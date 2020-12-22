When does the 2020-21 women's college volleyball season start?

If you're wondering when the upcoming DI women's college volleyball season starts, we've got you covered.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the DI volleyball season has been postponed to the spring. The regular season will be from Jan. 22 to April 3. Selections will be April 4. The final site of the NCAA tournament is scheduled for April 23-25.
The majority of spring schedules have yet to be finalized. We will update that information here as soon as it is released. So far, the the Southeastern Conference has announced the spring volleyball schedule for the 2020-21 season here.
MORE: How the 2020-21 Volleyball season will work
Some conferences, including the the Big 12, Sun Belt, ACC and SEC, began play in the fall. Here are the final AVCA rankings.
Final 2020 Fall AVCDA Rankings
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Texas (49)
|14-0
|735
|1
|2
|Kentucky
|8-0
|683
|2
|3
|Baylor
|13-3
|639
|3
|4
|Notre Dame
|6-1
|580
|4
|5
|Louisville
|5-2
|520
|6
|6
|Georgia Tech
|7-1
|486
|6
|7
|Florida
|6-2
|448
|5
|8
|Missouri
|6-2
|402
|8
|9
|Pittsburgh
|4-4
|319
|9
|10
|Kansas State
|10-6
|283
|10
|11
|Texas State
|24-2
|221
|15
|12
|Miami (FL)
|5-3
|185
|11
|13
|South Carolina
|5-3
|143
|13
|14
|Coastal Carolina
|18-1
|98
|12
|15
|Arkansas
|6-2
|63
|NR
NCAA Division I title-winning schools
|
SCHOOL
|
CHAMPIONSHIPS
|Stanford
|1992, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2002, 2004, 2016, 2018, 2019
|Penn State
|1999, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014
|Nebraska
|1995, 2000, 2006, 2015, 2017
|UCLA
|1984, 1990, 1991, 2011
|Long Beach State
|1989, 1993, 1998
|Hawaii
|1982, 1983, 1987
|USC
|1981, 2002, 2003
|Texas
|1988, 2012
|Pacific
|1985, 1986
|Washington
|2005