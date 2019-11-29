DII women's volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores for the tournament

The 2019 DII women's volleyball championship bracket is set. Sixty-four teams are set to make their first serve on Thursday, Dec. 5 in regional action across the country.

This is where you can find everything you need to know on the road to Denver, Colorado where the 2019 DII women's volleyball championship will conclude in the championship match. The full schedule, scores, format and history are below.

2019 DII women's volleyball championship: Schedule and scores

The first round of the NCAA DII tournament gets underway Thursday, Dec. 5 with second-round action coming on Friday. The regional finals will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7. Below is the complete first-round schedule. We will update with scores and new times for later rounds as they become available, so check back often.

Thursday, Dec. 5 (all times Eastern)

Wheeling vs. Fayetteville State, TBD

Shippensburg vs. Millersville, TBD

Gannon vs. Seton Hill, TBD

East Stroudsburg vs. Shepherd, TBD

Nebraska-Kearney vs. Oklahoma Baptist. TBD

Northern State vs. St. Cloud State, TBD

Minnesota Duluth vs. Central Missouri, TBD

Concordia-St. Paul vs. Washburn, TBD

Molloy vs. Adelphi, TBD

Saint Anselm vs. New Haven, TBD

Bentley vs. Holy Family, TBD

Bridgeport vs. Georgian Court, TBD

Lewis vs. Saginaw Valley State, TBD

Ferris State vs. Rockhurst, TBD

Hillsdale vs. Indianapolis, TBD

Missouri-St. Louis vs. Michigan Tech, TBD

Lynn vs. Spring Hill, TBD

Embry-Riddle vs. Saint Leo, TBD

Tampa vs. Alabama Huntsville, TBD

Barry vs. West Florida, TBD

Wingate vs. Emmanuel, TBD

Augusta vs. USC Aiken, TBD

Queens (NC) vs. Flagler, TBD

Carson-Newman vs. Anderson (SC), TBD

Regis vs. MSU Denver, TBD

Arkansas-Fort Smith vs. Texas A&M-Commerce, TBD

Colorado School of Mines vs. Tarleton State, TBD

Angelo State vs. West Texas A&M, TBD

Cal State San Bernardino vs. Central Washington

Alaska Anchorage vs. UC San Diego, TBD

Western Washington vs. Hawaii Hili, TBD

Cal State L.A. vs. Azusa Pacific, TBD

DII women's volleyball championship: What to read

If you are curious how the 64 teams got into the bracket and what remains ahead, be sure to check out our essential guide to the DII women's volleyball tournament. It is a comprehensive look from the selection process to the national championship match: A complete guide to the DII women's volleyball championship

Twenty-three teams earned an automatic bid to the postseason by winning either their regular-season championship or conference tournament. We tracked those automatic qualifiers here: Your 2019 NCAA DII tournament automatic bids

DII women's volleyball championship: History

The Tampa Spartans are back in the field, looking to defend their 2018 national championship. The Spartans are the No. 2 seed in the South and will face Alabama Huntsville in the first round. The winningest team in DII women's volleyball championship history — Concordia-St. Paul — is also back in the field, facing off against Washburn — a fellow 2018 finals team — in the first round.

Below is the complete history of the championship match.