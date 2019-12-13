2019 DI women's college volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

Watch highlights from Louisville's historic upset over No. 2 seed Texas in the DI women's volleyball regionals

The third round of the NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament is complete, and eight teams advanced to the regional finals. No. 1 seed Baylor became the first team of the day to advance to the regional final for its first appearance in program history. Three of the top four seeds advanced, but the No. 2 seed, Texas, was upset at home.

Louisville pulled off a historic win, taking down the No. 2 seed Texas on the Longhorns' home court, snapping the Longhorns' 36-match winning streak at home, and advancing to the regional final for the first time in program history.

The four regional final matchups will start Saturday, Dec. 14. Here is the full schedule:

Baylor vs Washington — Saturday, Dec. 14 | 4 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Wisconsin vs Nebraska — Saturday, Dec. 14 | 6 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Minnesota vs Louisville — Saturday, Dec. 14 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Penn State vs Stanford — Saturday, Dec. 14 | 10 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Follow below for a full recap of the first day of regionals:

WACO REGIONAL

8) Washington 3 vs (9) Kentucky 1 — Washington secured its spot in the regional final after taking down Kentucky in four sets. Kara Bajema was completely on her game, and tallied 23 kills to power the Huskies in their win. They will now face the No. 1 seed Baylor on Saturday.

MADISON REGIONAL

(4) Wisconsin 3 vs (13) Texas A&M 0 — Wisconsin became the second team to advance to the regional final today with a sweep over Texas A&M. Dana Rettke had a stunning .667 hitting efficiency in the win, and the triple threat of Rettke, Molly Haggerty and Grace Loberg, was unstoppable again. The Aggies put up a good fight in the third set, taking their first lead since the first set, but then the Badgers rallied to secure the sweep.

AUSTIN REGIONAL

Louisville 3 vs. (2) Texas 2 — Louisville pulled off the cinderella story tonight, upsetting the No. 2 seed Texas on the Longhorn's home court. Louisville came out and stunned the crowd when they took the first two sets 25-22. In the third and fourth, the Longhorns gained confidence and started playing like a completely different team, with their season on the line. They took the next two sets to force a fifth set. In the fifth, Louisville took an early 7-3 lead and then 10-5, and then pulled away with it. Aiko Jones had 23 kills in the win. >> Watch highlights here.

STANFORD REGIONAL

(3) Stanford 3 vs Utah 2 — Stanford came out on top to advance to the regional final against Penn State for the second consecutive year, after a tough battle against Utah. Dani Drews and Kenzie Koerber put together a great effort for Utah, but when it came down to it in the fifth set, they couldn't stop Kathryn Plummer in her prime rotation. Plummer ended up with 29 kills on .389 hitting efficiency.

Here's the updated interactive bracket, and take a look at the most powerful offenses remaining in the postseason.

SEMIFINALS AND FINAL

The semifinals take place Dec. 19 and will be aired on ESPN and the national championship will be aired Dec. 21 on ESPN2. All games will be in Pittsburgh. Buy tickets| View the bracket | Event schedule | Full guide

NCAA Division I women's volleyball tournament results

Baylor, Stanford and Wisconsin all won Saturday, advancing to the regionals of the 2019 NCAA women's volleyball championship, where they'll join two-seed Texas, won a five-set thriller Friday over UCSB. Penn State and Nebraska also advanced.

However, Pittsburgh, the No. 6 seed and potential opponent for Penn State in the round of 16, lost a thriller to Cincinnati in five sets. Pittsburgh led late in the fifth set before Maria Mallon took the serve and led a comeback from down 12-9 to win six of the final seven points. Jordan Thompson had 27 kills for Cincinnati. Watch the thrilling finish here.

2019 DI women's volleyball championship: History