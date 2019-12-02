TRENDING:

Michella Chester | NCAA.com | December 2, 2019

2019 DI women's college volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2019 DI women's college volleyball bracket, predicted

 The 2019 women's volleyball championship begins Thursday, Dec. 5. Here is the full list of first-round matchups: 

(All times Eastern)

2019 DI women's volleyball championship — First round games


Dec. 5

Dec. 6

Dec. 7

Here are some of the biggest matchups in the first round: 

St. John's vs. (13) Texas A&M — 7:30 p.m., Dec. 5: St. Johns earned its way into the field with wins over Marquette and Creighton in the Big East conference tournament. 

Illinois vs. Utah — 6 p.m., Dec. 6: Utah and Illinois are evenly matched. They are both teams that have come really close this season multiple times against top-ranked opponents. Keep an eye on this first-round matchup. 

South Carolina vs. Colorado State — 8 p.m., Dec. 6: Colorado State has only one loss this season and 28 straight wins before the tournament. This will be their chance to show what they are made of on a bigger stage. 

Washington State vs. San Diego — 9:30 p.m., Dec. 6: Washington State is also coming off of a huge win over Washington at the end of the regular season and just made the tournament field. They could be a team to pull off some upsets. 

2019 DI women's volleyball playoffs: The championship bracket

Sixty four teams were selected to the 2019 DI women's volleyball championship bracket.Thirty two were awarded automatic qualification by winning their respective regular season conference championship. The remaining 32 teams were selected at large 2019 DI women's volleyball tournament: The championship bracket: 

2019 womens volleyball tournament bracket

Below, you can watch NCAA DI women's volleyball committee chair Michelle Durban break down the bracket and give some answers regarding the fourth, fifth and sixth seeds, the bottom tier of host teams vs non-hosts, and some matchups we might see.

NCAA DI volleyball committee chair Michelle Durban breaks down the 2019 tournament bracket

You can also see one version of the 2019 women's college volleyball tournament bracket, predicted:

The 2019 DI women's college volleyball bracket, predicted

Below is the tentative round-by-round schedule for the 2019 DI women's volleyball championship. The semifinals will be aired on ESPN and the national championship will be aired on ESPN2.

  • First round: (32 games/16 sites): Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5-6
  • Second round: (16 games/16 sites): Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7
  • Regionals (8 games/4 sites): Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14 
  • Semifinals (2 games/Pittsburgh): Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
  • Championship game: (Pittsburgh): Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2

GET READY FOR PITTSBURGH: Buy tickets| View the bracket | Event schedule | Full guide

2019 DI women's volleyball championship: History

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis
2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City
2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus
2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha
2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City
2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle
2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville
2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas
2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC
2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida
2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska
2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State
2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska
2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA
2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State
2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas
2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans
2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State
2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU
1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii
1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin
1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State
1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State
1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts
1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas
1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin
1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico
1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA
1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland
1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii
1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota
1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis
1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific
1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan
1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA
1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky
1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific
1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA

