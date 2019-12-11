2019 DI women's college volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

What you might've missed in the NCAA DI volleyball tournament and what's yet to come

This Friday is loaded with great matchups in the regionals of the NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament.

The top four seeds in the tournament still stand, and will be hosting this weekend in Waco and Austin, Texas, Stanford, California, and Madison, Wisconsin. Sixteen really strong teams remain, and will battle it out on Friday before eight teams advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday. Here's the updated interactive bracket.

Everything you need to know ahead of the regionals

The regionals are here. So what does that mean? EVERY matchup is a good one. There is really no way of knowing what can happen, we just have to let it all play out. Here's a quick preview:

Friday will be a busy day of volleyball. So don't make any plans from 12 p.m. ET to the rest of the night. (10) Florida vs. (7) Minnesota could be a really good matchup. Florida's leading scorer, Thayer Hall, was out of the lineup for the first and second rounds. It is still unknown why, or whether she will return for the regionals. Will she make an appearance for this tough matchup against Minnesota? Minnesota survived Creighton with a lot of performers offensively, but they hit .141 percent on the match. But, you have to take into account that it was against a really strong Creighton team. Florida, hit .380 and held UCF to .145 hitting in their second round matchup.

Hawai'i will be making its farthest trip of the season to face (5) Nebraska, in what could be a really exciting matchup. During the regular season, Hawai'i beat UCSB twice, a team that gave No. 2 Texas all they could handle in the second round, and they beat Missouri, who just put up a really good fight against Nebraska as well. Who's to say the Rainbow Wahine won't be able to do the same to No. 5 Nebraska. Plus, neither team is at home, where they both thrive.

Cincinnati was the upset of the second round, and now is competing in the regionals against Penn State. Everyone loves a good underdog. The Bearcats completely put it together against Pittsburgh and Jordan Thompson, the nation's leader in kills, had help. They will need all of that and more against the Nittany Lions.

All of the other matchups are insanely good as well. Kentucky and Washington are really comparable. Purdue, who has had some outstanding performances this tournament, will have its shot against No.1 Baylor. Dani Drews and Utah will try to keep their upset train rolling against one of the most successful teams in history, Stanford. Texas A&M will get to truly show what it is made of over Wisconsin, on the Badgers home court. Louisville will face one of the most efficient offenses in Texas.

See below for the schedule and broadcast information. You can click or tap here to buy tickets to regional action.

WACO REGIONAL

MADISON REGIONAL

AUSTIN REGIONAL

STANFORD REGIONAL

SEMIFINALS AND FINAL

The semifinals take place Dec. 19 and will be aired on ESPN and the national championship will be aired Dec. 21 on ESPN2. All games will be in Pittsburgh. Buy tickets| View the bracket | Event schedule | Full guide

NCAA Division I women's volleyball tournament results

FiRST ROUND

SECOND ROUND

Baylor, Stanford and Wisconsin all won Saturday, advancing to the regionals of the 2019 NCAA women's volleyball championship, where they'll join two-seed Texas, won a five-set thriller Friday over UCSB. Penn State and Nebraska also advanced.

However, Pittsburgh, the No. 6 seed and potential opponent for Penn State in the round of 16, lost a thriller to Cincinnati in five sets. Pittsburgh led late in the fifth set before Maria Mallon took the serve and led a comeback from down 12-9 to win six of the final seven points. Jordan Thompson had 27 kills for Cincinnati. Watch the thrilling finish here.

2019 DI women's volleyball championship: History