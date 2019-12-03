Missouri volleyball’s Andrea Fuentes named Sports Imports/AVCA Division I National Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou Volleyball redshirt sophomore S Andrea Fuentes was recognized as the Sports Imports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I National Player of the Week, announced Tuesday by the organization.

"This is definitely a big-time honor for Andrea," said Mizzou Volleyball head coach Joshua Taylor. "To get a national recognition like this is awesome and it shows how special of a season she's having. We're so proud of everything she's done this year and we can't wait to see what's in store the rest of this season and the final two years of her career at Mizzou."

Fuentes becomes the Tigers' seventh all-time AVCA Division I National Player of the Week. She's Mizzou's first recipient of the award in six years, as Molly Taylor was honored in midst of her First Team All-American campaign.

Fuentes joins Taylor (2011, '13), Paola Ampudia (2010), Jessica Vander Kooi (2006), Nicole Wilson (2005) and Mary Lauren Smith (2002) as all-time Tigers to garner the national weekly award.

The San Juan native concluded her regular season this past week with 14.29 assists per set, while helping the Tigers to a .301 team hitting percentage in victories at Ole Miss (Nov. 27) and versus LSU (Nov. 30).

Fuentes opened her week with 56 assists against the Rebels, marking her eighth match this year with 50-plus assists. She was fantastic in the final two sets at Ole Miss, assisting the Mizzou offense to .412 and .350 hitting in sets three and four, respectively.

In the 2019 regular season finale versus LSU, Fuentes orchestrated the Mizzou offense to an outstanding .357 team hitting mark. It was the Tigers' 13th match this year with .300-plus hitting. Four of those occurrences have taken place in the teams' past seven matches played.

Fuentes wrapped up her regular season as the Southeastern Conference overall leader in assists per set (11.84). Additionally, Fuentes also paced the league in SEC only assists per set (12.03). Heading into this weekend's NCAA Tournament, she ranks fifth in the NCAA in assists per set and 17th in total assists.