2019 DI women's college volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

Two teams are moving on to the national championship. No. 3 Stanford swept No. 7 Minnesota to set up Saturday's national championship match against Wisconsin. Kathryn Plummer had 26 kills on .353 hitting for the Cardinal.
In the first semifinal, No. 4 Wisconsin beat No. 1 Baylor in four sets.
The national championship between Stanford and Wisconsin is at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21. The match will be on ESPN2. See below for recaps on how the Cardinal and Badgers won in the semifinals:
PITTSBURGH INFO: Buy tickets| View the bracket | Event schedule | Full guide
Set 3: Stanford pulls off the sweep as it looks to win back-to-back championships
Could this be a sweep? That's what we all started thinking when the Cardinal took a 9-5 lead and then 14-7 lead in the third set. Plummer just seems too dominating to stop, and she just has so much help. A kill from Audriana Fitzmorris made the Cardinal the first to 15, and then Plummer followed with yet another. Minnesota was fighting to stay alive, but the Stanford fans were starting to smell it, and their confidence didn't waver. Point after point, they got closer. At match point, Minnesota extended it two more plays, until Plummer finished it off.
Plummer finished the match with 26 kills on .353 hitting, while Meghan McClure added eight kills on .364 hitting. Jenna Gray had an efficient night, putting down five kills at .714.
Set 2: Stanford takes the second set, 25-22 despite early deficit
The start of the second set looked a lot different than the first. Minnesota showed that they weren't going to go down easy. Alexis Hart started amping it up even more for the Gophers, and Stephanie Samedy chipped in for a few crucial points. They picked up an 8-3 lead before the Cardinal called a timeout. But, no lead is safe against the Cardinal. Stanford was able to come back and tie it up at 11. After that, a few Minnesota errors and Stanford kills gave the Cardinal the lead and they became the first to 15. A few kills by Airi Miyabe for the Gophers and a Taylor Morgan block forced Stanford to take a timeout to regroup. The match was tied 17-17 — this was a good set.
But Stanford just keeps showing how dominating they are, even under pressure. A kill from Plummer led them to set point, and then Gray dropped one in for the win.
Set 1: Stanford takes first set 25-19
What did we see in the first set? Kathryn Plummer dominating. Plummer tallied eight kills on .727 hitting efficiency. The Cardinal severely outhit the Gophers .371 to .077. Even setter Jenna Gray was terminating balls. The Cardinal were cool and collected, and their block was vicious. A big block gave the Cardinal set point, but Regan Pittman extended the set twice in a row with a kill and then a block to make it 24-19. But on the next play, Meghan McClure finished it off.
OH MY KATHRYN PLUMMER 😱😱😱#NCAAVB | @StanfordWVB pic.twitter.com/Aw9dKcAHKB— NCAA Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 20, 2019
The Badgers are set to compete in the national championship, looking for their first ever title
NCAA.com's Michella Chester talked to Danielle Hart post-match:
Follow along below for a set-by-set recap:
Wisconsin is headed to the national championship
Wisconsin came out with a quick 7-4 lead in the fourth, but Baylor went on a five-point run in this must-win set to take the lead 9-7 and force Wisconsin to take a timeout.
Baylor took some of the momentum and went up 12-9. Stafford went on a little run with three kills for the Bears, but the Badgers responded with three in a row: a kill from Rettke, a big block and a Rettke service ace. The Badgers seem unstoppable when they have the momentum and confidence, and that was just what they needed to tie it up at 17 and then take the lead. After that, the Badgers started doing what they do best, and the crowd got behind them. Rettke finished it off for the Badgers, and they are headed to the national championship.
Set 3: Wisconsin wins third set, leads 2-1
Wisconsin had the momentum to start the third set, and Baylor was making a lot more mistakes than the Badgers.
Offense has been the name of the game for Wisconsin, with a great triple threat in Rettke, Haggerty and Hart. Rettke absolutely turned on the heat in the third set, and now leads with 16 kills. But, it was a good ole Badger block that gave the Badgers a 15-12 lead. After some back and forth, the Badgers went on a 6-0 run with four in a row Rettke kills to take a 23-15 lead. Pressley served an ace, then who else but Rettke to make it set point, and Grace Loberg to finish it off.
The Badgers are looking good and feeling confident. They are one set away from heading to the national championship match.
Set 2: Wisconsin takes the second set, ties match 1-1
The Badgers were up 11-8 early in the match before Baylor called a timeout. Baylor went on a 4-0 run with two Pressley kills, and one from Stafford and Van Der Mark. Rettke stopped the run with a big kill, and the Badgers started rolling. After that, the Badgers were the first to 15 and then the first to 20. They went on a 5-0 run taking the lead 22-16, but Pressley kept swinging. The Bears scored two and the Badgers called a timeout. They alternated points until Wisconsin took the set with a kill by Rettke.
Both teams really want this. Rettke, Haggerty and Hart have been huge for the Badgers. All three are hitting above .300. Haggerty is hitting .500 and Hart is hitting .625.
For the Bears, Pressley is in the back row a lot with those big kills you see. But, tonight, she is leading the team in digs. She is third on the team this season in digs (229, 101 behind the leader.)
For the Badgers, this is what seems to be working...
Keep feeding Dana 🍽#NCAAVB | @BadgerVB pic.twitter.com/2fASPQazgk— NCAA Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 20, 2019
Set 1: Baylor takes the first set 27-25
This could be a close one the whole match. Wisconsin has swept every opponent this far in the NCAA tournament, and this one won't be so easy. The Bears have multiple threats again this match, and when they have more options than just Pressley, they are dangerous. The set started out point for point, just as you would expect in the national semifinals. Baylor was up 15-14, when Wisconsin went on a 4-0 run with a huge Danielle Hart kill and then block to gain the momentum forcing Baylor to call a timeout. Baylor came out of the time out and responded, and we were back to a tight match. The Bears gained the lead before back-to-back kills from Rettke tied it up again. Wisconsin had set point, before the Bears tied it up at 24. Then Baylor had match point, and Tiffany Clark kept two balls in play in order for the Badgers to stay alive. Back-to-back kills from Gia Milana and Marieke Van Der Mark for the Bears finished it off.
Molly Haggerty has five kills on .625 hitting, and Rettke has five kills for the Badgers. Pressley tallied six kills, but Shelly Stafford and Van Der Mark are right behind her with five and four kills, respectively.
Here's what I noticed in this first set:
- Tiffany Clark, the Badgers libero, is going to be extremely vital for this Wisconsin team.
- A balanced offense is the name of the game for the Bears.
- This could still be anyone's match, and it's going to be a good one.
Prematch: Baylor vs Wisconsin, 6:40 p.m.
Both Wisconsin and Baylor have taken the court and the stands are filled with red and green. Wisconsin is 2-0 in national semifinal matches, but have never won a national championship. Baylor is here for the first time in program history, in continuation of their record breaking season.
Get ready to watch Wisconsin's standout Dana Rettke vs one of the most decorated outside hitters in the country, Yossiana Pressley.
Here are the starting lineups:
Catch up on all of Saturday's quarterfinal action below:
No. 1 seed Baylor, which was in the regional final for the first time, took down Washington to reach the national semifinals for the first time in program history. Wisconsin became the second team of the evening to secure a spot in the national semifinals with a big sweep over Nebraska. Minnesota secured a spot with a sweep over Louisville to redeem their loss last season in the regional final, and Stanford was the last team to cash in its ticket to Pittsburgh and will look to defend its title.
- Baylor 3 vs Washington 1 — Earlier in the regular season, one of Baylor's biggest critiques was that Yossiana Pressley was its only weapon. Tonight, that wasn't the case, as there were threats coming from everywhere, and this Baylor offense was so versatile and so hard to stop. Baylor won the first set, then dropped the second before dominating the next two to close it out. Pressley had 24 kills on an unbelievable .512 hitting efficiency, and then had the help of Shelly Stafford, Marieke Van Der Mark, Gia Milana, and even their setter, Hannah Lockin, who had seven kills herself on seven attempts. The Bears are advancing to the national semifinals for the first time in program history to extend their historic season. >> Watch highlights here.
- Wisconsin 3 vs Nebraska 0 — The Badgers reached their third national semifinal after sweeping Nebraska for the third time this season. In the first set, Wisconsin completely dominated the Huskers, even without any points from Dana Rettke. Nebraska took a 14-11 lead in the second set before Wisconsin came back and tied it up. There were nine ties in that set before Wisconsin took the 2-0 lead. Wisconsin kept control in the third as well, and secured the sweep. Molly Haggerty led all hitters with 14 kills. >> Watch highlights here.
- Minnesota 3 vs Louisville 0 — Minnesota is back in the national semifinals this year after being upset in the regional final last season by Oregon. Adanna Rollins led the Gophers to a 3-0 win over Louisville, ending the Cardinals' Cinderella run. The first set was a close battle, with Minnesota winning 25-21. but the next two sets were dominated by the Gophers. Rollins led all hitters with 12 kills, and Stephanie Samedy was great all-around with nine kills, three service aces and seven digs. >> Watch highlights here.
- Stanford 3 vs Penn State 0 — Stanford will return to the national semifinals this year and looks to defend its national title. Penn State and Stanford matched up in the regional final for the second year in a row, and Stanford took home the win both times. In the first set, Penn State looked promising with a big 19-13 lead. The Cardinal then sparked a huge comeback, and took the first set 25-22. The second and third sets were all Stanford. Kathryn Plummer was dominating with 24 kills on .512 hitting, and Madeleine Gates had 11 kills on .733 hitting. But, there also was unbelievable performances from Holly Campbell, Audriana Fitzmorris and setter Jenna Gray. >> Watch highlights here.
Here's the updated interactive bracket.
SEMIFINALS AND FINAL
- The semifinals take place Dec. 19 and will be aired on ESPN and the national championship will be aired Dec. 21 on ESPN2. All games will be in Pittsburgh. Buy tickets| View the bracket | Event schedule | Full guide
NCAA Division I women's volleyball tournament results
FiRST ROUND
- UCF 3 vs Florida State 2 — UCF took down in-state rival Florida State in five-sets to move on to the second round. McKenna Melville had 20 kills, followed by Kristina Fisher with 19 kills.
- Rice 3 vs Oklahoma 0 — Nicole Lennon led the way for the Owls with 16 kills for the Rice's first NCAA tournament win in program history.
- UCSB 3 vs Texas State 1 — Lindsay Ruddins and Tallulah Froley powered the Gauchos to a 3-1 win over Texas State. Ruddins added 13 digs and Froley hit .394 percent.
- Louisville 3 vs Samford 0 — Aiko Jones had 17 kills on .382 hitting efficiency in Louisville's clean sweep of Samford. They move on to take on the winner of Western Kentucky and Kennesaw State.
- (10) Florida 3 vs Alabama State 0— Paige Hammons and Mia Sokolowski had 10 kills apiece in the sweep over Alabama State. The Gators pulled off the sweep without their star outside hitter, Thayer Hall.
- (13) Texas A&M 3 vs St. John's 0 — Texas A&M outhit St. Johns .500 to .029 in the third set to pull off the sweep. Hollann Hans had 15 kills on .400 hitting efficiency in the win.
- (15) Western Kentucky 3 vs Kennesaw State 0 — Western Kentucky never won a set by more than three points, but pulled off the sweep over Kennesaw State. Paige Briggs led the way with 11 kills. Kayland Jackson had nine kills on a whopping .750 hitting efficiency.
- (2) Texas 3 vs Albany 0 — The Longhorns cruised past Albany in the first round (25-9, 25-16, 25-15.) The Longhorns had 43 kills to Albany's 19, and move on to play UCSB in the second round. Texas displayed their balanced offense, Micaya White had 13 kills, Skylar Fields and Logan Eggleston had 10 kills, and Brionne Butler tallied 7.
- Cincinnati 3 vs VCU 1 — Cincinnati pulled off the first win in today's slate of tournament matches, beating VCU 3-1. Jordan Thompson led the way with 27 kills, and Maria Mallon followed with 16 kills. Watch highlights from tonight's match here.
- Marquette 3 vs Dayton 0 — Allie Barber had 17 kills in Marquette's clean sweep over Dayton.
- Towson 3 vs American 2 — This matchup was the first five-setter of the evening. Towson pulled of the win over American powered by Olivia Finckel's 23 kills on .362 hitting.
- Michigan 3 vs Northern Kentucky 0 — Paige Jones led the way for the Wolverines with 11 kills, followed by Cori Crocker with 9.
- Missouri 3 vs UNI 0 — Missouri held UNI to negative hitting in the third set to secure the sweep. Tyanna Omazic led the Tigers with 10 kills.
- UCLA 3 vs Notre Dame 0 — UCLA's Mac May had a stellar performance with 20 kills on .487 hitting efficiency in the sweep over Notre Dame. As a team, UCLA hit .421in the third set. Watch highlights from UCLA's win here.
- Creighton 3 vs Iowa State 0 — Another sweep in the books for tonight. This time, Creighton overpowered Iowa State. Freshman Keeley Davis tallied 15 kills on .448 hitting.
- USC 3 vs SFA 0 — USC displayed a powerful offense in the sweep over Stephen F. Austin to move onto the second round. Brooke Botkin had 17 kills and Khalia Lanier put up 15 in the sweep.
- Utah 3 vs Illinois 2 — Dani Drews tallied a whopping 27 kills in the five-set win over Illinois in the first round. Jacqueline Quade was strong for the Illini with 23 kills, but ultimately fell short in this even matchup.
- (16) Purdue 3 vs Wright State 0 — Purdue had a strong first round outing, with a clean sweep of Wright State. The Boilermakers hit .542 in the first set. Caitlyn Newton led with 13 kills.
- (6) Pitt 3 vs Howard 0 — The Panthers continue their magical season. They pulled off the sweep over Howard in the first round, powered by 10 kills from Stephanie Williams.
- (9) Kentucky 3 vs SEMO 0 — The Wildcats added another sweep tonight. Leah Edmond was really strong, with 18 kills on the night, and she was followed by Alli Stumler with 12 kills.
- Cal Poly 3 vs Georgia 2 — Cal Poly pulled off the reverse sweep to get the win after dropping the first two sets to the Bulldogs. Georgia actually outhit Cal Poly .222 to .214, but the Mustangs prevailed. Maia Dvoracek led with 14 kills.
- (11) Penn State 3 vs Princeton 0 — The Nittany Lions move on to the second round after sweeping Princeton. Jonni Parker had 14 kills, and Serena Gray and Kaitlyn Hord both hit above .400 percent.
- (1) Baylor 3 vs Sacred Heart 0 — The No. 1 seed in the tournament moves on. This time, Yossiana Pressley wasn't the leading scorer. They displayed a much more balanced offense, and Marieke Van Der Mark led with 13 kills on a stunning .600 hitting percentage. Pressley followed with 12 kills.
- South Carolina 3 vs Colorado State 2 — South Carolina and Colorado State alternated matches until the Gamecocks secured the win in the fifth set with a score of 18-16. Mikayla Robinson led the Gamecocks in the tight win with 16 kills.
- (5) Nebraska 3 vs Ball State 0 — The Huskers pulled off the sweep over Ball State, led by Lauren Stivrins and Madi Kubik's 11 kills apiece. Watch highlights of the match here.
- (4) Wisconsin 3 vs Illinois State 0 — The Badgers joined the sweep club tonight in the first round over Illinois State. Dana Rettke led all hitters with 13 kills on .400 hitting, with some help from Molly Haggerty and Danielle Hart.
- (7) Minnesota 3 vs Fairfield 0 — Minnesota held Fairfield negative hitting in the first two sets, and .000 percent in the third. Meanwhile, the Gophers hit .478, .385 and .441 in the first, second and third set. Adanna Rollins led with 14 kills.
- (14) BYU 3 vs New Mexico State 0 — Another seeded team will move on to the second round. BYU held New Mexico State to negative hitting in the first set in the sweep. McKenna Miller led the Cougars with 13 kills and Kate Grimmer had a .667 hitting percentage.
- San Diego 3 vs Washington State 1 — Four players had double-digit kills for San Diego, led by Grace Frohling's 17.
- (3) Stanford 3 vs Denver 0 — The Cardinal made it out the first round with a sweep, and Kathryn Plummer put up 17 kills on .433 hitting efficiency.
- (8) Washington 3 vs Winthrop 0 — Kara Bajema led the Huskies in their first round sweep with 18 kills on .667 hitting efficiency.
- (12) Hawai'i 3, Northern Colorado 1 — After winning the opening set, Hawaii regrouped from a 26-24 defeat in the second set by dominating the final two (25-8, 25-15).
SECOND ROUND
Baylor, Stanford and Wisconsin all won Saturday, advancing to the regionals of the 2019 NCAA women's volleyball championship, where they'll join two-seed Texas, won a five-set thriller Friday over UCSB. Penn State and Nebraska also advanced.
However, Pittsburgh, the No. 6 seed and potential opponent for Penn State in the round of 16, lost a thriller to Cincinnati in five sets. Pittsburgh led late in the fifth set before Maria Mallon took the serve and led a comeback from down 12-9 to win six of the final seven points. Jordan Thompson had 27 kills for Cincinnati. Watch the thrilling finish here.
- (10) Florida 3 vs UCF 0 — Florida cruised through the second round, and without its star outside hitter, Thayer Hall. Paige Hammons and Rachael Kramer each had 15 kills apiece in the sweep.
- (13) Texas A&M 3 vs Rice 1 — Texas A&M was powered by Hollann Hans, who led all hitters with 28 kills. Watch highlights from the match here.
- (2) Texas 3 vs UCSB 2 — Wow. What a match. UCSB pushed the No. 2 seed Longhorns to five sets in a nail-biter of a match. Lindsey Ruddins played great for UCSB, with 23 kills, and helped bring her team to a 2-1 set advantage in Gregory Gym. But, Texas won the must-win fourth set with complete momentum, and then powered through the fifth set. Logan Eggleston was the player of the match with 22 kills on .426 hitting for the Longhorns. Brionne Butler hit .522, and Micaya White added on 17 kills.
- Louisville 3 vs (15) Western Kentucky 2 — Louisville beat Western Kentucky for the second time this season, going down as the only team to beat Western Kentucky this season, and ending its postseason run. Aiko Jones tallied 20 kills in the win.
- (11) Penn State 3, Towson 1 — Jonni Parker had 19 kills for Penn State.
- (4) Wisconsin 3, UCLA 0 — Wisconsin swept UCLA behind Molly Hagerty's 14 kills, while Dana Rettke had 10. Highlights.
- (9) Kentucky 3, Michigan 0 — Kentucky had little problem with Michigan and Leah Edmond led the way with 15 kills.
- (16) Purdue 3, Marquette 1 — Purdue advances after dropping the first set to Marquette. Caitlyn Newton had 23 kills.
- Cincinnati 3, (6) Pittsburgh 2 — Maria Mallon won crucial service points late in the fifth set and Jordan Thompson had 27 kills as Cincinnati upset No. 6 Pitt and will face Penn State in the Regionals. Highlights - Final 5 points of the fifth set.
- (5) Nebraska 3, Missouri 1 — Nebraska dropped the first set and had to win the third 32-30 to advance. It moves on to the Wisconsin regional.
- (7) Minnesota 3, Creighton 2 — Minnesota fought two match-points in the fourth set vs. Creighton and won that set 26-24 before winning the fifth set 15-10.
- Utah 3, (14) BYU — Utah swept 14-seed BYU, winning each set by an identical 25-15. Dani Drews had 17 kills and they'll face Stanford Friday.
- (3) Stanford 3, Cal Poly 0 — The 3-seed Stanford Cardinal swept Cal Poly and will host one of four regionals next weekend. That region will include Utah, Penn State and Cincinnati.
- (1) Baylor 3, USC 0 — The top seed Baylor advances to the regionals for the second time in program history, and it will host the regional. Highlights.
- (8) Washington 3, South Carolina 0 — Washington won behind Kara Bajema's 18 kills and will face 9-seed Kentucky in the Baylor regional.
- (12) Hawai'i 3, San Diego 0 —For the first time since 2015 Hawai'i advances to the NCAA Championship Regionals. Hanna Hellvig led with 12 kills followed by McKenna Ross with 10.
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
WACO REGIONAL
- (8) Washington 3 vs (9) Kentucky 1 — Washington secured its spot in the regional final after taking down Kentucky in four sets. Kara Bajema was completely on her game, and tallied 23 kills to power the Huskies in their win. They will now face the No. 1 seed Baylor on Saturday.
- (1) Baylor 3 vs. (16) Purdue 1 — Baylor advanced to the regional final for the first time in program history with a 3-1 win over Purdue. Marieke Van Der Mark had an unbelievable match with 16 kills on .464 hitting efficiency. Yossiana Pressley tallied 15 kills, but she had a full team behind her in this match. Shelly Stafford and Gia Milana played great as well, with nine and 13 kills, respectively.
- Regional Final - Baylor vs Washington — Saturday, Dec. 14 | 4 p.m. ET | ESPNU
MADISON REGIONAL
- (4) Wisconsin 3 vs (13) Texas A&M 0 — Wisconsin became the second team to advance to the regional final today with a sweep over Texas A&M. Dana Rettke had a stunning .667 hitting efficiency in the win, and the triple threat of Rettke, Molly Haggerty and Grace Loberg, was unstoppable again. The Aggies put up a good fight in the third set, taking their first lead since the first set, but then the Badgers rallied to secure the sweep.
- (5) Nebraska 3 vs Hawai'i 0 — In the first set, Nebraska fought off a Hawai'i set point to tie it up at 24. There were three more ties until the Huskers finished it off. After that tight set, the Huskers won the next two and secured the sweep over the Rainbow Wahine, advancing to the regional final match for a third matchup against Wisconsin this season. >> Watch highlights here.
- Regional Final - Wisconsin vs Nebraska — Saturday, Dec. 14 | 6 p.m. ET | ESPNU
AUSTIN REGIONAL
- Louisville 3 vs. (2) Texas 2 — Louisville pulled off the cinderella story tonight, upsetting the No. 2 seed Texas on the Longhorn's home court. Louisville came out and stunned the crowd when they took the first two sets 25-22. In the third and fourth, the Longhorns gained confidence and started playing like a completely different team, with their season on the line. They took the next two sets to force a fifth set. In the fifth, Louisville took an early 7-3 lead and then 10-5, and then pulled away with it. Aiko Jones had 23 kills in the win. >> Watch highlights here.
- (7) Minnesota 3 vs. (10) Florida 2 — Minnesota had four players with double-digit kills in the five-set win over Florida. Alexis Hart led with 16 kills on .342 hitting. Stephanie Samedy wasn't one of those four players, but she led the team with 17 digs.
- Regional Final - Minnesota vs Louisville — Saturday, Dec. 14 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPNU
STANFORD REGIONAL
- (3) Stanford 3 vs Utah 2 — Stanford came out on top to advance to the regional final against Penn State for the second consecutive year, after a tough battle against Utah. Dani Drews and Kenzie Koerber put together a great effort for Utah, but when it came down to it in the fifth set, they couldn't stop Kathryn Plummer in her prime rotation. Plummer ended up with 29 kills on .389 hitting efficiency.
- (11) Penn State 3 vs Cincinnati 2 — Penn State rallied to take down Cincinnati in five sets, despite the valiant efforts of Jordan Thompson and Maria Mallon. Serena Gray had an unbelievable .700 hitting percentage and Tori Gorrell had a .519 hitting percentage. Jonni Parker led with 17 kills. >> Watch the fifth set here.
- Regional Final - Penn State vs Stanford — Saturday, Dec. 14 | 10 p.m. ET | ESPNU
2019 DI women's volleyball championship: History
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Stanford (34-1)
|Kevin Hambly
|3-2
|Nebraska
|Minneapolis
|2017
|Nebraska (32-4)
|John Cook
|3-1
|Florida
|Kansas City
|2016
|Stanford (26-7)
|John Dunning
|3-1
|Texas
|Columbus
|2015
|Nebraska (32-4)
|John Cook
|3-0
|Texas
|Omaha
|2014
|Penn State (36-3)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|BYU
|Oklahoma City
|2013
|Penn State (34-2)
|Russ Rose
|3-1
|Wisconsin
|Seattle
|2012
|Texas (29-4)
|Jerritt Elliott
|3-0
|Oregon
|Louisville
|2011
|UCLA (29-6)
|Michael Sealy
|3-1
|Illinois
|San Antonio, Texas
|2010
|Penn State (32-5)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|California
|UMKC
|2009
|Penn State (38-0)
|Russ Rose
|3-2
|Texas
|South Florida
|2008
|Penn State (38-0)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|Stanford
|Nebraska
|2007
|Penn State (34-2)
|Russ Rose
|3-2
|Stanford
|Sacramento State
|2006
|Nebraska (33-1)
|John Cook
|3-1
|Stanford
|Nebraska
|2005
|Washington (32-1)
|Jim McLaughlin
|3-0
|Nebraska
|UTSA
|2004
|Stanford (30-6)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Minnesota
|Long Beach State
|2003
|Southern California (35-0)
|Mick Haley
|3-1
|Florida
|Dallas
|2002
|Southern California (31-1)
|Mick Haley
|3-1
|Stanford
|New Orleans
|2001
|Stanford (33-2)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Long Beach State
|San Diego State
|2000
|Nebraska (34-0)
|John Cook
|3-2
|Wisconsin
|VCU
|1999
|Penn State (36-1)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|Stanford
|Hawaii
|1998
|Long Beach State (36-0)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-2
|Penn State
|Wisconsin
|1997
|Stanford (33-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-2
|Penn State
|Washington State
|1996
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-0
|Hawaii
|Cleveland State
|1995
|Nebraska (32-1)
|Terry Pettit
|3-1
|Texas
|Massachusetts
|1994
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-1
|UCLA
|Texas
|1993
|Long Beach State (32-2)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-1
|Penn State
|Wisconsin
|1992
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-1
|UCLA
|New Mexico
|1991
|UCLA (31-5)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-2
|Long Beach State
|UCLA
|1990
|UCLA (36-1)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-0
|Pacific
|Maryland
|1989
|Long Beach State (32-5)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-0
|Nebraska
|Hawaii
|1988
|Texas (34-5)
|Mick Haley
|3-0
|Hawaii
|Minnesota
|1987
|Hawaii (37-2)
|Dave Shoji
|3-1
|Stanford
|Indianapolis
|1986
|Pacific (39-3)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Nebraska
|Pacific
|1985
|Pacific (36-3)
|John Dunning
|3-1
|Stanford
|Western Michigan
|1984
|UCLA (33-6)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-2
|Stanford
|UCLA
|1983
|Hawaii (34-2)
|Dave Shoji
|3-0
|UCLA
|Kentucky
|1982
|Hawaii (33-1)
|Dave Shoji
|3-2
|Southern California
|Pacific
|1981
|Southern California (27-10)
|Chuck Erbe
|3-2
|UCLA
|UCLA