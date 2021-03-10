No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 11 Ohio State tops the list of must-watch volleyball series in Week 8

Can you believe that we are more than half way through this 2021 spring volleyball season? We are already in week eight. Here are the must-watch series to watch in college volleyball this weekend.

A Big Ten program on the rise vs. a storied Big Ten powerhouse team. This should be a good one. Ohio State came out to play this spring season. They are currently undefeated at 12-0 and technically first in the Big Ten. This is their best start in the Big Ten since 1991 and they have the most consecutive wins since 2013.

The Buckeyes have displayed an abundance of talent this season, often sweeping the Big Ten weekly honors. Emily Londot has made a phenomenal difference as a freshman — she’s their leading scorer who has tallied double-digit kills every match. Mac Podraza has been outstanding at setter as well, and has more options than just Londot in Vanja Bukilic, Lauren Witte and Rylee Rader.

They took down Penn State twice. The last win was a sweep, and their first season sweep over the Lions since 2001. The Huskers, though, will absolutely be the toughest test, since the Minnesota series was postponed last weekend.

I put Ohio State all the way up at No. 6 in my Power 10 rankings, given that they are 12-0 and have two bigger wins than a lot of other teams in the top 10.

The Huskers are good, no doubt about that. This is a seasoned team with a ton of experience and they are a storied program. They have faced a tougher opponent this season than the Buckeyes since they did play Minnesota and split the series. They had an impressive turnaround in the second match against the Gophers with a dominating sweep. I really think this Husker team will be a lot for Ohio State to handle, they’ll have to play their best volleyball and more. But, how could you not want to watch this matchup?



There are eight spots between these two teams in the rankings. But, this could still be a really good matchup. Dani Drews vs Mac May? Absolutely.

Here is the story about UCLA this season. They have split a lot of series. They split with Colorado, Oregon, Washington State and Washington. This tells me they do have a lot of potential though when they put it all together. They beat Washington in five, a team that just beat Utah twice.

In the last series against Colorado, May and Elan McCall each tallied 16 kills in the first game that they won. The second match was a loss. McCall still led the charge with 11 kills, but May was much quieter than usual with seven on the match. A big performance from May is crucial.

Utah does have those two losses to Washington, so now they need to be looking for some good wins. Aside from Washington this will be their highest ranked opponent they have faced, and this team needs to show they can beat ranked teams.

Either way, it will be some fun volleyball in the Pac-12.