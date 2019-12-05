2019 DI women's college volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The first day of games in the 2019 NCAA women's volleyball championship is over, and eight teams cashed in their ticket for the second round, including No. 3 seed Texas, 10th seed Florida, 13th seed Texas A&M, and 15th seed Western Kentucky.
The closest match on Thursday was between in-state foes UCF and Florida State, with the Knights taking down the Seminoles in five sets.
Play will resume today with first- and second-round games. There will be 28 matches in all, ending with a midnight ET start out in Hawai'i. Top seed Baylor, as well as Stanford, Wisconsin and Nebraska will have their first games of the tournament.
Here are some of the biggest matchups remaining in the first round, and in the second round:
Illinois vs. Utah — 6 p.m., Dec. 6: Utah and Illinois are evenly matched. They are both teams that have come really close this season multiple times against top-ranked opponents. Keep an eye on this first-round matchup.
South Carolina vs. Colorado State — 8 p.m., Dec. 6: Colorado State has only one loss this season and 28 straight wins before the tournament. This will be their chance to show what they are made of on a bigger stage.
Washington State vs. San Diego — 9:30 p.m., Dec. 6: Washington State is also coming off of a huge win over Washington at the end of the regular season and just made the tournament field. They could be a team to pull off some upsets.
Rice vs Texas A&M — 7:30 p.m., Dec. 6: These two teams seems pretty evenly matched. Stakes are even higher now in the second round, and both teams want to prove themselves as a high level team that can go the distance.
Louisville vs Western Kentucky— 8 p.m., Dec. 6: We've got a rematch on our hands. Western Kentucky only has one loss this season, and it was at the hands of Louisville. Now, Western Kentucky will get the chance to exact revenge in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Here were all eight final scores from the first day of the women's volleyball championship:
Thursday, Dec. 5
- UCF 3 vs Florida State 2 — UCF took down in-state rival Florida State in five-sets to move on to the second round. McKenna Melville had 20 kills, followed by Kristina Fisher with 19 kills.
- Rice 3 vs Oklahoma 0 — Nicole Lennon led the way for the Owls with 16 kills for the Rice's first NCAA tournament win in program history.
- UCSB 3 vs Texas State 1 — Lindsay Ruddins and Tallulah Froley powered the Gauchos to a 3-1 win over Texas State. Ruddins added 13 digs and Froley hit .394 percent.
- Louisville 3 vs Samford 0 — Aiko Jones had 17 kills on .382 hitting efficiency in Louisville's clean sweep of Samford. They move on to take on the winner of Western Kentucky and Kennesaw State.
- (10) Florida 3 vs Alabama State 0— Paige Hammons and Mia Sokolowski had 10 kills apiece in the sweep over Alabama State. The Gators pulled off the sweep without their star outside hitter, Thayer Hall.
- (13) Texas A&M 3 vs St. John's 0 — Texas A&M outhit St. Johns .500 to .029 in the third set to pull off the sweep. Hollann Hans had 15 kills on .400 hitting efficiency in the win.
- (15) Western Kentucky 3 vs Kennesaw State 0 — Western Kentucky never won a set by more than three points, but pulled off the sweep over Kennesaw State. Paige Briggs led the way with 11 kills. Kayland Jackson had nine kills on a whopping .750 hitting efficiency.
- (2) Texas 3 vs Albany 0 — The Longhorns cruised past Albany in the first round (25-9, 25-16, 25-15.) The Longhorns had 43 kills to Albany's 19, and move on to play UCSB in the second round. Texas displayed their balanced offense, Micaya White had 13 kills, Skylar Fields and Logan Eggleston had 10 kills, and Brionne Butler tallied 7.
2019 DI NCAA women's volleyball championship — Friday, Dec. 6 games and broadcast information
(All times Eastern)
Friday, Dec. 6 | First round
- VCU vs Cincinnati — 4 p.m., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | ESPN
- Dayton vs Marquette — 4:30 p.m., West Lafayette, Indiana | BTN+
- American vs Towson — 5 p.m., State College, Pennsylvania | BTN +
- Northern Kentucky vs Michigan — 5 p.m., Lexington, Kentucky | ESPN3
- UNI vs Missouri — 5:30 p.m., Lincoln, Nebraska |BTN+
- Notre Dame vs UCLA — 5:30 p.m., Madison, Wisconsin | BTN+
- Iowa State vs Creighton — 5:30 p.m., Minneapolis, Minnesota | BTN+
- SFA vs USC — 6 p.m., Waco, Texas | ESPN 3
- Illinois vs Utah — 6 p.m., Provo, Utah | BYUtv
- Wright State vs (16) Purdue — 7 p.m., West Lafayette, Indiana | BTN+
- Howard vs (6) Pitt — 7 p.m., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | ACCNx
- SEMO vs (9) Kentucky — 7:30 p.m., Lexington, Kentucky | SECN+
- Georgia vs Cal Poly — 7:30 p.m., Stanford, California |Pac-12 Plus
- Princeton vs (11) Penn State — 7:30 p.m., State College, Pennsylvania | BTN+
- Sacred Heart vs (1) Baylor — 8 p.m., Waco, Texas | ESPN3
- South Carolina vs Colorado State — 8 p.m., Seattle, Washington | Pac-12 Plus
- Ball State vs 5 Nebraska — 8 p.m., Lincoln, Nebraska | BTN+
- Illinois State vs (4) Wisconsin — 8 p.m., Madison, Wisconsin |BTN+
- Fairfield vs (7) Minnesota — 8 p.m., Minneapolis, Minnesota | BTN+
- New Mexico State vs (14) BYU — 9 p.m., Provo, Utah | BYUtv
- Washington State vs San Diego — 9:30 p.m., Honolulu, Hawai'i | BigWest.tv
- Denver vs (3) Stanford — 10 p.m., Stanford, California | Pac-12 Networks
- Winthrop vs (8) Washington — 10:30 p.m., Seattle, Washington | Pac-12 Networks
- Northern Colorado vs (12) Hawaii — 12 a.m. (Dec. 7), Honolulu, Hawai'i | Spectrum Networks/BigWest.tv
Friday, Dec. 6 | Second round
- UCF vs (10) Florida — 7 p.m., Gainesville, Florida |SECN+
- Rice vs (13) Texas A&M — 7:30 p.m., College Station, Texas |SECN+
- UCSB vs (2) Texas — 8 p.m., Austin, Texas | Longhorn Network
- Louisville vs (15) Western Kentucky — 8 p.m., |Facebook Live
2019 DI women's volleyball playoffs: The championship bracket
Sixty four teams were selected to the 2019 NCAA DI women's volleyball championship bracket. Thirty two were awarded automatic qualification by winning their respective regular season conference championship. The remaining 32 teams were selected at large 2019 DI women's volleyball tournament: The championship bracket:
Below, you can watch NCAA DI women's volleyball committee chair Michelle Durban break down the bracket and give some answers regarding the fourth, fifth and sixth seeds, the bottom tier of host teams vs non-hosts, and some matchups we might see.
You can also see one version of the 2019 women's college volleyball tournament bracket, predicted:
2019 DI women's volleyball playoffs: Results
(All times Eastern)
Thursday, Dec. 5 | First round
- UCF 3 vs Florida State 2
- Rice 3 vs Oklahoma 0
- UCSB 3 vs Texas State 1
- Louisville 3 vs Samford 0
- (10) Florida 3 vs Alabama State 0
- (13) Texas A&M 3 vs St. John's 0
- (15) Western Kentucky 3 vs Kennesaw State 0
- (2) Texas 3 vs Albany 0
Below is the tentative round-by-round schedule for the 2019 DI women's volleyball championship. The semifinals will be aired on ESPN and the national championship will be aired on ESPN2.
- First round: (32 games/16 sites): Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5-6
- Second round: (16 games/16 sites): Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7
- Regionals (8 games/4 sites): Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14
- Semifinals (2 games/Pittsburgh): Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
- Championship game: (Pittsburgh): Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2
