DII women's volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores for the tournament

The 2019 DII women's volleyball championship bracket is set. Sixty-four teams are set to make their first serve on Thursday, Dec. 5 in regional action across the country.
This is where you can find everything you need to know on the road to Denver, Colorado where the 2019 DII women's volleyball championship will conclude in the championship match. The full schedule, scores, format and history are below.
2019 DII women's volleyball championship: Schedule and scores
The first round of the NCAA DII tournament gets underway Thursday, Dec. 5 with second-round action coming on Friday. The regional finals will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7. Below is the complete first-round schedule. We will update with scores and new times for later rounds as they become available, so check back often.
Thursday, Dec. 5 (all times Eastern)
- Wheeling vs. Fayetteville State, TBD
- Shippensburg vs. Millersville, TBD
- Gannon vs. Seton Hill, TBD
- East Stroudsburg vs. Shepherd, TBD
- Nebraska-Kearney vs. Oklahoma Baptist. TBD
- Northern State vs. St. Cloud State, TBD
- Minnesota Duluth vs. Central Missouri, TBD
- Concordia-St. Paul vs. Washburn, TBD
- Molloy vs. Adelphi, TBD
- Saint Anselm vs. New Haven, TBD
- Bentley vs. Holy Family, TBD
- Bridgeport vs. Georgian Court, TBD
- Lewis vs. Saginaw Valley State, TBD
- Ferris State vs. Rockhurst, TBD
- Hillsdale vs. Indianapolis, TBD
- Missouri-St. Louis vs. Michigan Tech, TBD
- Lynn vs. Spring Hill, TBD
- Embry-Riddle vs. Saint Leo, TBD
- Tampa vs. Alabama Huntsville, TBD
- Barry vs. West Florida, TBD
- Wingate vs. Emmanuel, TBD
- Augusta vs. USC Aiken, TBD
- Queens (NC) vs. Flagler, TBD
- Carson-Newman vs. Anderson (SC), TBD
- Regis vs. MSU Denver, TBD
- Arkansas-Fort Smith vs. Texas A&M-Commerce, TBD
- Colorado School of Mines vs. Tarleton State, TBD
- Angelo State vs. West Texas A&M, TBD
- Cal State San Bernardino vs. Central Washington
- Alaska Anchorage vs. UC San Diego, TBD
- Western Washington vs. Hawaii Hili, TBD
- Cal State L.A. vs. Azusa Pacific, TBD
DII women's volleyball championship: What to read
DII women's volleyball championship: History
The Tampa Spartans are back in the field, looking to defend their 2018 national championship. The Spartans are the No. 2 seed in the South and will face Alabama Huntsville in the first round. The winningest team in DII women's volleyball championship history — Concordia-St. Paul — is also back in the field, facing off against Washburn — a fellow 2018 finals team — in the first round.
Below is the complete history of the championship match.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Tampa (33-4)
|Chris Catanach
|3-2
|Western Washington
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|2017
|Concordia-St. Paul (34-3)
|Brady Starkey
|3-0
|Florida Southern
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2016
|Concordia-St. Paul (32-4)
|Brady Starkey
|3-0
|Alaska Anchorage
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2015
|Wheeling Jesuit (39-4)
|Christy Benner
|3-0
|Palm Beach Atlantic
|Tampa, Fla.
|2014
|Tampa (33-1)
|Chris Catanach
|3-0
|S'west Minnesota State
|Louisville, Ky.
|2013
|Concordia-St. Paul (35-3)
|Brady Starkey
|3-0
|BYU-Hawaii
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|2012
|Concordia-St. Paul (34-4)
|Brady Starkey
|3-2
|Tampa
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2011
|Concordia-St. Paul (34-2)
|Brady Starkey
|3-0
|Cal State San Bernardino
|Cal State San Bernardino
|2010
|Concordia-St. Paul (32-4)
|Brady Starkey
|3-1
|Tampa
|Louisville, Ky.
|2009
|Concordia-St. Paul (37-0)
|Brady Starkey
|3-0
|West Texas A&M
|Concordia-St. Paul
|2008
|Concordia-St. Paul (37-1)
|Brady Starkey
|3-2
|Cal State San Bernardino
|Concordia-St. Paul
|2007
|Concordia-St. Paul (36-4)
|Brady Starkey
|3-1
|Western Washington
|Washburn
|2006
|Tampa (35-1)
|Chris Catanach
|3-1
|North Alabama
|West Florida
|2005
|Grand Valley State (32-1)
|Deanne Scanlon
|3-1
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Nebraska-Kearney
|2004
|Barry (34-1)
|Dave Nichols
|3-1
|Truman
|Barry
|2003
|North Alabama (33-7)
|Matt Peck
|3-0
|Concordia-St. Paul
|Cal State San Bernardino
|2002
|BYU-Hawaii (27-2)
|Wilfred Navalta
|3-0
|Truman
|West Texas A&M
|2001
|Barry (32-2)
|Dave Nichols
|3-0
|South Dakota State
|Grand Valley State
|2000
|Hawaii Pacific (28-0)
|Tita Ahuna
|3-0
|Augustana (S.D.)
|Augustana (S.D.)
|1999
|BYU-Hawaii (30-2)
|Wilfred Navalta
|3-0
|Tampa
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1998
|Hawaii Pacific (31-5)
|Tita Ahuna
|3-1
|North Dakota State
|Kissimmee, Fla.
|1997
|West Texas A&M (37-1)
|Debbie Hendricks
|3-2
|Barry
|Cal State Bakersfield
|1996
|Nebraska-Omaha (35-2)
|Rose Shires
|3-2
|Tampa
|Central Missouri
|1995
|Barry (34-2)
|Lenid Yelin
|3-1
|Northern Michigan
|Barry
|1994
|Northern Michigan (32-4)
|Mark Rosen
|3-1
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Cal State Bakersfield
|1993
|Northern Michigan (38-1)
|Jim Moore
|3-1
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Northern Michigan
|1992
|Portland State (36-1)
|Jeff Mozzochi
|3-2
|Northern Michigan
|Portland State
|1991
|West Texas A&M (36-2)
|Jim Giacomazzi
|3-0
|Portland State
|West Texas A&M
|1990
|West Texas A&M (38-1)
|Kim Hudson
|3-0
|North Dakota State
|Cal State Bakersfield
|1989
|Cal State Bakersfield (21-15)
|David Rubio
|3-0
|Sacramento State
|Cal State Bakersfield
|1988
|Portland State (36-5)
|Jeff Mozzochi
|3-0
|Cal State Northridge
|North Dakota State
|1987
|Cal State Northridge (35-6)
|Walt Ker
|3-2
|Central Missouri
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1986
|UC Riverside (29-7)
|Sue Gozansky
|3-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Sacramento State
|1985
|Portland State (36-5)
|Jeff Mozzochi
|3-1
|Cal State Northridge
|Portland State
|1984
|Portland State (33-4)
|Jeff Mozzochi
|3-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Portland State
|1983
|Cal State Northridge (30- 6)
|Walt Ker
|3-2
|Portland State
|Florida Southern
|1982
|UC Riverside (31-5)
|Sue Gozansky
|3-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Cal State Northridge
|1981
|Sacramento State (28-6)
|Debby Colberg
|3-0
|Lewis
|UC Riverside