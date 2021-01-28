How to buy NCAA women’s volleyball 2020 championship tickets

The postponed 2020 women's volleyball championship will be held April 22 and 24, 2021, at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

The national semifinals will take place on Thursday, April 22 and the 2021 champion will be crowned on Saturday, April 24.

The NCAA has not determined if tickets will be made available. You can get the latest information and register to be notified about tickets to the 2020 women's volleyball championship here.

Below is information on future dates and sites for the DI women's volleyball championship:

DI WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP DATES AND SITES Year City Venue Dates Host 2020* Omaha, Neb. CenturyLink Center April 22 & 24 Nebraska and Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority 2021 Columbus, Ohio Nationwide Arena Dec 16 & 18 Ohio State and Greater Columbus Sports Commission 2022 Omaha, Neb. CHI Health Center Omaha TBA Nebraska and Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority 2023 Tampa, Fla. Amalie Arena TBA University of South Florida and Tampa Bay Sports Commission 2024 Louisville, Ky. KFC YUM! Center TBA University of Louisville 2025 Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center TBA Kansas and Kansas City Sports Commission

*The 2020 championship will take place in 2021 due to the fall season moving to spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, Stanford won its third national championship in four years. Below is the full championship history:

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY