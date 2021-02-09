Dave Shoji builds his ultimate Hawaii women's volleyball dream player

Dave Shoji was the head coach of the Hawaii women's volleyball team for 42 years from 1975-2016. He is the second winningest coach in Division I NCAA volleyball with 1,202 wins and an .855 winning percentage.

Shoji is a member of the AVCA Hall of Fame, he is an 13-time conference and nine-time region Coach of the Year, and was named the National Coach of the Year in 1982 and in 2009. He has also been inducted into the Hawai‘i Sports Hall of Fame.

In Shoji’s first four years at the helm of the program, he took the team to two national title matches before he won the title in 1979 with a five-game victory over Utah State in the AIAW finals. It was the school’s first-ever team national championship. Hawaii also won championships in 1982, 1983 and 1987 under Shoji.

All this is to say that Shoji has coached a wealth of phenomenal players in his career. NCAA.com tasked Shoji to create his ultimate Hawaii volleyball dream player, picking one player for 11 different categories. Here are his picks for each category and what he had to say about each player:

The Quarterback:

Robyn Ah Mow — 1993-1996

"Three-time Olympian and current-coach of the Wahine volleyball team. But Robyn Ah Mow was THE setter. A kid from public school that was really shy, hardly said anything. But she had sweet hands."

Two-time AVCA All-America, First Team (1995, ’96)

Three-time All-Conference, First Team (1994, ’95, ’96)

In her final two seasons, the ‘Bows recorded a 66-4 combined record which included an appearance in the NCAA title match in 1996

Inducted into the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame (2011)

Hawaii women’s volleyball head coach (2017-present)

The Brick Wall

Angelica Ljungquist — 1993-1996

"Hawaii has had so many amazing middle blockers, and blockers, but Angelica Ljungquist would head the list."

One of Hawaii's two four-time AVCA All-Americans

1996 AVCA and Volleyball Magazine National Player of the Year

1996 Honda Award for volleyball

The Captain

Reydan "Tita" Ohuna — 1984-1987

"All-around player, never came out of the game. Could set, hit, block pass. But she was a real leader. She was a leader since she was a freshman. Everyone looked up to her and listened to her. That's an easy one."

AVCA Second-team All-American in 1985

Ranks in UH career top-10 lists in kills, attempts, aces, digs and digs per game

First player to post career marks of 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs

1987 NCAA champion

The Hype Man

Deitre Collins — 1981-1983

"Deitre Collins was such a great player, a three-time All-American and Broderick winner. But she could fire up the team just with a kill, turn around and jump. Just got everybody fired up. An amazing player with a lot of energy."

Three-time AVCA All-American

1982 and 1983 Honda Award winner for volleyball

1983 Honda Broderick cup winner as top female collegiate athlete

Ranks in the UH career top-10 lists in kills, kills per game, hitting percentage, block solos, total blocks and blocks per game

Member of the 1982 and 1983 national championship teams

The Pancake Getter

Liz Ka'aihue — 2007-2010

"First player we gave a scholarship to as a back-row player. She holds just about every dig record in Hawaii's books. In high school she was a great hitter but we thought she would be a great back-row player and she turned out to be."

Finished her career second all-time in the UH career record book in digs with 1,416 total digs (3.68 per game)

The Ace Machine

Amber Kaufman — 2006-2009

"She had 11 aces in one match and helped us beat Washington. When she got it going, it was a pretty lethal weapon."

Holds the record for most aces in a match with 11

The Terminator

Kim Willoughby — 2000-2003

"Holds just about every offensive record in the Wahine. She was an amazing player. She had all the skills, she could serve, dig, block. Complete volleyball player but definitely The Terminator."

Three-time AVCA first team All-American

Named AVCA and Volleyball Magazine National Player of the Year in 2003

Holds five UH career records and five single-season records

The NCAA all-time single-season leader (30-point format) in kills (850) and kills per game (7.20)

Member of three NCAA semifinalist teams (2000, 2002, 2003)

The Swiss Army Knife

Kori Pulaski — 1980-1983

"She got a lot of kills just based on some heat. She could bring it. But she also was really smart. She knew when to go high, got a lot of kills going off the block and out of bounds. Just a really smart, smart player, and she had to be at 5-foot-8. She couldn't go over but she could go through, around, and just had every shot in the book."

AVCA All-American in 1982

Member of 1982 and 1982 national championship teams

The Unsung Hero

Emily Hartong — 2010-2013

"She came in as a middle blocker and we moved her to outside. But she never was one that commanded a lot of attention. She was just low-maintenance, low key, very efficient. We used to set her 80 balls and she would never complain. Just an amazing person. Always kind of in the background and never the highlight player but an amazing volleyball player."

Named AVCA first team All-American and Big West Player of the Year as a senior in 2013

Second team All-American in 2011

The Dirty Worker

Aneli Cubi-Otineru — 2007-2009

"She did everything for Hawaii. She played left, right, dug a lot of balls, all six rotations, anything we needed her to do. One of those players that at the end of practice you would look at her and be like, 'Man what have you been through?' Because she was always drenched in sweat, her uniform was dirty, wobbling all the time. She did a lot for our program."

AVCA third team All-American in 2009

Ranks in top five in aces in the UH record book

Member of 2009 NCAA semifinalist team

The Clutch Gene

Teee Williams — 1987-1989

"Teee was a great player for us. Every time we needed a side-out or needed to score a point, the ball was going to go to Teee. When we really needed something, it was going to go to her, and everyone in the gym knew it, but she could come through. I would say she was one of the most clutch hitters we've ever had."