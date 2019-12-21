Stanford vs. Wisconsin: Time, TV channel, how to watch the NCAA volleyball championship

Kerri Walsh Jennings, Stanford alumni and decorated Olympian, discusses what she sees in the championship teams

The NCAA DI women's volleyball national championship match between No. 3 Stanford and No. 4 Wisconsin will be held at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21 in the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The game will be be broadcasted on ESPN. You can also watch the match online, here.

NCAA.com will be court side at the PPG Paints Arena to provide live updates throughout the match. Follow along here.

Wisconsin will be looking for its first ever national championship, and Stanford will be looking to defend its title. Wisconsin has appeared in two national championship matchups, falling to No. 1 Nebraska in 2000 and No. 2 Penn State in 2013.

The Badgers are 0-4 all-time against Stanford. Their last meeting was on Dec. 8, 2017, and the Cardinal beat Wisconsin 3-1 in the NCAA regional semifinal in Palo Alto. Wisconsin also faced Stanford in the regional final in Madison, Wisconsin, in 2016, and lost 3-2.

This championship matchup will feature Wisconsin's all-star blocking, led by 6-8 middle blocker Dana Rettke, and Stanford's versatile offense, led by two-time National Player of the Year, Kathryn Plummer.

