When does the 2020-21 women's college volleyball season start?

If you're wondering when the upcoming DI women's college volleyball season starts, we've got you covered.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the DI volleyball season has been postponed to the spring. The regular season will be from Jan. 22 to April 3. Selections will be April 4. The final site of the NCAA tournament is scheduled for April 23-25.

The majority of spring schedules have yet to be finalized. We will update that information here as soon as it is released. So far, the the Southeastern Conference has announced the spring volleyball schedule for the 2020-21 season here.

MORE: How the 2020-21 Volleyball season will work

Some conferences, including the the Big 12, Sun Belt, ACC and SEC, began play in the fall. Here are the final AVCA rankings.

Final 2020 Fall AVCDA Rankings

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Texas (49) 14-0 735 1 2 Kentucky 8-0 683 2 3 Baylor 13-3 639 3 4 Notre Dame 6-1 580 4 5 Louisville 5-2 520 6 6 Georgia Tech 7-1 486 6 7 Florida 6-2 448 5 8 Missouri 6-2 402 8 9 Pittsburgh 4-4 319 9 10 Kansas State 10-6 283 10 11 Texas State 24-2 221 15 12 Miami (FL) 5-3 185 11 13 South Carolina 5-3 143 13 14 Coastal Carolina 18-1 98 12 15 Arkansas 6-2 63 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Syracuse 26; West Virginia 17; Georgia 12; Duke 6, Tennessee 3.

2 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 11 combined points

NCAA Division I title-winning schools