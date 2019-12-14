2019 DI women's college volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

Watch the best moments of the DI women's volleyball regional finals as four teams advance to the national semifinals

Watch the best moments of the DI women's volleyball regional finals as four teams advance to the national semifinals

Four teams, Baylor, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Stanford, advanced to the NCAA DI women's volleyball national semifinals thanks to wins on Saturday. The semifinals take place Dec. 19 in Pittsburgh:

No. 1 seed Baylor, which was in the regional final for the first time, took down Washington to reach the national semifinals for the first time in program history. Wisconsin became the second team of the evening to secure a spot in the national semifinals with a big sweep over Nebraska. Minnesota secured a spot with a sweep over Louisville to redeem their loss last season in the regional final, and Stanford was the last team to cash in its ticket to Pittsburgh and will look to defend its title.

No. 2 Texas was upset at home on Friday by Louisville to be knocked out of the tournament.

Catch up on all of Saturday's quarterfinal action below:

Baylor 3 vs Washington 1 — Earlier in the regular season, one of Baylor's biggest critiques was that Yossiana Pressley was its only weapon. Tonight, that wasn't the case, as there were threats coming from everywhere, and this Baylor offense was so versatile and so hard to stop. Baylor won the first set, then dropped the second before dominating the next two to close it out. Pressley had 24 kills on an unbelievable .512 hitting efficiency, and then had the help of Shelly Stafford, Marieke Van Der Mark, Gia Milana, and even their setter, Hannah Lockin, who had seven kills herself on seven attempts. The Bears are advancing to the national semifinals for the first time in program history to extend their historic season. >> Watch highlights here .

vs Nebraska 0 Minnesota 3 vs Louisville 0 — Minnesota is back in the national semifinals this year after being upset in the regional final last season by Oregon. Adanna Rollins led the Gophers to a 3-0 win over Louisville, ending the Cardinals' Cinderella run. The first set was a close battle, with Minnesota winning 25-21. but the next two sets were dominated by the Gophers. Rollins led all hitters with 12 kills, and Stephanie Samedy was great all-around with nine kills, three service aces and seven digs. >> Watch highlights here .

Here's the updated interactive bracket.

SEMIFINALS AND FINAL

NCAA Division I women's volleyball tournament results

FiRST ROUND

SECOND ROUND

Baylor, Stanford and Wisconsin all won Saturday, advancing to the regionals of the 2019 NCAA women's volleyball championship, where they'll join two-seed Texas, won a five-set thriller Friday over UCSB. Penn State and Nebraska also advanced.

However, Pittsburgh, the No. 6 seed and potential opponent for Penn State in the round of 16, lost a thriller to Cincinnati in five sets. Pittsburgh led late in the fifth set before Maria Mallon took the serve and led a comeback from down 12-9 to win six of the final seven points. Jordan Thompson had 27 kills for Cincinnati. Watch the thrilling finish here.

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

WACO REGIONAL

(8) Washington 3 vs (9) Kentucky 1 — Washington secured its spot in the regional final after taking down Kentucky in four sets. Kara Bajema was completely on her game, and tallied 23 kills to power the Huskies in their win. They will now face the No. 1 seed Baylor on Saturday.

MADISON REGIONAL

(4) Wisconsin 3 vs (13) Texas A&M 0 — Wisconsin became the second team to advance to the regional final today with a sweep over Texas A&M. Dana Rettke had a stunning .667 hitting efficiency in the win, and the triple threat of Rettke, Molly Haggerty and Grace Loberg, was unstoppable again. The Aggies put up a good fight in the third set, taking their first lead since the first set, but then the Badgers rallied to secure the sweep.

AUSTIN REGIONAL

Louisville 3 vs. (2) Texas 2 — Louisville pulled off the cinderella story tonight, upsetting the No. 2 seed Texas on the Longhorn's home court. Louisville came out and stunned the crowd when they took the first two sets 25-22. In the third and fourth, the Longhorns gained confidence and started playing like a completely different team, with their season on the line. They took the next two sets to force a fifth set. In the fifth, Louisville took an early 7-3 lead and then 10-5, and then pulled away with it. Aiko Jones had 23 kills in the win. >> Watch highlights here.

STANFORD REGIONAL

(3) Stanford 3 vs Utah 2 — Stanford came out on top to advance to the regional final against Penn State for the second consecutive year, after a tough battle against Utah. Dani Drews and Kenzie Koerber put together a great effort for Utah, but when it came down to it in the fifth set, they couldn't stop Kathryn Plummer in her prime rotation. Plummer ended up with 29 kills on .389 hitting efficiency.

2019 DI women's volleyball championship: History