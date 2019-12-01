Here are the 32 automatic qualifiers in the 2019 NCAA women's volleyball championship

Sydney Hilley breaks down No. 5 Wisconsin's surge to the top of the Big 10

Sydney Hilley breaks down No. 5 Wisconsin's surge to the top of the Big 10

The 2019 DI women's volleyball championship bracket will be announced Sunday, Dec. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET in an ESPNU selection show. Thirty-two teams already know they have a spot locked in.

Of the 64 teams named to the championship field, 32 were awarded automatic qualification via conference championship. The remaining 32 championship participants will be selected at large.

WATCH THE SELECTION SHOW: Date, time, how to watch the 2019 DI women's volleyball bracket reveal

Here are the 32 conferences who award automatic-qualification, and their 2019 champions:

CONFERENCE AUTOMATIC QUALIFIER America East Albany American Athletic UCF Atlantic Coast Pitt Atlantic 10 Dayton Atlantic Sun Kennesaw State Big East St. John's Big Sky Northern Colorado Big South Winthrop Big Ten Wisconsin Big 12 Texas Big West Hawaii Colonial Towson Conference USA Western Kentucky Horizon Northern Kentucky Ivy Princeton MAC Ball State MAAC Fairfield MEAC Howard Missouri Valley Illinois State Mountain West Colorado State Northeast Sacred Heart Ohio Valley SE Missouri State Pac-12 Stanford Patriot American SEC Kentucky SoCon Samford Southland Stephen F. Austin SWAC Alabama State Summit Denver Sun Belt Texas State WAC New Mexico State West Coast San Diego

About the AQs

Here's what to know about each automatic qualifier for the 2019 championship:

America East: Albany has won 14 of its last 15 matches entering the tournament. The Great Danes went 9-1 in conference play and were a perfect 7-0 at home. It is their first NCAA appearance since 2011.

American Athletic: UCF defeated Cincinnati in five sets to win the AAC Championship and clinch its second-straight appearance in the NCAA tournament and 10th overall.

Atlantic Coast: Pitt rides an 18-match winning streak into the tournament after finishing the season 29-1 and a perfect 18-0 in ACC play. The Panthers were unblemished away from home going 14-0. This marks Pitt’s fourth-consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament and 15th overall.

Atlantic 10: Dayton raced through A-10 play with a 13-1 record and capped the year with a 3-1 victory over top-seeded VCU in the A-10 Championship. The Flyers won their second-consecutive A-10 tournament championship and 14th overall on the way to clinching their 14th NCAA tournament appearance.

Atlantic Sun: In a rematch of the 2018 ASUN Championship match, Kennesaw State defeated Florida Gulf Coast in five sets to win the tournament title. The Owls are winners of six straight as they prepare for their second trip to the NCAA tournament.

Big East: Taking down the No. 2 seed, St. John’s defeated Marquette 3-1 in the Big East final. This is third appearance for St. Johns and the first since 2007.

Big Sky: After a tight five-set victory over Weber St., Northern Colorado punched its ticket to the dance with a Big Sky AQ bid. Northern Colo. improved to 26-7 with a 12-match win streak.

Big South: Winthrop went a perfect 14-0 in Big South play and 14-0 at home to claim the league’s automatic bid. The Eagles finished 24-4 overall and swept six-straight sets in the conference championship to continue a 12-match winning streak.

Big Ten: With its sweep over Rutgers in its final regular-season match, fifth-ranked Wisconsin secured the Big Ten Championship. The Badgers finished the season with a 22-6 overall record and only two conference losses.

Big 12: Texas moved to 21-3, 15-1 on the season and earn a share for the 2019 Big 12 title after defeating Iowa St., to claim the AQ bid. Winning their last two matches, this will mark the 35th post season appearance for the Longhorns.

Big West: Hawaii has played in the NCAA tournament every year since 1993 and will do so again after completing a 24-3 season and winning the Big West Championship. Hawaii will look to win its first NCAA championship since 1987.

Colonial: Towson went undefeated in CAA play and 28-2 overall, capped by a sweep of James Madison in the tournament championship to make their second NCAA Tournament appearance. It is the Tigers’ first since 2004.

ALL-TIME LINEUPS: We picked Penn State's all-time dream team | Nebraska | Stanford | Texas

Conference USA: Western Kentucky completed a near-perfect season going 31-1 on the year. The Hilltoppers are on a 27-match win streak as they prepare for their 12th NCAA tournament appearance and first since 2017. WKU won both the Conference USA regular season and tournament titles for the fifth time this season.

Horizon: Northern Kentucky defeated both the No. 1 and 2 seeds in the Horizon League Tournament to win the conference for the first time and secure the program’s first-ever trip to the NCAA tournament. The Norse made the jump to Division I in 2012.

Ivy: Despite the Ivy League not playing a conference tournament, Princeton defeated Yale in a winner-take-all, one-match playoff to secure the league’s bid. It is the Tigers’ eighth appearance in the tournament and first since 2017.

MAC: With 10 freshmen on the roster, Ball State heated up at the end of the season, winning nine straight to win its first MAC Tournament Championship since 2002. The last four matches of those nine were against the top-four teams in the league. This will mark the Cardinals’ first trip to the NCAA tournament since 2011 and ninth overall.

MAAC: Fairfield claimed its 11th MAAC Tournament Championship when it defeated Quinnipiac, 3-1, in the title game. Manuela Nicolini was named both the player of the year and setter of the year in the MAAC.

MEAC: Howard defeated Morgan in five sets to win the MEAC Tournament and its eighth-consecutive match. This is the fifth-straight tournament appearance for the Bison.

Missouri Valley: No. 3 Illinois State swept the No. 1 seed UNI Panthers on Saturday night in the Missouri Valley Conference championship match. With its win, Illinois State became the first three-seed to ever win the tournament title.



Mountain West: Colorado State lost just one match this season on the way to a 28-1 record and 31st appearance in the NCAA tournament. 1994 is the last time the tournament was played without the Rams.

Northeast: Sacred Heart swept Central Connecticut State in the tournament championship The Pioneers finished the year 20-11 with six-consecutive victories.

Ohio Valley: SE MO St. won its first Ohio Valley Tournament championship since 2000 with a sweep of Morehead State. Laney Malloy leads the Redhawks with 385 kills on the year.

Pac-12: Stanford has qualified for the NCAA tournament for the 39th time, one of two programs to make the field every year of the tournament’s existence. The Cardinal are 24-4 and have won 12 straight.

Patriot: American has won 17 straight matches, including the Patriot League Tournament Championship over Army. It is the 18th appearance in the NCAA tournament for the Eagles.

SEC: Kentucky won its third-straight Southeastern Conference championship on Saturday afternoon, sweeping the Ole Miss Rebels 3-0. The SEC title is the program's seventh overall and third in the last three years.

SoCon: Samford compiled a 15-1 conference record on the way to claiming the league’s auto-bid. Both Kelsi Hobbs and Lauren Deaton have over 400 kills for the Bulldogs. Hobbs was named SoCon player of the year.

Southland: Stephen F. Austin lost just one match the entirety of the 2019 campaign with a record of 31-1. The Lumberjacks have won 24 straight as they prepare for their sixth NCAA Tournament showing and second in a row.

SWAC: Alabama State defeated the No. 1, 2 and 4 seeds in the SWAC Tournament to qualify for their sixth NCAA Tournament. It is the fourth-straight tournament appearance for the Hornets.

Summit: Denver defeated both Purdue Fort Wayne and Omaha, 3-1, to win the Summit League Tournament. The Pioneers’ six total NCAA Tournament appearances have all occurred in the last six seasons.

Sun Belt: Texas State beat Coastal Carolina, 3-1, in the Sun Belt Championship. The Bobcats are led by 416 kills from Cheyenne Huskey.

WAC: New Mexico State lost just three matches all year and finished a perfect 16-0 in WAC competition. The Aggies will be making their 10th tournament appearance under coach Mike Jordan.

West Coast: San Diego dethroned Brigham Young atop the WCC standings for the first time since 2013 when it last won the league title. The Toreros defeated BYU twice in 2019 on the way to a 17-1 conference record.