2019 DI women's college volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

Watch highlights from the first day of the 2019 NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament

The first day of games in the 2019 NCAA women's volleyball championship is over, and eight teams cashed in their ticket for the second round, including No. 3 seed Texas, 10th seed Florida, 13th seed Texas A&M, and 15th seed Western Kentucky.

The closest match on Thursday was between in-state foes UCF and Florida State, with the Knights taking down the Seminoles in five sets.

Play will resume today with first- and second-round games. There will be 28 matches in all, ending with a midnight ET start out in Hawai'i. Top seed Baylor, as well as Stanford, Wisconsin and Nebraska will have their first games of the tournament.

Here are some of the biggest matchups remaining in the first round, and in the second round:

Illinois vs. Utah — 6 p.m., Dec. 6: Utah and Illinois are evenly matched. They are both teams that have come really close this season multiple times against top-ranked opponents. Keep an eye on this first-round matchup.

South Carolina vs. Colorado State — 8 p.m., Dec. 6: Colorado State has only one loss this season and 28 straight wins before the tournament. This will be their chance to show what they are made of on a bigger stage.

Washington State vs. San Diego — 9:30 p.m., Dec. 6: Washington State is also coming off of a huge win over Washington at the end of the regular season and just made the tournament field. They could be a team to pull off some upsets.

Rice vs Texas A&M — 7:30 p.m., Dec. 6: These two teams seems pretty evenly matched. Stakes are even higher now in the second round, and both teams want to prove themselves as a high level team that can go the distance.

Louisville vs Western Kentucky— 8 p.m., Dec. 6: We've got a rematch on our hands. Western Kentucky only has one loss this season, and it was at the hands of Louisville. Now, Western Kentucky will get the chance to exact revenge in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Here were all eight final scores from the first day of the women's volleyball championship:

Thursday, Dec. 5

2019 DI NCAA women's volleyball championship — Friday, Dec. 6 games and broadcast information

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Dec. 6 | First round

Friday, Dec. 6 | Second round

2019 DI women's volleyball playoffs: The championship bracket

Sixty four teams were selected to the 2019 NCAA DI women's volleyball championship bracket. Thirty two were awarded automatic qualification by winning their respective regular season conference championship. The remaining 32 teams were selected at large 2019 DI women's volleyball tournament: The championship bracket:

Below, you can watch NCAA DI women's volleyball committee chair Michelle Durban break down the bracket and give some answers regarding the fourth, fifth and sixth seeds, the bottom tier of host teams vs non-hosts, and some matchups we might see.

NCAA DI volleyball committee chair Michelle Durban breaks down the 2019 tournament bracket

You can also see one version of the 2019 women's college volleyball tournament bracket, predicted:

The 2019 DI women's college volleyball bracket, predicted

2019 DI women's volleyball playoffs: Results

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, Dec. 5 | First round

Below is the tentative round-by-round schedule for the 2019 DI women's volleyball championship. The semifinals will be aired on ESPN and the national championship will be aired on ESPN2.

First round: (32 games/16 sites): Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5-6

Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5-6 Second round: (16 games/16 sites): Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7

Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7 Regionals (8 games/4 sites): Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14

Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14 Semifinals (2 games/Pittsburgh): Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on ESPN Championship game: (Pittsburgh): Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2

2019 DI women's volleyball championship: History