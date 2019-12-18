College volleyball: AVCA announces 2019 All-America teams

Watch the best moments of the DI women's volleyball regional finals as four teams advance to the national semifinals

Pittsburgh, Pa. (December 18, 2019) - The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) is proud to announce the 39th annual AVCA Division I All-America Teams for women's volleyball. The awards will be presented December 20th in Pittsburgh, Pa. at the AVCA All-America/Players of the Year Banquet Presented by the NVA. The event is held in conjunction with the 2019 AVCA Convention.

Each of the three AVCA All-America Teams is comprised of 14 athletes. There was a change to the Honorable Mention All-American selection process for 2019, which allocated a pre-determined number of 42 players to be honored. The Division I TeamSnap/AVCA National Player of the Year will be announced on December 20th at the AVCA All-America/Players of the Year Banquet Presented by the NVA.

This year’s class is led by a pair of four-time AVCA All-Americans: Kentucky Outside Hitter Leah Edmond and Texas Outside Hitter Micaya White. They become just the 32nd and 33rd players in AVCA history to accomplish the feat since the inaugural class in 1982. Washington State Middle Blocker Magda Jehlárová takes home the AVCA National Freshman of the Year.

AND THEN THERE WERE FOUR: Tracking the NCAA volleyball tournament

The selections were made by the AVCA Division I All-America Committee: Chair: Cathy George, Michigan State; East Region: Christy Pfeffenberger, Xavier; East Coast Region: Aaron Smith, Virginia; Midwest Region: Mike Gawlik, Central Michigan; North Region: Shane Davis, Northwestern; Northeast Region: Sabrina King, Princeton; Pacific North Region: Erin Lindsey, Santa Clara; Pacific South Region: Jesse Mahoney, Colorado; South Region: Brandon Rosenthal, Lipscomb; Southeast Region: Tom Mendoza, South Carolina; Southwest Region: Lindsey Gray-Walton, Oklahoma.

2019 AVCA DIVISION I FIRST-TEAM ALL-AMERICA

Kara Bajema# Washington OH Sr. Dani Drews^ Utah OH Jr. Leah Edmond^$+ Kentucky OH Sr. Jenna Gray*$ Stanford S Sr. Morgan Hentz*$ Stanford L Sr. Sydney Hilley^ Wisconsin S Jr. Kaitlyn Hord Penn State MB So. Hannah Lockin Baylor S Jr. Regan Pittman^ Minnesota MB RS-Jr. Yossiana Pressley Baylor OH Jr. Dana Rettke*$ Wisconsin MB Jr. Shelly Stafford Baylor MB Jr. Jordan Thompson# Cincinnati OH RS-Sr. Micaya White^%& Texas OH Sr.

Kara Bajema, Washington, OH, Sr.

Stats: 4.63 K/S, .280 Hitting %, 2.47 D/S, 0.62 B/S

Two-time AVCA All-American (2018: Third-Team). Washington ties BYU for 11th-most all-time AVCA First-Team All-American certificates (16). Thirteenth different Husky to make the First-Team.

Dani Drews, Utah, OH, Jr.

Stats: 4.69 K/S, .246 Hitting %, 2.03 D/S, 0.53 B/S

Second AVCA All-American honor for Drews (2018: Second-Team). Joins Adora Anae (2017) as the only players in program history to earn First-Team honors.

Leah Edmond, Kentucky, OH, Sr.

Stats: 4.42 K/S, .305 Hitting %, 2.23 D/S, 0.46 B/S

Four-time AVCA All-American (2018: Second-Team, 2017: First-Team, 2016: Third-Team). First Wildcat to earn four All-American honors and multiple First-Team awards.

Jenna Gray, Stanford, S, Sr.

Stats: 11.54 A/S, .299 Team Hitting %, 1.99 D/S, 0.76

Three-time AVCA First-Team All-American. Joins teammate Morgan Hentz to become the 10th and 11th players in program history to garner First-Team honors at least three times.

Morgan Hentz, Stanford, L, Sr.

Stats: 4.94 D/S, .177 Opponent Team Hitting %

Third consecutive season earning First-Team honors. Only libero to make the First-Team in each of the last three seasons.

Sydney Hilley, Wisconsin, S, Jr.

Stats: 12.30 A/S, .294 Team Hitting %, 2.06 D/S, 0.73 B/S

Second AVCA All-America award (2018: Second-Team). Fourth Badger to earn First-Team honors (Dana Rettke, Lauren Carlini, Sherisa Livingston). Sixth consecutive season Wisconsin landed at least one AVCA First-Team All-American.

Kaitlyn Hord, Penn State, MB, So.

Stats: 2.65 K/S, .440 Hitting %, 1.27 B/S

Twenty-third different Nittany Lion to win First-Team honors. Penn State’s 44 all-time First-Team certificates are third-most all-time.

Hannah Lockin, Baylor, S, Jr.

Stats: 11.48 A/S, .296 Team Hitting %, 2.75 D/S, 0.74 B/S

Joins teammates Yossiana Pressley and Shelly Stafford as the first AVCA First-Team All-Americans for the Bears.

Regan Pittman, Minnesota, MB, RS-Jr.

Stats: 2.19 K/S, .356 Hitting %, 1.43 B/S

Second AVCA All-American award after making the Second-Team a season ago. Thirteenth different Gopher to garner First-Team honors. Minnesota is one of 13 Division I schools to have double-digit AVCA First-Team All-American certificates.

Yossiana Pressley, Baylor, OH, Jr.

Stats: 5.37 K/S, .281 Hitting %, 2.36 D/S, 0.45 B/S

Makes her first appearance in one of the three All-American classes after making Honorable Mention in each of the last two seasons.

Dana Rettke, Wisconsin, MB, Jr.

Stats: 3.79 K/S, .401 Hitting %, 1.47 B/S

Third consecutive season making the AVCA First-Team. Joins Lauren Carlini (2014-2016) as the only Badgers to ever make the First-Team three times.

Shelly Stafford, Baylor, MB, Jr.

Stats: 2.57 K/S, .385 Hitting %, 0.95 B/S

First time Baylor has ever landed more than one AVCA All-American in a single class. Had two all-time AVCA All-Americans before this season (Shelly Fanning, Katie Staiger).

Jordan Thompson, Cincinnati, OH, RS-Sr.

Stats: 6.40 K/S, .343 Hitting %, 48 SA, 2.72 D/S

Two-time AVCA All-American after making the Third-Team last season. Only Bearcat to garner multiple AVCA All-American honors…First player in program history to make the First-Team.

Micaya White, Texas, OH, Sr.

Stats: 4.00 K/S, .301 Hitting %, 2.39 D/S, 0.60 B/S

Four-time AVCA All-American (2018: Second-Team, 2017: Third-Team, 2016: First-Team). Becomes the fourth Longhorn to garner four AA awards (Chiaka Ogbogu, Haley Eckerman, Demetria Sance). Joins Leah Edmond as the 32nd and 33rd players in AVCA history to be a four-time All-American.

2019 AVCA DIVISION I SECOND-TEAM ALL-AMERICA

Kylie Deberg Missouri OH Jr. Logan Eggleston Texas OH So. Molly Haggerty+ Wisconsin OH RS-Jr. Hollann Hans Texas A&M OH Sr. Magda Jehlárová Washington State MB Fr. Kenzie Koerber Utah RS Jr. Khalia Lanier$ Southern California OH Sr. Madison Lilley^@ Kentucky S Jr. Kayla Lund Pittsburgh OH Jr. Mac May UCLA OH Jr. Berkeley Oblad Utah MB RS-Sr. Stephanie Samedy*$ Minnesota RS Jr. Lauren Stivrins* Nebraska MB Jr. Kendall White*@ Penn State L Sr.

Kylie Deberg, Missouri, OH, Jr.

Stats: 4.72 K/S, .281 Hitting %, 49 SA, 1.95 D/S, 0.52 B/S

Sixth AVCA All-American in program history. Four of the six have come in this decade.

Logan Eggleston, Texas, OH, So.

Stats: 3.54 K/S, .314 Hitting %, 52 SA, 2.18 D/S, 0.59 B/S

Thirty-third AVCA All-American for the Longhorns. Surpasses Southern California for fourth-most in Division I.

Molly Haggerty, Wisconsin, OH, RS-Jr.

Stats: 3.57 K/S, .261 Hitting %, 1.13 D/S, 0.41 B/S

Two-time AVCA All-American (2016: Third-Team). Joins teammate Hilley to become the Badgers’ seventh and eighth All-Americans to garner multiple honors.

Hollann Hans, Texas A&M, OH, Sr.

Stats: 4.49 K/S, .270 Hitting %, 59 SA, 2.30 D/S, 0.50 B/S

Ninth all-time AVCA All-American for the Aggies. One of two All-Americans this decade (2015: Jazzmin Babers).

Magda Jehlárová, Washington State, MB, Fr.

Stats: 2.18 K/S, .357 Hitting %, 1.46 B/S

Fifth AVCA All-American for the Cougars (1992: Keri Killebrew, 1995 + 1996: Sarah Silvernail, 1996: Stephanie Papke, 2018: Taylor Mims).

Kenzie Koerber, Utah, RS, Jr.

Stats: 2.99 K/S, 278 Hitting %, 2.41 D/S, 0.81 B/S

Joins teammate Berkeley Oblad to become the seventh and eighth All-Americans in program history. Four of their eight have come since 2016.

Khalia Lanier, Southern California, OH, Sr.

Stats: 4.92 K/S, .266 Hitting %, 1.95 D/S

Second AVCA All-American award (2017: First-Team). Seventeen out of their 32 All-Americans have garnered multiple honors.

Madison Lilley, Kentucky, S, Jr.

Stats: 11.44 A/S, .274 Team Hitting %, 2.48 D/S, 0.72 B/S

Third consecutive AVCA Second-Team All-America honor. Joins teammate Leah Edmond as the only Wildcats to garner at least three All-American honors. Six of their 11 all-time All-Americans have come since 2009.

Kayla Lund, Pittsburgh, OH, Jr.

Stats:3.57 K/S, .266 Hitting %, 2.74 D/S, 0.44 B/S

Fifth all-time AVCA All-American for the Panthers. First time Pitt picked up an All-American in consecutive seasons (2018: Nika Markovic).

Mac May, UCLA, OH, Jr.

Stats: 4.83 K/S, .287 Hitting %, 2.58 D/S, 0.44 B/S

Thirty-first AVCA All-American for the Bruins. Leapfrogs Hawai’i for sixth-most in Division I.

Berkeley Oblad, Utah, MB, RS-Sr.

Stats: 2.49 K/S, .317 Hitting %, 1.17 B/S

First time in Utes history they garnered multiple AVCA All-Americans in the same year.

Stephanie Samedy, Minnesota, RS, Jr.

Stats: 3.04 K/S, .236 Hitting %, 2.63 D/S, 0.95 B/S

Third AVCA All-American award (2018 + 2017: First-Team). Third Gopher in history to garner at least three honors (Paula Gentil, Samantha Seliger-Swenson).

Lauren Stivrins, Nebraska, MB, Jr.

Stats: 2.55 K/S, .374 Hitting %, 1.07 B/S

Two-time AVCA All-American (2018: First-Team). Thirty-two of their 46 All-Americans have garnered multiple honors.

Kendall White, Penn State, L, Sr.

Stats: 4.05 D/S, .191 Opponent Team Hitting %

Third AVCA All-American award (2018: First-Team, 2017: Second-Team). Sixteenth All-American for the Nittany Lions to garner at least three honors.

2019 AVCA DIVISION I THIRD-TEAM ALL-AMERICA

Gabby Blossom Penn State S So. Grace Cleveland Purdue RS So. Maia Dvoracek Cal Poly RS Jr. Audriana Fitzmorris^@ Stanford RS Sr. Madeleine Gates@ Stanford MB Gr. Thayer Hall Florida OH So. Alexis Hart% Minnesota OH Sr. Paige Jones Michigan OH So. Ella May Powell Washington S So. Lindsey Ruddins UC Santa Barbara OH Sr. Mikayla Shields South Carolina RS Sr. Alli Stumler Kentucky OH So. Lexi Sun Nebraska OH Jr. Brittany Witt Creighton L Sr.

Gabby Blossom, Penn State, S, So.

Stats: 11.38 A/S, .287 Team Hitting %, 2.33 D/S

Joins teammate Kaitlyn Hord as the 36th and 37th different AVCA All-Americans in program history. Third-most in NCAA Division I behind Stanford and Nebraska.

Grace Cleveland, Purdue, RS, So.

Stats: 3.22 K/S, .269 Hitting %, 1.12 B/S, 1.03 D/S

Eleventh AVCA All-American in program history. Eight of the 11 have come since 2010.

Maia Dvoracek, Cal Poly, RS, Jr.

Stats: 4.25 K/S, .262 Hitting %, 2.21 D/S, 0.46 B/S

Seventh AVCA All-American for Cal Poly. First since 2010 (Jennifer Keddy).

Audriana Fitzmorris, Stanford, RS, Sr.

Stats: 2.89 K/S, .312 Hitting %, 1.01 B/S

Third AVCA All-American honor (2017 + 2018: Second-Team). Joins teammates Jenna Gray and Morgan Hentz to become the 19th, 20th, and 21st players in program history to earn at least three All-American awards.

Madeleine Gates, Stanford, MB, Gr.

Stats: 2.21 K/S, .332 Hitting %, 1.42 B/S

Two-time AVCA All-American (2017: Second-Team with UCLA). Becomes the 39th different AVCA All-American in Cardinal history (second-most all-time behind Nebraska).

Thayer Hall, Florida, OH, So.

Stats: 3.74 K/S, .249 Hitting %, 2.44 D/S, 0.51 B/S

Twenty-seventh Gator to earn All-American honors. Ten of their 27 have come this decade.

Alexis Hart, Minnesota, OH, Sr.

Stats: 3.02 K/S, .268 Hitting %, 0.41 B/S

Second AVCA All-American honor (2017: Third-Team). Joins teammate Regan Pittman to become the 11th and 12th different Gophers to garner multiple All-American awards.

Paige Jones, Michigan, OH, So.

Stats: 3.89 K/S, .251 Hitting %, 2.23 D/S

Eighth different Wolverine to garner All-American honors. Six of their eight have played in this decade.

Ella May Powell, Washington, S, So.

Stats: 10.49 A/S, .260 Team Hitting %, 2.31 D/S, 0.59 B/S

Twenty-fifth All-American in program history. One of nine Division I schools to have at least 25 All-Americans.

Lindsey Ruddins, UC Santa Barbara, OH, Sr.

Stats: 4.43 K/S, .282 Hitting %, 2.69 D/S, 0.64 B/S

Eleventh All-American for UCSB. First since 2002 (Danielle Bauer + Brooke Niles).

Mikayla Shields, South Carolina, RS, Sr.

Stats: 3.55 K/S, .317 Hitting %, 2.11 D/S, 0.60 B/S

First AVCA All-American in program history.

Alli Stumler, Kentucky, OH, So.

Stats: 3.36 K/S, .213 Hitting %, 2.36 D/S, 0.42 B/S

Twelfth All-American in program history. First time Kentucky has landed three All-Americans in a single class.

Lexi Sun, Nebraska, OH, Jr.

Stats: 3.57 K/S, .270 Hitting %, 2.45 D/S, 0.62 B/S

Forty-sixth different AVCA All-American for the Huskers (most all-time).

Brittany Witt, Creighton, L, Sr.

Stats: 5.09 D/S, 30 SA, .153 Opponent Team Hitting %

Fourth different Bluejay to garner All-American honors (Jaali Winters, Lydia Dimke, Kelli Browning). All four have come since 2014.

* indicates 2018 AVCA First-Team All-America selection

^ indicates 2018 AVCA Second-Team All-America selection

# indicates 2018 AVCA Third-Team All-America selection

$ indicates 2017 AVCA First-Team All-America selection

@ indicates 2017 AVCA Second-Team All-America selection

% indicates 2017 AVCA Third-Team All-America selection

& indicates 2016 AVCA First-Team All-American selection

! indicates 2016 AVCA Second-Team All-America selection

+ indicates a 2016 AVCA Third-Team All-American selection

2019 Division I AVCA Freshman of the Year: Magda Jehlárová, Washington State, MB

2019 Division I TeamSnap/AVCA Player of the Year: Announced at the AVCA All-America/Players of the Year Banquet Presented by the NVA on Friday, December 20th.

2019 AVCA DIVISION I HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AMERICA