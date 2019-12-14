Cal State San Bernardino completes undefeated 2019 season in DII women's volleyball

Cal State San Bernardino won the 2019 DII women's volleyball national championship by beating what was another undefeated team, 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20), on Saturday, Dec. 14. The win made the Coyotes the first team since Concordia-St. Paul went 37-0 back in 2009 to complete an undefeated season.

In the title match, Alexis Cardoza and Stephanie Doak had 20 kills apiece while hitting .370 and .292.

Here's how the Coyotes went 33-0.

No. 1 Cal State San Bernardino

Record: 33-0

Signature wins: Minnesota Duluth, 3-1; Tarleton State, 3-0; Cal State L.A., 3-1, UC San Diego, 3-0; Cal State L.A. 3-1; CCAA championship; West Region championship; Molloy, 3-0; Regis 3-1; Nebraska-Kearney 3-1

Regular-season wins: The Coyotes played host of the CCAA tournament. The Coyotes are one of two ranked teams in the CCAA as Cal State L.A. jumped back in at No. 24 in Week 6. After sweeping the Tritons in straight-sets on Oct. 12, the Coyotes continued their perfect run through the conference, completing the season sweep of Cal State L.A. on Nov. 1 and Cal State Dominguez Hills on Nov. 2.

Cal State San Bernardino needed five sets to beat Cal State LA to win the CCAA. The same went for the West regional final, when the Coyotes and Azusa Pacific went five sets before Cal State San Bernardino advanced to the quarterfinals of the DII women's championship.

