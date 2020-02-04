How to buy NCAA women’s volleyball 2020 championship tickets

Kathryn Plummer's best plays from the 2019 NCAA women's volleyball championship game

The 2020 women's volleyball championship will be held on December 17 & 19, 2020 at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

The national semifinals will take place on Thursday, December 17 and the 2020 champion will be crowned on Saturday, December 19.

Below is information on future dates and sites for the DI women's volleyball championship:

DI WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP DATES AND SITES Year City Venue Dates Host 2020 Omaha, Neb. CenturyLink Center Dec 17 - 19 Nebraska and Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority 2021 Columbus, Ohio Nationwide Arena Dec 16- 18 Ohio State and Greater Columbus Sports Commission

In 2019, Stanford won its third national championship in four years. Below is the full championship history:

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY