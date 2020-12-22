TRENDING:

Michella Chester | NCAA.com | December 22, 2020

When does the 2020-21 women's college volleyball season start?

Where the DI college volleyball season stands, right now

If you're wondering when the upcoming DI women's college volleyball season starts, we've got you covered. 

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the DI volleyball season has been postponed to the spring. The regular season will be from Jan. 22 to April 3. Selections will be April 4. The final site of the NCAA tournament is scheduled for April 23-25. 

The majority of spring schedules have yet to be finalized. We will update that information here as soon as it is released. So far, the the Southeastern Conference has announced the spring volleyball schedule for the 2020-21 season here. 

MORE: How the 2020-21 Volleyball season will work

Some conferences, including the  the Big 12, Sun Belt, ACC and SEC, began play in the fall. Here are the final AVCA rankings. 

Final 2020 Fall AVCDA Rankings

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Texas (49) 14-0 735 1
2 Kentucky 8-0 683 2
3 Baylor 13-3 639 3
4 Notre Dame 6-1 580 4
5 Louisville 5-2 520 6
6 Georgia Tech 7-1 486 6
7 Florida 6-2 448 5
8 Missouri 6-2 402 8
9 Pittsburgh 4-4 319 9
10 Kansas State 10-6 283 10
11 Texas State 24-2 221 15
12 Miami (FL) 5-3 185 11
13 South Carolina 5-3 143 13
14 Coastal Carolina 18-1 98 12
15 Arkansas 6-2 63 NR

NCAA Division I title-winning schools

SCHOOL

CHAMPIONSHIPS
Stanford 1992, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2002, 2004, 2016, 2018, 2019
Penn State 1999, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014
Nebraska 1995, 2000, 2006, 2015, 2017
UCLA 1984, 1990, 1991, 2011
Long Beach State 1989, 1993, 1998
Hawaii 1982, 1983, 1987
USC 1981, 2002, 2003
Texas 1988, 2012
Pacific 1985, 1986
Washington 2005

The UT Arlington volleyball team picked up a huge upset on Saturday afternoon, defeating No. 11 Texas State, 3-0, in the regular season finale at Strahan Arena.
South Carolina volleyball upset No. 4 Florida Thursday night to snap a 23-match losing streak to the Gators.
Mississippi State volleyball garnered a historic win after knocking off No. 7 Texas A&amp;M, the Bulldogs' highest-ranked win since 2011.
