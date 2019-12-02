2019 DI women's college volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2019 women's volleyball championship begins Thursday, Dec. 5. Here is the full list of first-round matchups:

(All times Eastern)

2019 DI women's volleyball championship — First round games



Dec. 5

Dec. 6

Dec. 7

Here are some of the biggest matchups in the first round:

St. John's vs. (13) Texas A&M — 7:30 p.m., Dec. 5: St. Johns earned its way into the field with wins over Marquette and Creighton in the Big East conference tournament.

Illinois vs. Utah — 6 p.m., Dec. 6: Utah and Illinois are evenly matched. They are both teams that have come really close this season multiple times against top-ranked opponents. Keep an eye on this first-round matchup.

South Carolina vs. Colorado State — 8 p.m., Dec. 6: Colorado State has only one loss this season and 28 straight wins before the tournament. This will be their chance to show what they are made of on a bigger stage.

Washington State vs. San Diego — 9:30 p.m., Dec. 6: Washington State is also coming off of a huge win over Washington at the end of the regular season and just made the tournament field. They could be a team to pull off some upsets.

2019 DI women's volleyball playoffs: The championship bracket

Sixty four teams were selected to the 2019 DI women's volleyball championship bracket.Thirty two were awarded automatic qualification by winning their respective regular season conference championship. The remaining 32 teams were selected at large 2019 DI women's volleyball tournament: The championship bracket:

Below, you can watch NCAA DI women's volleyball committee chair Michelle Durban break down the bracket and give some answers regarding the fourth, fifth and sixth seeds, the bottom tier of host teams vs non-hosts, and some matchups we might see.

NCAA DI volleyball committee chair Michelle Durban breaks down the 2019 tournament bracket

You can also see one version of the 2019 women's college volleyball tournament bracket, predicted:

The 2019 DI women's college volleyball bracket, predicted

Below is the tentative round-by-round schedule for the 2019 DI women's volleyball championship. The semifinals will be aired on ESPN and the national championship will be aired on ESPN2.

First round: (32 games/16 sites): Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5-6

Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5-6 Second round: (16 games/16 sites): Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7

Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7 Regionals (8 games/4 sites): Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14

Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14 Semifinals (2 games/Pittsburgh): Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on ESPN Championship game: (Pittsburgh): Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2

GET READY FOR PITTSBURGH: Buy tickets| View the bracket | Event schedule | Full guide

2019 DI women's volleyball championship: History