DII women's volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores for the tournament

The first round of the 2019 DII women's volleyball championship is complete. Second-round action resumes Friday, Dec. 6.

This is where you can find everything you need to know on the road to Denver, Colorado where the 2019 DII women's volleyball championship will conclude in the championship match. The full schedule, scores, format and history are below.

2019 DII women's volleyball championship: What happened Thursday

The first round of the NCAA DII tournament got underway on Thursday, Dec. 5. Here's what you may have missed:

Tournament heavyweights Concordia St.-Paul and Tampa both moved on to the regional semifinals. It was smooth sailing for the defending champion Spartans, who swept their way to the second round, but Concordia-St. Paul had a real fight, going the full five sets with Washburn.

Two No. 6 seeds advanced in upset fashion in the early games. Shepherd took down East Stroudsburg 3-2, while Michigan Tech made a statement sweeping UMSL in straight sets. Two No. 7 seeds partook in the largest upsets of the day thus far as No. 7 Flagler swept its way to victory over No. 2 Queens (NC) and No. 7 Holy Family ousted No. 2 Bentley three sets to one. Azusa Pacific joined the upset part at night, as the No. 6 seed took out Cal State L.A.

All eight No. 1 seeds advanced, and quite easily at that. At least for the most part. Seven of the eight seeds combined to go 21-1 with only Molloy dropping a set. Regis jumped out to an early 2-0 lead before MSU Denver came storming back to force a decisive fifth set. But the Rangers moved on to Friday's second round. No. 1 seeds Nebraska-Kearney and Cal State San Bernardino remained perfect on the season.

Here is the complete scoreboard from Round 1 and the scoreboard for the rest of the weekend.

Thursday, Dec. 5 (all times Eastern)

Second round, Friday, Dec. 6 (all times Eastern):

DII women's volleyball championship: What to read

If you are curious how the 64 teams got into the bracket and what remains ahead, be sure to check out our essential guide to the DII women's volleyball tournament. It is a comprehensive look from the selection process to the national championship match: A complete guide to the DII women's volleyball championship

Twenty-three teams earned an automatic bid to the postseason by winning either their regular-season championship or conference tournament. We tracked those automatic qualifiers here: Your 2019 NCAA DII tournament automatic bids

DII women's volleyball championship: History

The Tampa Spartans are back in the field, looking to defend their 2018 national championship. The Spartans are the No. 2 seed in the South and will face Alabama Huntsville in the first round. The winningest team in DII women's volleyball championship history — Concordia-St. Paul — is also back in the field, facing off against Washburn — a fellow 2018 finals team — in the first round.

Below is the complete history of the championship match.