2019 DI women's college volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2019 women's volleyball championship begins Thursday, Dec. 5. Here is the full list of first-round matchups:
(All times Eastern)
2019 DI women's volleyball championship — First round games
Dec. 5
- Florida State vs UCF — 4:30 p.m., Gainsville, Florida
- Oklahoma vs Rice — 5:30 p.m., College Station, Texas
- Texas State vs UCSB — 5:30 p.m., Austin, Texas
- Samford vs Louisville — 6 p.m., Bowling Green, Kentucky
- Alabama State vs (10) Florida — 7 p.m., Gainesville, Florida
- St. John's vs (13) Texas A&M — 7:30 p.m., College Station, Texas
- Kennesaw State vs (15) Western Kentucky — 8 p.m., Bowling Green, Kentucky
- Albany vs 2 Texas — 8 p.m., Austin, Texas
Dec. 6
- VCU vs Cincinnati — 4 p.m., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Dayton vs Marquette — 4:30 p.m., West Lafayette, Indiana
- American vs Towson — 5 p.m., State College, Pennsylvania
- Northern Kentucky vs Michigan — 5 p.m., Lexington, Kentucky
- UNI vs Missouri — 5:30 p.m., Lincoln, Nebraska
- Notre Dame vs UCLA — 5:30 p.m., Madison, Wisconsin
- Iowa State vs Creighton — 5:30 p.m., Minneapolis, Minnesota
- SFA vs USC — 6 p.m., Waco, Texas
- Illinois vs Utah — 6 p.m., Provo, Utah
- Wright State vs (16) Purdue — 7 p.m., West Lafayette, Indiana
- Howard vs (6) Pitt — 7 p.m., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- SEMO vs (9) Kentucky — 7:30 p.m., Lexington, Kentucky
- Georgia vs Cal Poly — 7:30 p.m., Stanford, California
- Princeton vs (11) Penn State — 7:30 p.m., State College, Pennsylvania
- Sacred Heart vs (1) Baylor — 8 p.m., Waco, Texas
- South Carolina vs Colorado State — 8 p.m., Seattle, Washington
- Ball State vs 5 Nebraska — 8 p.m., Lincoln, Nebraska
- Illinois State vs (4) Wisconsin — 8 p.m., Madison, Wisconsin
- Fairfield vs (7) Minnesota — 8 p.m., Minneapolis, Minnesota
- New Mexico State vs (14) BYU — 9 p.m., Provo, Utah
- Washington State vs San Diego — 9:30 p.m., Honolulu, Hawai'i
- Denver vs (3) Stanford — 10 p.m., Stanford, California
- Winthrop vs (8) Washington — 10:30 p.m., Seattle, Washington
Dec. 7
- Northern Colorado vs (12) Hawaii — 12 a.m., Honolulu, Hawai'i
Here are some of the biggest matchups in the first round:
St. John's vs. (13) Texas A&M — 7:30 p.m., Dec. 5: St. Johns earned its way into the field with wins over Marquette and Creighton in the Big East conference tournament.
Illinois vs. Utah — 6 p.m., Dec. 6: Utah and Illinois are evenly matched. They are both teams that have come really close this season multiple times against top-ranked opponents. Keep an eye on this first-round matchup.
South Carolina vs. Colorado State — 8 p.m., Dec. 6: Colorado State has only one loss this season and 28 straight wins before the tournament. This will be their chance to show what they are made of on a bigger stage.
Washington State vs. San Diego — 9:30 p.m., Dec. 6: Washington State is also coming off of a huge win over Washington at the end of the regular season and just made the tournament field. They could be a team to pull off some upsets.
2019 DI women's volleyball playoffs: The championship bracket
Sixty four teams were selected to the 2019 DI women's volleyball championship bracket.Thirty two were awarded automatic qualification by winning their respective regular season conference championship. The remaining 32 teams were selected at large 2019 DI women's volleyball tournament: The championship bracket:
Below, you can watch NCAA DI women's volleyball committee chair Michelle Durban break down the bracket and give some answers regarding the fourth, fifth and sixth seeds, the bottom tier of host teams vs non-hosts, and some matchups we might see.
You can also see one version of the 2019 women's college volleyball tournament bracket, predicted:
Below is the tentative round-by-round schedule for the 2019 DI women's volleyball championship. The semifinals will be aired on ESPN and the national championship will be aired on ESPN2.
- First round: (32 games/16 sites): Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5-6
- Second round: (16 games/16 sites): Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7
- Regionals (8 games/4 sites): Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14
- Semifinals (2 games/Pittsburgh): Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
- Championship game: (Pittsburgh): Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2
2019 DI women's volleyball championship: History
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Stanford (34-1)
|Kevin Hambly
|3-2
|Nebraska
|Minneapolis
|2017
|Nebraska (32-4)
|John Cook
|3-1
|Florida
|Kansas City
|2016
|Stanford (26-7)
|John Dunning
|3-1
|Texas
|Columbus
|2015
|Nebraska (32-4)
|John Cook
|3-0
|Texas
|Omaha
|2014
|Penn State (36-3)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|BYU
|Oklahoma City
|2013
|Penn State (34-2)
|Russ Rose
|3-1
|Wisconsin
|Seattle
|2012
|Texas (29-4)
|Jerritt Elliott
|3-0
|Oregon
|Louisville
|2011
|UCLA (29-6)
|Michael Sealy
|3-1
|Illinois
|San Antonio, Texas
|2010
|Penn State (32-5)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|California
|UMKC
|2009
|Penn State (38-0)
|Russ Rose
|3-2
|Texas
|South Florida
|2008
|Penn State (38-0)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|Stanford
|Nebraska
|2007
|Penn State (34-2)
|Russ Rose
|3-2
|Stanford
|Sacramento State
|2006
|Nebraska (33-1)
|John Cook
|3-1
|Stanford
|Nebraska
|2005
|Washington (32-1)
|Jim McLaughlin
|3-0
|Nebraska
|UTSA
|2004
|Stanford (30-6)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Minnesota
|Long Beach State
|2003
|Southern California (35-0)
|Mick Haley
|3-1
|Florida
|Dallas
|2002
|Southern California (31-1)
|Mick Haley
|3-1
|Stanford
|New Orleans
|2001
|Stanford (33-2)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Long Beach State
|San Diego State
|2000
|Nebraska (34-0)
|John Cook
|3-2
|Wisconsin
|VCU
|1999
|Penn State (36-1)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|Stanford
|Hawaii
|1998
|Long Beach State (36-0)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-2
|Penn State
|Wisconsin
|1997
|Stanford (33-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-2
|Penn State
|Washington State
|1996
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-0
|Hawaii
|Cleveland State
|1995
|Nebraska (32-1)
|Terry Pettit
|3-1
|Texas
|Massachusetts
|1994
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-1
|UCLA
|Texas
|1993
|Long Beach State (32-2)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-1
|Penn State
|Wisconsin
|1992
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-1
|UCLA
|New Mexico
|1991
|UCLA (31-5)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-2
|Long Beach State
|UCLA
|1990
|UCLA (36-1)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-0
|Pacific
|Maryland
|1989
|Long Beach State (32-5)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-0
|Nebraska
|Hawaii
|1988
|Texas (34-5)
|Mick Haley
|3-0
|Hawaii
|Minnesota
|1987
|Hawaii (37-2)
|Dave Shoji
|3-1
|Stanford
|Indianapolis
|1986
|Pacific (39-3)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Nebraska
|Pacific
|1985
|Pacific (36-3)
|John Dunning
|3-1
|Stanford
|Western Michigan
|1984
|UCLA (33-6)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-2
|Stanford
|UCLA
|1983
|Hawaii (34-2)
|Dave Shoji
|3-0
|UCLA
|Kentucky
|1982
|Hawaii (33-1)
|Dave Shoji
|3-2
|Southern California
|Pacific
|1981
|Southern California (27-10)
|Chuck Erbe
|3-2
|UCLA
|UCLA