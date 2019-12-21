TRENDING:

Michella Chester | NCAA.com | December 21, 2019

Stanford vs. Wisconsin: Time, TV channel, how to watch the NCAA volleyball championship

Kerri Walsh Jennings, Stanford alumni and decorated Olympian, discusses what she sees in the championship teams

The NCAA DI women's volleyball national championship match between No. 3 Stanford and No. 4 Wisconsin will be held at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21 in the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The game will be be broadcasted on ESPN. You can also watch the match online, here

NCAA.com will be court side at the PPG Paints Arena to provide live updates throughout the match. Follow along here

Wisconsin will be looking for its first ever national championship, and Stanford will be looking to defend its title. Wisconsin has appeared in two national championship matchups, falling to No. 1 Nebraska in 2000 and No. 2 Penn State in 2013. 

The Badgers are 0-4 all-time against Stanford. Their last meeting was on Dec. 8, 2017, and the Cardinal beat Wisconsin 3-1 in the NCAA regional semifinal in Palo Alto. Wisconsin also faced Stanford in the regional final in Madison, Wisconsin, in 2016, and lost 3-2.  

This championship matchup will feature Wisconsin's all-star blocking, led by 6-8 middle blocker Dana Rettke, and Stanford's versatile offense, led by two-time National Player of the Year, Kathryn Plummer. 

For more on the championship match, click here

2019 DI women's volleyball championship: History

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis
2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City
2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus
2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha
2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City
2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle
2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville
2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas
2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC
2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida
2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska
2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State
2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska
2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA
2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State
2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas
2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans
2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State
2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU
1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii
1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin
1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State
1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State
1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts
1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas
1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin
1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico
1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA
1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland
1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii
1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota
1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis
1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific
1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan
1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA
1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky
1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific
1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA

