DI women's volleyball committee announces 2020 championship field

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee announced the 48-team field that will compete in the 2020 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship. Thirty conferences were awarded an automatic qualification, while the remaining 18 positions were filled with at-large selections to complete the bracket.

The University of Wisconsin earned the top seed and will compete in the NCAA postseason for the 24th time and the eighth consecutive season. The Badgers were the 2019 national runnersup. The University of Kentucky is the second seed, followed by No. 3 University of Minnesota and the University of Texas earned the fourth seed.

The top 16 teams were seeded nationally and received a first-round bye for this year's 48-team bracket. Teams from the same conference were not paired during first- and second-round competition.

The Big Ten Conference led all conferences with six teams selected from their league to compete in the championship tournament. The Pac-12 Conference was second with five programs advancing to the tournament, and the Atlantic Coast Conference had four members make the field. N.C. A&T and Utah Valley are making their first appearances in the tournament.

The 48 teams participating in the championship will travel to Omaha, Nebraska, where all rounds of the tournament will be played April 14-24 at the CHI Health Center Omaha Convention Center and Arena, hosted by the University of Nebraska and MECA. First- and second-round matches will be played April 14 and 15, and regional semifinals will be played April 18, at the convention center. Regional finals will take place on April 19 at the arena.

The regional winners will advance to the national semifinals and championship final hosted on April 22 and 24 at the CHI Health Center Omaha arena. The national semifinal matches and championship match will broadcast on ESPN2. All matches will be streamed on various ESPN networks.