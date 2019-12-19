2019 DI women's college volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

Two teams are moving on to the national championship. No. 3 Stanford swept No. 7 Minnesota to set up Saturday's national championship match against Wisconsin. Kathryn Plummer had 26 kills on .353 hitting for the Cardinal.

In the first semifinal, No. 4 Wisconsin beat No. 1 Baylor in four sets.

The national championship between Stanford and Wisconsin is at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21. The match will be on ESPN2. See below for recaps on how the Cardinal and Badgers won in the semifinals:

Set 3: Stanford pulls off the sweep as it looks to win back-to-back championships

Could this be a sweep? That's what we all started thinking when the Cardinal took a 9-5 lead and then 14-7 lead in the third set. Plummer just seems too dominating to stop, and she just has so much help. A kill from Audriana Fitzmorris made the Cardinal the first to 15, and then Plummer followed with yet another. Minnesota was fighting to stay alive, but the Stanford fans were starting to smell it, and their confidence didn't waver. Point after point, they got closer. At match point, Minnesota extended it two more plays, until Plummer finished it off.

Plummer finished the match with 26 kills on .353 hitting, while Meghan McClure added eight kills on .364 hitting. Jenna Gray had an efficient night, putting down five kills at .714.

Stanford's Jenna Gray on her Cardinal advancing to another final: 'I'm really excited to go into battle with them'

Set 2: Stanford takes the second set, 25-22 despite early deficit

The start of the second set looked a lot different than the first. Minnesota showed that they weren't going to go down easy. Alexis Hart started amping it up even more for the Gophers, and Stephanie Samedy chipped in for a few crucial points. They picked up an 8-3 lead before the Cardinal called a timeout. But, no lead is safe against the Cardinal. Stanford was able to come back and tie it up at 11. After that, a few Minnesota errors and Stanford kills gave the Cardinal the lead and they became the first to 15. A few kills by Airi Miyabe for the Gophers and a Taylor Morgan block forced Stanford to take a timeout to regroup. The match was tied 17-17 — this was a good set.

But Stanford just keeps showing how dominating they are, even under pressure. A kill from Plummer led them to set point, and then Gray dropped one in for the win.

Set 1: Stanford takes first set 25-19

What did we see in the first set? Kathryn Plummer dominating. Plummer tallied eight kills on .727 hitting efficiency. The Cardinal severely outhit the Gophers .371 to .077. Even setter Jenna Gray was terminating balls. The Cardinal were cool and collected, and their block was vicious. A big block gave the Cardinal set point, but Regan Pittman extended the set twice in a row with a kill and then a block to make it 24-19. But on the next play, Meghan McClure finished it off.

The Badgers are set to compete in the national championship, looking for their first ever title

NCAA.com's Michella Chester talked to Danielle Hart post-match:

Wisconsin's Danielle Hart discusses the Badgers' semifinal victory over top-ranked Baylor

Follow along below for a set-by-set recap:

Wisconsin is headed to the national championship

Wisconsin came out with a quick 7-4 lead in the fourth, but Baylor went on a five-point run in this must-win set to take the lead 9-7 and force Wisconsin to take a timeout.

Baylor took some of the momentum and went up 12-9. Stafford went on a little run with three kills for the Bears, but the Badgers responded with three in a row: a kill from Rettke, a big block and a Rettke service ace. The Badgers seem unstoppable when they have the momentum and confidence, and that was just what they needed to tie it up at 17 and then take the lead. After that, the Badgers started doing what they do best, and the crowd got behind them. Rettke finished it off for the Badgers, and they are headed to the national championship.

Set 3: Wisconsin wins third set, leads 2-1



Wisconsin had the momentum to start the third set, and Baylor was making a lot more mistakes than the Badgers.

Offense has been the name of the game for Wisconsin, with a great triple threat in Rettke, Haggerty and Hart. Rettke absolutely turned on the heat in the third set, and now leads with 16 kills. But, it was a good ole Badger block that gave the Badgers a 15-12 lead. After some back and forth, the Badgers went on a 6-0 run with four in a row Rettke kills to take a 23-15 lead. Pressley served an ace, then who else but Rettke to make it set point, and Grace Loberg to finish it off.

The Badgers are looking good and feeling confident. They are one set away from heading to the national championship match.



Set 2: Wisconsin takes the second set, ties match 1-1

The Badgers were up 11-8 early in the match before Baylor called a timeout. Baylor went on a 4-0 run with two Pressley kills, and one from Stafford and Van Der Mark. Rettke stopped the run with a big kill, and the Badgers started rolling. After that, the Badgers were the first to 15 and then the first to 20. They went on a 5-0 run taking the lead 22-16, but Pressley kept swinging. The Bears scored two and the Badgers called a timeout. They alternated points until Wisconsin took the set with a kill by Rettke.

Both teams really want this. Rettke, Haggerty and Hart have been huge for the Badgers. All three are hitting above .300. Haggerty is hitting .500 and Hart is hitting .625.

For the Bears, Pressley is in the back row a lot with those big kills you see. But, tonight, she is leading the team in digs. She is third on the team this season in digs (229, 101 behind the leader.)

For the Badgers, this is what seems to be working...

Set 1: Baylor takes the first set 27-25

This could be a close one the whole match. Wisconsin has swept every opponent this far in the NCAA tournament, and this one won't be so easy. The Bears have multiple threats again this match, and when they have more options than just Pressley, they are dangerous. The set started out point for point, just as you would expect in the national semifinals. Baylor was up 15-14, when Wisconsin went on a 4-0 run with a huge Danielle Hart kill and then block to gain the momentum forcing Baylor to call a timeout. Baylor came out of the time out and responded, and we were back to a tight match. The Bears gained the lead before back-to-back kills from Rettke tied it up again. Wisconsin had set point, before the Bears tied it up at 24. Then Baylor had match point, and Tiffany Clark kept two balls in play in order for the Badgers to stay alive. Back-to-back kills from Gia Milana and Marieke Van Der Mark for the Bears finished it off.

Molly Haggerty has five kills on .625 hitting, and Rettke has five kills for the Badgers. Pressley tallied six kills, but Shelly Stafford and Van Der Mark are right behind her with five and four kills, respectively.

Here's what I noticed in this first set:

Tiffany Clark, the Badgers libero, is going to be extremely vital for this Wisconsin team.

A balanced offense is the name of the game for the Bears.

This could still be anyone's match, and it's going to be a good one.

Prematch: Baylor vs Wisconsin, 6:40 p.m.

Both Wisconsin and Baylor have taken the court and the stands are filled with red and green. Wisconsin is 2-0 in national semifinal matches, but have never won a national championship. Baylor is here for the first time in program history, in continuation of their record breaking season.

Get ready to watch Wisconsin's standout Dana Rettke vs one of the most decorated outside hitters in the country, Yossiana Pressley.

Here are the starting lineups:

Catch up on all of Saturday's quarterfinal action below:

No. 1 seed Baylor, which was in the regional final for the first time, took down Washington to reach the national semifinals for the first time in program history. Wisconsin became the second team of the evening to secure a spot in the national semifinals with a big sweep over Nebraska. Minnesota secured a spot with a sweep over Louisville to redeem their loss last season in the regional final, and Stanford was the last team to cash in its ticket to Pittsburgh and will look to defend its title.

Baylor 3 vs Washington 1 — Earlier in the regular season, one of Baylor's biggest critiques was that Yossiana Pressley was its only weapon. Tonight, that wasn't the case, as there were threats coming from everywhere, and this Baylor offense was so versatile and so hard to stop. Baylor won the first set, then dropped the second before dominating the next two to close it out. Pressley had 24 kills on an unbelievable .512 hitting efficiency, and then had the help of Shelly Stafford, Marieke Van Der Mark, Gia Milana, and even their setter, Hannah Lockin, who had seven kills herself on seven attempts. The Bears are advancing to the national semifinals for the first time in program history to extend their historic season. >> Watch highlights here .

vs Washington 1 — Earlier in the regular season, one of Baylor's biggest critiques was that Yossiana Pressley was its only weapon. Tonight, that wasn't the case, as there were threats coming from everywhere, and this Baylor offense was so versatile and so hard to stop. Baylor won the first set, then dropped the second before dominating the next two to close it out. Pressley had 24 kills on an unbelievable .512 hitting efficiency, and then had the help of Shelly Stafford, Marieke Van Der Mark, Gia Milana, and even their setter, Hannah Lockin, who had seven kills herself on seven attempts. The Bears are advancing to the national semifinals for the first time in program history to extend their historic season. >> Watch highlights . Wisconsin 3 vs Nebraska 0 — The Badgers reached their third national semifinal after sweeping Nebraska for the third time this season. In the first set, Wisconsin completely dominated the Huskers, even without any points from Dana Rettke. Nebraska took a 14-11 lead in the second set before Wisconsin came back and tied it up. There were nine ties in that set before Wisconsin took the 2-0 lead. Wisconsin kept control in the third as well, and secured the sweep. Molly Haggerty led all hitters with 14 kills. >> Watch highlights here

vs Nebraska 0 Minnesota 3 vs Louisville 0 — Minnesota is back in the national semifinals this year after being upset in the regional final last season by Oregon. Adanna Rollins led the Gophers to a 3-0 win over Louisville, ending the Cardinals' Cinderella run. The first set was a close battle, with Minnesota winning 25-21. but the next two sets were dominated by the Gophers. Rollins led all hitters with 12 kills, and Stephanie Samedy was great all-around with nine kills, three service aces and seven digs. >> Watch highlights here .

vs Louisville 0 — Minnesota is back in the national semifinals this year after being upset in the regional final last season by Oregon. Adanna Rollins led the Gophers to a 3-0 win over Louisville, ending the Cardinals' Cinderella run. The first set was a close battle, with Minnesota winning 25-21. but the next two sets were dominated by the Gophers. Rollins led all hitters with 12 kills, and Stephanie Samedy was great all-around with nine kills, three service aces and seven digs. >> Watch highlights . Stanford 3 vs Penn State 0 — Stanford will return to the national semifinals this year and looks to defend its national title. Penn State and Stanford matched up in the regional final for the second year in a row, and Stanford took home the win both times. In the first set, Penn State looked promising with a big 19-13 lead. The Cardinal then sparked a huge comeback, and took the first set 25-22. The second and third sets were all Stanford. Kathryn Plummer was dominating with 24 kills on .512 hitting, and Madeleine Gates had 11 kills on .733 hitting. But, there also was unbelievable performances from Holly Campbell, Audriana Fitzmorris and setter Jenna Gray. >> Watch highlights here.

Here's the updated interactive bracket.

SEMIFINALS AND FINAL

NCAA Division I women's volleyball tournament results

FiRST ROUND

SECOND ROUND

Baylor, Stanford and Wisconsin all won Saturday, advancing to the regionals of the 2019 NCAA women's volleyball championship, where they'll join two-seed Texas, won a five-set thriller Friday over UCSB. Penn State and Nebraska also advanced.

However, Pittsburgh, the No. 6 seed and potential opponent for Penn State in the round of 16, lost a thriller to Cincinnati in five sets. Pittsburgh led late in the fifth set before Maria Mallon took the serve and led a comeback from down 12-9 to win six of the final seven points. Jordan Thompson had 27 kills for Cincinnati. Watch the thrilling finish here.

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

WACO REGIONAL

(8) Washington 3 vs (9) Kentucky 1 — Washington secured its spot in the regional final after taking down Kentucky in four sets. Kara Bajema was completely on her game, and tallied 23 kills to power the Huskies in their win. They will now face the No. 1 seed Baylor on Saturday.

vs (9) Kentucky 1 — Washington secured its spot in the regional final after taking down Kentucky in four sets. Kara Bajema was completely on her game, and tallied 23 kills to power the Huskies in their win. They will now face the No. 1 seed Baylor on Saturday. (1) Baylor 3 vs. (16) Purdue 1 — Baylor advanced to the regional final for the first time in program history with a 3-1 win over Purdue. Marieke Van Der Mark had an unbelievable match with 16 kills on .464 hitting efficiency. Yossiana Pressley tallied 15 kills, but she had a full team behind her in this match. Shelly Stafford and Gia Milana played great as well, with nine and 13 kills, respectively.

vs. (16) Purdue 1 — Baylor advanced to the regional final for the first time in program history with a 3-1 win over Purdue. Marieke Van Der Mark had an unbelievable match with 16 kills on .464 hitting efficiency. Yossiana Pressley tallied 15 kills, but she had a full team behind her in this match. Shelly Stafford and Gia Milana played great as well, with nine and 13 kills, respectively. Regional Final - Baylor vs Washington — Saturday, Dec. 14 | 4 p.m. ET | ESPNU

MADISON REGIONAL

(4) Wisconsin 3 vs (13) Texas A&M 0 — Wisconsin became the second team to advance to the regional final today with a sweep over Texas A&M. Dana Rettke had a stunning .667 hitting efficiency in the win, and the triple threat of Rettke, Molly Haggerty and Grace Loberg, was unstoppable again. The Aggies put up a good fight in the third set, taking their first lead since the first set, but then the Badgers rallied to secure the sweep.

vs (13) Texas A&M 0 — Wisconsin became the second team to advance to the regional final today with a sweep over Texas A&M. Dana Rettke had a stunning .667 hitting efficiency in the win, and the triple threat of Rettke, Molly Haggerty and Grace Loberg, was unstoppable again. The Aggies put up a good fight in the third set, taking their first lead since the first set, but then the Badgers rallied to secure the sweep. (5) Nebraska 3 vs Hawai'i 0 — In the first set, Nebraska fought off a Hawai'i set point to tie it up at 24. There were three more ties until the Huskers finished it off. After that tight set, the Huskers won the next two and secured the sweep over the Rainbow Wahine, advancing to the regional final match for a third matchup against Wisconsin this season. >> Watch highlights here.

vs Hawai'i 0 — In the first set, Nebraska fought off a Hawai'i set point to tie it up at 24. There were three more ties until the Huskers finished it off. After that tight set, the Huskers won the next two and secured the sweep over the Rainbow Wahine, advancing to the regional final match for a third matchup against Wisconsin this season. >> Watch highlights here. Regional Final - Wisconsin vs Nebraska — Saturday, Dec. 14 | 6 p.m. ET | ESPNU

AUSTIN REGIONAL

Louisville 3 vs. (2) Texas 2 — Louisville pulled off the cinderella story tonight, upsetting the No. 2 seed Texas on the Longhorn's home court. Louisville came out and stunned the crowd when they took the first two sets 25-22. In the third and fourth, the Longhorns gained confidence and started playing like a completely different team, with their season on the line. They took the next two sets to force a fifth set. In the fifth, Louisville took an early 7-3 lead and then 10-5, and then pulled away with it. Aiko Jones had 23 kills in the win. >> Watch highlights here.

vs. (2) Texas 2 — Louisville pulled off the cinderella story tonight, upsetting the No. 2 seed Texas on the Longhorn's home court. Louisville came out and stunned the crowd when they took the first two sets 25-22. In the third and fourth, the Longhorns gained confidence and started playing like a completely different team, with their season on the line. They took the next two sets to force a fifth set. In the fifth, Louisville took an early 7-3 lead and then 10-5, and then pulled away with it. Aiko Jones had 23 kills in the win. >> Watch highlights here. (7) Minnesota 3 vs. (10) Florida 2 — Minnesota had four players with double-digit kills in the five-set win over Florida. Alexis Hart led with 16 kills on .342 hitting. Stephanie Samedy wasn't one of those four players, but she led the team with 17 digs.

vs. (10) Florida 2 — Minnesota had four players with double-digit kills in the five-set win over Florida. Alexis Hart led with 16 kills on .342 hitting. Stephanie Samedy wasn't one of those four players, but she led the team with 17 digs. Regional Final - Minnesota vs Louisville — Saturday, Dec. 14 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPNU

STANFORD REGIONAL

(3) Stanford 3 vs Utah 2 — Stanford came out on top to advance to the regional final against Penn State for the second consecutive year, after a tough battle against Utah. Dani Drews and Kenzie Koerber put together a great effort for Utah, but when it came down to it in the fifth set, they couldn't stop Kathryn Plummer in her prime rotation. Plummer ended up with 29 kills on .389 hitting efficiency.

vs Utah 2 — Stanford came out on top to advance to the regional final against Penn State for the second consecutive year, after a tough battle against Utah. Dani Drews and Kenzie Koerber put together a great effort for Utah, but when it came down to it in the fifth set, they couldn't stop Kathryn Plummer in her prime rotation. Plummer ended up with 29 kills on .389 hitting efficiency. (11) Penn State 3 vs Cincinnati 2 — Penn State rallied to take down Cincinnati in five sets, despite the valiant efforts of Jordan Thompson and Maria Mallon. Serena Gray had an unbelievable .700 hitting percentage and Tori Gorrell had a .519 hitting percentage. Jonni Parker led with 17 kills. >> Watch the fifth set here.

vs Cincinnati 2 — Penn State rallied to take down Cincinnati in five sets, despite the valiant efforts of Jordan Thompson and Maria Mallon. Serena Gray had an unbelievable .700 hitting percentage and Tori Gorrell had a .519 hitting percentage. Jonni Parker led with 17 kills. >> Watch the fifth set here. Regional Final - Penn State vs Stanford — Saturday, Dec. 14 | 10 p.m. ET | ESPNU

2019 DI women's volleyball championship: History