2019 DI women's college volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

This Friday is loaded with great matchups in the regionals of the NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament.
The top four seeds in the tournament still stand, and will be hosting this weekend in Waco and Austin, Texas, Stanford, California, and Madison, Wisconsin. Sixteen really strong teams remain, and will battle it out on Friday before eight teams advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday. Here's the updated interactive bracket.
Everything you need to know ahead of the regionals
The regionals are here. So what does that mean? EVERY matchup is a good one. There is really no way of knowing what can happen, we just have to let it all play out. Here's a quick preview:
- Friday will be a busy day of volleyball. So don't make any plans from 12 p.m. ET to the rest of the night. (10) Florida vs. (7) Minnesota could be a really good matchup. Florida's leading scorer, Thayer Hall, was out of the lineup for the first and second rounds. It is still unknown why, or whether she will return for the regionals. Will she make an appearance for this tough matchup against Minnesota? Minnesota survived Creighton with a lot of performers offensively, but they hit .141 percent on the match. But, you have to take into account that it was against a really strong Creighton team. Florida, hit .380 and held UCF to .145 hitting in their second round matchup.
- Hawai'i will be making its farthest trip of the season to face (5) Nebraska, in what could be a really exciting matchup. During the regular season, Hawai'i beat UCSB twice, a team that gave No. 2 Texas all they could handle in the second round, and they beat Missouri, who just put up a really good fight against Nebraska as well. Who's to say the Rainbow Wahine won't be able to do the same to No. 5 Nebraska. Plus, neither team is at home, where they both thrive.
- Cincinnati was the upset of the second round, and now is competing in the regionals against Penn State. Everyone loves a good underdog. The Bearcats completely put it together against Pittsburgh and Jordan Thompson, the nation's leader in kills, had help. They will need all of that and more against the Nittany Lions.
- All of the other matchups are insanely good as well. Kentucky and Washington are really comparable. Purdue, who has had some outstanding performances this tournament, will have its shot against No.1 Baylor. Dani Drews and Utah will try to keep their upset train rolling against one of the most successful teams in history, Stanford. Texas A&M will get to truly show what it is made of over Wisconsin, on the Badgers home court. Louisville will face one of the most efficient offenses in Texas.
See below for the schedule and broadcast information. You can click or tap here to buy tickets to regional action.
WACO REGIONAL
- (9) Kentucky vs. (8) Washington - Friday, Dec. 13 | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN3
- (16) Purdue vs. (1) Baylor - Friday, Dec. 13 | 12 p.m. ET | ESPNU
- Regional Final - Saturday, Dec. 14 | 4 p.m. ET | ESPNU
MADISON REGIONAL
- (13) Texas A&M vs. (4) Wisconsin - Friday, Dec. 13 | 2 p.m. ET | ESPNU
- Hawai'i vs. (5) Nebraska - Friday, Dec. 13 | 4:30 p.m. ET | ESPN3
- Regional Final - Saturday, Dec. 14 | 6 p.m. ET | ESPNU
AUSTIN REGIONAL
- Louisville vs. (2) Texas - Friday, Dec. 13 | 4 p.m. ET | ESPNU
- (10) Florida vs. (7) Minnesota -Friday, Dec. 13 | 6:30 p.m. ET | ESPN3
- Regional Final - Saturday, Dec. 14 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPNU
STANFORD REGIONAL
- Utah vs. (3) Stanford - Friday, Dec. 13 | 11 p.m. ET | ESPNU
- Cincinnati vs. (11) Penn State - Friday, Dec. 13 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN3
- Regional Final - Saturday, Dec. 14 | 10 p.m. ET | ESPNU
SEMIFINALS AND FINAL
- The semifinals take place Dec. 19 and will be aired on ESPN and the national championship will be aired Dec. 21 on ESPN2. All games will be in Pittsburgh. Buy tickets| View the bracket | Event schedule | Full guide
NCAA Division I women's volleyball tournament results
FiRST ROUND
- UCF 3 vs Florida State 2 — UCF took down in-state rival Florida State in five-sets to move on to the second round. McKenna Melville had 20 kills, followed by Kristina Fisher with 19 kills.
- Rice 3 vs Oklahoma 0 — Nicole Lennon led the way for the Owls with 16 kills for the Rice's first NCAA tournament win in program history.
- UCSB 3 vs Texas State 1 — Lindsay Ruddins and Tallulah Froley powered the Gauchos to a 3-1 win over Texas State. Ruddins added 13 digs and Froley hit .394 percent.
- Louisville 3 vs Samford 0 — Aiko Jones had 17 kills on .382 hitting efficiency in Louisville's clean sweep of Samford. They move on to take on the winner of Western Kentucky and Kennesaw State.
- (10) Florida 3 vs Alabama State 0— Paige Hammons and Mia Sokolowski had 10 kills apiece in the sweep over Alabama State. The Gators pulled off the sweep without their star outside hitter, Thayer Hall.
- (13) Texas A&M 3 vs St. John's 0 — Texas A&M outhit St. Johns .500 to .029 in the third set to pull off the sweep. Hollann Hans had 15 kills on .400 hitting efficiency in the win.
- (15) Western Kentucky 3 vs Kennesaw State 0 — Western Kentucky never won a set by more than three points, but pulled off the sweep over Kennesaw State. Paige Briggs led the way with 11 kills. Kayland Jackson had nine kills on a whopping .750 hitting efficiency.
- (2) Texas 3 vs Albany 0 — The Longhorns cruised past Albany in the first round (25-9, 25-16, 25-15.) The Longhorns had 43 kills to Albany's 19, and move on to play UCSB in the second round. Texas displayed their balanced offense, Micaya White had 13 kills, Skylar Fields and Logan Eggleston had 10 kills, and Brionne Butler tallied 7.
- Cincinnati 3 vs VCU 1 — Cincinnati pulled off the first win in today's slate of tournament matches, beating VCU 3-1. Jordan Thompson led the way with 27 kills, and Maria Mallon followed with 16 kills. Watch highlights from tonight's match here.
- Marquette 3 vs Dayton 0 — Allie Barber had 17 kills in Marquette's clean sweep over Dayton.
- Towson 3 vs American 2 — This matchup was the first five-setter of the evening. Towson pulled of the win over American powered by Olivia Finckel's 23 kills on .362 hitting.
- Michigan 3 vs Northern Kentucky 0 — Paige Jones led the way for the Wolverines with 11 kills, followed by Cori Crocker with 9.
- Missouri 3 vs UNI 0 — Missouri held UNI to negative hitting in the third set to secure the sweep. Tyanna Omazic led the Tigers with 10 kills.
- UCLA 3 vs Notre Dame 0 — UCLA's Mac May had a stellar performance with 20 kills on .487 hitting efficiency in the sweep over Notre Dame. As a team, UCLA hit .421in the third set. Watch highlights from UCLA's win here.
- Creighton 3 vs Iowa State 0 — Another sweep in the books for tonight. This time, Creighton overpowered Iowa State. Freshman Keeley Davis tallied 15 kills on .448 hitting.
- USC 3 vs SFA 0 — USC displayed a powerful offense in the sweep over Stephen F. Austin to move onto the second round. Brooke Botkin had 17 kills and Khalia Lanier put up 15 in the sweep.
- Utah 3 vs Illinois 2 — Dani Drews tallied a whopping 27 kills in the five-set win over Illinois in the first round. Jacqueline Quade was strong for the Illini with 23 kills, but ultimately fell short in this even matchup.
- (16) Purdue 3 vs Wright State 0 — Purdue had a strong first round outing, with a clean sweep of Wright State. The Boilermakers hit .542 in the first set. Caitlyn Newton led with 13 kills.
- (6) Pitt 3 vs Howard 0 — The Panthers continue their magical season. They pulled off the sweep over Howard in the first round, powered by 10 kills from Stephanie Williams.
- (9) Kentucky 3 vs SEMO 0 — The Wildcats added another sweep tonight. Leah Edmond was really strong, with 18 kills on the night, and she was followed by Alli Stumler with 12 kills.
- Cal Poly 3 vs Georgia 2 — Cal Poly pulled off the reverse sweep to get the win after dropping the first two sets to the Bulldogs. Georgia actually outhit Cal Poly .222 to .214, but the Mustangs prevailed. Maia Dcoracek led with 14 kills.
- (11) Penn State 3 vs Princeton 0 — The Nittany Lions move on to the second round after sweeping Princeton. Jonni Parker had 14 kills, and Serena Gray and Kaitlyn Hord both hit above .400 percent.
- (1) Baylor 3 vs Sacred Heart 0 — The No. 1 seed in the tournament moves on. This time, Yossiana Pressley wasn't the leading scorer. They displayed a much more balanced offense, and Marieke Van Der Mark led with 13 kills on a stunning .600 hitting percentage. Pressley followed with 12 kills.
- South Carolina 3 vs Colorado State 2 — South Carolina and Colorado State alternated matches until the Gamecocks secured the win in the fifth set with a score of 18-16. Mikayla Robinson led the Gamecocks in the tight win with 16 kills.
- (5) Nebraska 3 vs Ball State 0 — The Huskers pulled off the sweep over Ball State, led by Lauren Stivrins and Madi Kubik's 11 kills apiece. Watch highlights of the match here.
- (4) Wisconsin 3 vs Illinois State 0 — The Badgers joined the sweep club tonight in the first round over Illinois State. Dana Rettke led all hitters with 13 kills on .400 hitting, with some help from Molly Haggerty and Danielle Hart.
- (7) Minnesota 3 vs Fairfield 0 — Minnesota held Fairfield negative hitting in the first two sets, and .000 percent in the third. Meanwhile, the Gophers hit .478, .385 and .441 in the first, second and third set. Adanna Rollins led with 14 kills.
- (14) BYU 3 vs New Mexico State 0 — Another seeded team will move on to the second round. BYU held New Mexico State to negative hitting in the first set in the sweep. McKenna Miller led the Cougars with 13 kills and Kate Grimmer had a .667 hitting percentage.
- San Diego 3 vs Washington State 1 — Four players had double-digit kills for San Diego, led by Grace Frohling's 17.
- (3) Stanford 3 vs Denver 0 — The Cardinal made it out the first round with a sweep, and Kathryn Plummer put up 17 kills on .433 hitting efficiency.
- (8) Washington 3 vs Winthrop 0 — Kara Bajema led the Huskies in their first round sweep with 18 kills on .667 hitting efficiency.
- (12) Hawai'i 3, Northern Colorado 1 — After winning the opening set, Hawaii regrouped from a 26-24 defeat in the second set by dominating the final two (25-8, 25-15).
SECOND ROUND
Baylor, Stanford and Wisconsin all won Saturday, advancing to the regionals of the 2019 NCAA women's volleyball championship, where they'll join two-seed Texas, won a five-set thriller Friday over UCSB. Penn State and Nebraska also advanced.
However, Pittsburgh, the No. 6 seed and potential opponent for Penn State in the round of 16, lost a thriller to Cincinnati in five sets. Pittsburgh led late in the fifth set before Maria Mallon took the serve and led a comeback from down 12-9 to win six of the final seven points. Jordan Thompson had 27 kills for Cincinnati. Watch the thrilling finish here.
- (10) Florida 3 vs UCF 0 — Florida cruised through the second round, and without its star outside hitter, Thayer Hall. Paige Hammons and Rachael Kramer each had 15 kills apiece in the sweep.
- (13) Texas A&M 3 vs Rice 1 — Texas A&M was powered by Hollann Hans, who led all hitters with 28 kills. Watch highlights from the match here.
- (2) Texas 3 vs UCSB 2 — Wow. What a match. UCSB pushed the No. 2 seed Longhorns to five sets in a nail-biter of a match. Lindsey Ruddins played great for UCSB, with 23 kills, and helped bring her team to a 2-1 set advantage in Gregory Gym. But, Texas won the must-win fourth set with complete momentum, and then powered through the fifth set. Logan Eggleston was the player of the match with 22 kills on .426 hitting for the Longhorns. Brionne Butler hit .522, and Micaya White added on 17 kills.
- Louisville 3 vs (15) Western Kentucky 2 — Louisville beat Western Kentucky for the second time this season, going down as the only team to beat Western Kentucky this season, and ending its postseason run. Aiko Jones tallied 20 kills in the win.
- (11) Penn State 3, Towson 1 — Jonni Parker had 19 kills for Penn State.
- (4) Wisconsin 3, UCLA 0 — Wisconsin swept UCLA behind Molly Hagerty's 14 kills, while Dana Rettke had 10. Highlights.
- (9) Kentucky 3, Michigan 0 — Kentucky had little problem with Michigan and Leah Edmond led the way with 15 kills.
- (16) Purdue 3, Marquette 1 — Purdue advances after dropping the first set to Marquette. Caitlyn Newton had 23 kills.
- Cincinnati 3, (6) Pittsburgh 2 — Maria Mallon won crucial service points late in the fifth set and Jordan Thompson had 27 kills as Cincinnati upset No. 6 Pitt and will face Penn State in the Regionals. Highlights - Final 5 points of the fifth set.
- (5) Nebraska 3, Missouri 1 — Nebraska dropped the first set and had to win the third 32-30 to advance. It moves on to the Wisconsin regional.
- (7) Minnesota 3, Creighton 2 — Minnesota fought two match-points in the fourth set vs. Creighton and won that set 26-24 before winning the fifth set 15-10.
- Utah 3, (14) BYU — Utah swept 14-seed BYU, winning each set by an identical 25-15. Dani Drews had 17 kills and they'll face Stanford Friday.
- (3) Stanford 3, Cal Poly 0 — The 3-seed Stanford Cardinal swept Cal Poly and will host one of four regionals next weekend. That region will include Utah, Penn State and Cincinnati.
- (1) Baylor 3, USC 0 — The top seed Baylor advances to the regionals for the second time in program history, and it will host the regional. Highlights.
- (8) Washington 3, South Carolina 0 — Washington won behind Kara Bajema's 18 kills and will face 9-seed Kentucky in the Baylor regional.
- (12) Hawai'i 3, San Diego 0 —For the first time since 2015 Hawai'i advances to the NCAA Championship Regionals. Hanna Hellvig led with 12 kills followed by McKenna Ross with 10.
2019 DI women's volleyball championship: History
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Stanford (34-1)
|Kevin Hambly
|3-2
|Nebraska
|Minneapolis
|2017
|Nebraska (32-4)
|John Cook
|3-1
|Florida
|Kansas City
|2016
|Stanford (26-7)
|John Dunning
|3-1
|Texas
|Columbus
|2015
|Nebraska (32-4)
|John Cook
|3-0
|Texas
|Omaha
|2014
|Penn State (36-3)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|BYU
|Oklahoma City
|2013
|Penn State (34-2)
|Russ Rose
|3-1
|Wisconsin
|Seattle
|2012
|Texas (29-4)
|Jerritt Elliott
|3-0
|Oregon
|Louisville
|2011
|UCLA (29-6)
|Michael Sealy
|3-1
|Illinois
|San Antonio, Texas
|2010
|Penn State (32-5)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|California
|UMKC
|2009
|Penn State (38-0)
|Russ Rose
|3-2
|Texas
|South Florida
|2008
|Penn State (38-0)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|Stanford
|Nebraska
|2007
|Penn State (34-2)
|Russ Rose
|3-2
|Stanford
|Sacramento State
|2006
|Nebraska (33-1)
|John Cook
|3-1
|Stanford
|Nebraska
|2005
|Washington (32-1)
|Jim McLaughlin
|3-0
|Nebraska
|UTSA
|2004
|Stanford (30-6)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Minnesota
|Long Beach State
|2003
|Southern California (35-0)
|Mick Haley
|3-1
|Florida
|Dallas
|2002
|Southern California (31-1)
|Mick Haley
|3-1
|Stanford
|New Orleans
|2001
|Stanford (33-2)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Long Beach State
|San Diego State
|2000
|Nebraska (34-0)
|John Cook
|3-2
|Wisconsin
|VCU
|1999
|Penn State (36-1)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|Stanford
|Hawaii
|1998
|Long Beach State (36-0)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-2
|Penn State
|Wisconsin
|1997
|Stanford (33-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-2
|Penn State
|Washington State
|1996
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-0
|Hawaii
|Cleveland State
|1995
|Nebraska (32-1)
|Terry Pettit
|3-1
|Texas
|Massachusetts
|1994
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-1
|UCLA
|Texas
|1993
|Long Beach State (32-2)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-1
|Penn State
|Wisconsin
|1992
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-1
|UCLA
|New Mexico
|1991
|UCLA (31-5)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-2
|Long Beach State
|UCLA
|1990
|UCLA (36-1)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-0
|Pacific
|Maryland
|1989
|Long Beach State (32-5)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-0
|Nebraska
|Hawaii
|1988
|Texas (34-5)
|Mick Haley
|3-0
|Hawaii
|Minnesota
|1987
|Hawaii (37-2)
|Dave Shoji
|3-1
|Stanford
|Indianapolis
|1986
|Pacific (39-3)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Nebraska
|Pacific
|1985
|Pacific (36-3)
|John Dunning
|3-1
|Stanford
|Western Michigan
|1984
|UCLA (33-6)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-2
|Stanford
|UCLA
|1983
|Hawaii (34-2)
|Dave Shoji
|3-0
|UCLA
|Kentucky
|1982
|Hawaii (33-1)
|Dave Shoji
|3-2
|Southern California
|Pacific
|1981
|Southern California (27-10)
|Chuck Erbe
|3-2
|UCLA
|UCLA