 3-0 Cal State San Bernardino Cal State San Bernardino
2010 Concordia-St. Paul (32-4) Brady Starkey 3-1 Tampa Louisville, Ky.
2009 Concordia-St. Paul (37-0) Brady Starkey 3-0 West Texas A&M Concordia-St. Paul
2008 Concordia-St. Paul (37-1) Brady Starkey 3-2 Cal State San Bernardino Concordia-St. Paul
2007 Concordia-St. Paul (36-4) Brady Starkey 3-1 Western Washington Washburn
2006 Tampa (35-1) Chris Catanach 3-1 North Alabama West Florida
2005 Grand Valley State (32-1) Deanne Scanlon 3-1 Nebraska-Kearney Nebraska-Kearney
2004 Barry (34-1) Dave Nichols 3-1 Truman Barry
2003 North Alabama (33-7) Matt Peck 3-0 Concordia-St. Paul Cal State San Bernardino
2002 BYU-Hawaii (27-2) Wilfred Navalta 3-0 Truman West Texas A&M
2001 Barry (32-2) Dave Nichols 3-0 South Dakota State Grand Valley State
2000 Hawaii Pacific (28-0) Tita Ahuna 3-0 Augustana (S.D.) Augustana (S.D.)
1999 BYU-Hawaii (30-2) Wilfred Navalta 3-0 Tampa Battle Creek, Mich.
1998 Hawaii Pacific (31-5) Tita Ahuna 3-1 North Dakota State Kissimmee, Fla.
1997 West Texas A&M (37-1) Debbie Hendricks 3-2 Barry Cal State Bakersfield
1996 Nebraska-Omaha (35-2) Rose Shires 3-2 Tampa Central Missouri
1995 Barry (34-2) Lenid Yelin 3-1 Northern Michigan Barry
1994 Northern Michigan (32-4) Mark Rosen 3-1 Cal State Bakersfield Cal State Bakersfield
1993 Northern Michigan (38-1) Jim Moore 3-1 Cal State Bakersfield Northern Michigan
1992 Portland State (36-1) Jeff Mozzochi 3-2 Northern Michigan Portland State
1991 West Texas A&M (36-2) Jim Giacomazzi 3-0 Portland State West Texas A&M
1990 West Texas A&M (38-1) Kim Hudson 3-0 North Dakota State Cal State Bakersfield
1989 Cal State Bakersfield (21-15) David Rubio 3-0 Sacramento State Cal State Bakersfield
1988 Portland State (36-5) Jeff Mozzochi 3-0 Cal State Northridge North Dakota State
1987 Cal State Northridge (35-6) Walt Ker 3-2 Central Missouri Nebraska-Omaha
1986 UC Riverside (29-7) Sue Gozansky 3-0 Cal State Northridge Sacramento State
1985 Portland State (36-5) Jeff Mozzochi 3-1 Cal State Northridge Portland State
1984 Portland State (33-4) Jeff Mozzochi 3-0 Cal State Northridge Portland State
1983 Cal State Northridge (30- 6) Walt Ker 3-2 Portland State Florida Southern
1982 UC Riverside (31-5) Sue Gozansky 3-0 Cal State Northridge Cal State Northridge
1981 Sacramento State (28-6) Debby Colberg 3-0 Lewis UC Riverside

