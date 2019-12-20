Baylor's Yossiana Pressley named AVCA National Player of the Year

Baylor's Yossiana Pressley shares what's next for her after winning national Player of the Year

PITTSBURGH – Baylor volleyball junior Yossiana Pressley is the TeamSnap/AVCA Division I National Player of the Year, announced by the organization Friday afternoon.

Pressley is the first national player of the year honoree in program history after leading the Bears in a historic season to the NCAA National Semifinals.

"Yossi was an unstoppable force for us offensively and deeply committed to defense all season long," head coach Ryan McGuyre said. "Her ability to elevate and dominate has given the Baylor family so much to celebrate. I am so very proud of Yossi for not only being named the National Player of the Year this season, but also for being one of our most determined servant-leaders on our team. This is another history making moment for Baylor and a testament to Yossi's drive and determination and the many, many support staff, coaches and teammates unique to Baylor that have guided her on along the way."

The Cypress, Texas, native posted 5.41 kills per set, 5.82 points per set and 546 total kills in her junior season.

She ranked top-five nationally in kills and points per set on her way to Big 12 and Southwest Regional Player of the Year honors.

"What an exceptional season we have had this year," McGuyre said. "The contributions from everyone on this team has been significant. Our goal has been to serve one another and help bring out the best version of our teammates. As a result, we have been incredibly blessed to witness first hand one of the most beautiful, hardest working and talented athletes to ever compete at Baylor and across the country, Yossiana Pressley."

Pressley was also named the ESPNW National Player of the Year and a First Team All-American this week. She will be presented with the honor by the publication at a later date.