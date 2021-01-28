Breaking

Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | January 28, 2021

How to buy NCAA women’s volleyball 2020 championship tickets

The Texas volleyball dream player, built by Jerritt Elliott

The postponed 2020 women's volleyball championship will be held April 22 and 24, 2021, at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska 

The national semifinals will take place on Thursday, April 22 and the 2021 champion will be crowned on Saturday, April 24. 

The NCAA has not determined if tickets will be made available. You can get the latest information and register to be notified about tickets to the 2020 women's volleyball championship here

Below is information on future dates and sites for the DI women's volleyball championship: 

DI WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP  DATES AND SITES
Year City Venue Dates Host
2020* Omaha, Neb. CenturyLink Center April 22 & 24 Nebraska and Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority
2021 Columbus, Ohio Nationwide Arena Dec 16 & 18 Ohio State and Greater Columbus Sports Commission
2022 Omaha, Neb. CHI Health Center Omaha TBA Nebraska and Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority
2023 Tampa, Fla. Amalie Arena TBA University of South Florida and Tampa Bay Sports Commission
2024 Louisville, Ky. KFC YUM! Center TBA University of Louisville
2025 Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center TBA Kansas and Kansas City Sports Commission

*The 2020 championship will take place in 2021 due to the fall season moving to spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In 2019, Stanford won its third national championship in four years. Below is the full championship history: 

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Stanford (30-4) Kevin Hambly 3-0 Wisconsin Pittsburgh
2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis
2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City
2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus
2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha
2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City
2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle
2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville
2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas
2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC
2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida
2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska
2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State
2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska
2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA
2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State
2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas
2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans
2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State
2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU
1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii
1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin
1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State
1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State
1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts
1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas
1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin
1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico
1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA
1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland
1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii
1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota
1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis
1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific
1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan
1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA
1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky
1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific
1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA

