How to buy NCAA women’s volleyball 2020 championship tickets

The postponed 2020 women's volleyball championship will be held April 22 and 24, 2021, at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
The national semifinals will take place on Thursday, April 22 and the 2021 champion will be crowned on Saturday, April 24.
The NCAA has not determined if tickets will be made available. You can get the latest information and register to be notified about tickets to the 2020 women's volleyball championship here.
Below is information on future dates and sites for the DI women's volleyball championship:
|DI WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP DATES AND SITES
|Year
|City
|Venue
|Dates
|Host
|2020*
|Omaha, Neb.
|CenturyLink Center
|April 22 & 24
|Nebraska and Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority
|2021
|Columbus, Ohio
|Nationwide Arena
|Dec 16 & 18
|Ohio State and Greater Columbus Sports Commission
|2022
|Omaha, Neb.
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|TBA
|Nebraska and Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority
|2023
|Tampa, Fla.
|Amalie Arena
|TBA
|University of South Florida and Tampa Bay Sports Commission
|2024
|Louisville, Ky.
|KFC YUM! Center
|TBA
|University of Louisville
|2025
|Kansas City, Mo.
|T-Mobile Center
|TBA
|Kansas and Kansas City Sports Commission
*The 2020 championship will take place in 2021 due to the fall season moving to spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, Stanford won its third national championship in four years. Below is the full championship history:
CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2019
|Stanford (30-4)
|Kevin Hambly
|3-0
|Wisconsin
|Pittsburgh
|2018
|Stanford (34-1)
|Kevin Hambly
|3-2
|Nebraska
|Minneapolis
|2017
|Nebraska (32-4)
|John Cook
|3-1
|Florida
|Kansas City
|2016
|Stanford (26-7)
|John Dunning
|3-1
|Texas
|Columbus
|2015
|Nebraska (32-4)
|John Cook
|3-0
|Texas
|Omaha
|2014
|Penn State (36-3)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|BYU
|Oklahoma City
|2013
|Penn State (34-2)
|Russ Rose
|3-1
|Wisconsin
|Seattle
|2012
|Texas (29-4)
|Jerritt Elliott
|3-0
|Oregon
|Louisville
|2011
|UCLA (29-6)
|Michael Sealy
|3-1
|Illinois
|San Antonio, Texas
|2010
|Penn State (32-5)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|California
|UMKC
|2009
|Penn State (38-0)
|Russ Rose
|3-2
|Texas
|South Florida
|2008
|Penn State (38-0)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|Stanford
|Nebraska
|2007
|Penn State (34-2)
|Russ Rose
|3-2
|Stanford
|Sacramento State
|2006
|Nebraska (33-1)
|John Cook
|3-1
|Stanford
|Nebraska
|2005
|Washington (32-1)
|Jim McLaughlin
|3-0
|Nebraska
|UTSA
|2004
|Stanford (30-6)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Minnesota
|Long Beach State
|2003
|Southern California (35-0)
|Mick Haley
|3-1
|Florida
|Dallas
|2002
|Southern California (31-1)
|Mick Haley
|3-1
|Stanford
|New Orleans
|2001
|Stanford (33-2)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Long Beach State
|San Diego State
|2000
|Nebraska (34-0)
|John Cook
|3-2
|Wisconsin
|VCU
|1999
|Penn State (36-1)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|Stanford
|Hawaii
|1998
|Long Beach State (36-0)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-2
|Penn State
|Wisconsin
|1997
|Stanford (33-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-2
|Penn State
|Washington State
|1996
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-0
|Hawaii
|Cleveland State
|1995
|Nebraska (32-1)
|Terry Pettit
|3-1
|Texas
|Massachusetts
|1994
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-1
|UCLA
|Texas
|1993
|Long Beach State (32-2)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-1
|Penn State
|Wisconsin
|1992
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-1
|UCLA
|New Mexico
|1991
|UCLA (31-5)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-2
|Long Beach State
|UCLA
|1990
|UCLA (36-1)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-0
|Pacific
|Maryland
|1989
|Long Beach State (32-5)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-0
|Nebraska
|Hawaii
|1988
|Texas (34-5)
|Mick Haley
|3-0
|Hawaii
|Minnesota
|1987
|Hawaii (37-2)
|Dave Shoji
|3-1
|Stanford
|Indianapolis
|1986
|Pacific (39-3)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Nebraska
|Pacific
|1985
|Pacific (36-3)
|John Dunning
|3-1
|Stanford
|Western Michigan
|1984
|UCLA (33-6)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-2
|Stanford
|UCLA
|1983
|Hawaii (34-2)
|Dave Shoji
|3-0
|UCLA
|Kentucky
|1982
|Hawaii (33-1)
|Dave Shoji
|3-2
|Southern California
|Pacific
|1981
|Southern California (27-10)
|Chuck Erbe
|3-2
|UCLA
|UCLA