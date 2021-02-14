Women's volleyball: No. 5 Minnesota comes back to defeat No. 8 Penn State in five sets, sweep weekend series

The No. 5 Minnesota women's volleyball team came from behind to win 3-2 over No. 8 Penn State to go undefeated on the weekend. The set scores were 25-19, 16-25, 17-25, 25-15 and 15-10. The Golden Gophers move to 8-0 overall in the Big Ten. Penn State drops to 2-2 on the season.



Minnesota's offense was anchored by Taylor Landfair, who had a career-high 22 kills, followed by Stephanie Samedy, with 19. Samedy added her 39th career double-double with 16 digs. Adanna Rollins notched nine kills and nine digs. Melani Shaffmaster had 43 assists and 14 digs and Shea Rubright led the Gophers with four blocks, including one solo. Rachel Kilkelly set a career-high five aces and tacked on 13 digs. CC McGraw led both teams with 19 digs and added seven assists and two aces.



Minnesota ended the night hitting .149 with 56 kills, 82 digs and eight blocks. Penn State hit .229 with 61 kills, 82 digs and 14 blocks. As a team, the Gophers recorded 10 services aces.

Notable

Minnesota has now won three straight matches against Penn State. It marks the longest win streak against PSU in school history and the first time the Gophers have won both matches against PSU since 2000. Minnesota, who is playing weekend series, haven't won two matches in a season against PSU since then.

The Gophers outhit Penn State .324 to .162 in set four and .320 to .143 in set five to seal off the victory.



Up next

Minnesota travels to Nebraska next week for a top-ranked matchup with the Huskers. Game one is set to start at 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 19, followed by Sunday at noon ET. Both matches will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network.