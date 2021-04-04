Here are the 30 automatic qualifiers in the 2020-21 NCAA women's volleyball championship

The 2020-21 DI women's volleyball championship bracket will be announced Sunday, April 4 at 4 p.m. ET in an ESPNU selection show. Thirty teams already know they have a spot locked in.

Of the 48 teams named to the championship field, 30 were awarded automatic qualification via a conference championship. The remaining 18 participants will be selected as an at-large.

Here are the 30 conferences who award automatic qualification, and their 2020 champions:

CONFERENCE AUTOMATIC QUALIFIER America East UMBC American Athletic UCF Atlantic Coast Louisville Atlantic 10 Dayton Atlantic Sun Lipscomb Big East Creighton Big Sky Weber State Big South High Point Big Ten Wisconsin Big 12 Texas Colonial Towson Conference USA Western Kentucky Horizon Wright State MAC Bowling Green MAAC Rider MEAC North Carolina A&T Missouri Valley Illinois State Mountain West UNLV Northeast Long Island Ohio Valley Morehead State Pac-12 Washington Patriot Army West Point SEC Kentucky SoCon Samford Southland Texas A&M Corpus Christi SWAC Jackson State Summit League South Dakota Sun Belt Texas State WAC Utah Valley West Coast BYU

​About the AQs

Here's what to know about each automatic qualifier for the 2019 championship:

America East: UMBC defeated defending America East champion Albany in a five-set thriller to win its first America East championship in program history. With the win, the Retrievers clinched their first NCAA tournament appearance since 1998.

American Athletic: UCF was crowned the American Athletic Conference champions for the third year in a row. The Knights defeated Temple in the conference tournament championship match on Saturday by a score of 3-1.

Atlantic Coast: Louisville finished the season 14-2 and punched its ticket into the NCAA tournament with a clean sweep over North Carolina. This was the third time the Cardinals won the ACC championship.

Atlantic 10: Dayton has claimed the program's 14th Atlantic 10 Championship title with a 3-0 win over No. 2 VCU in Saturday's finals match. The Flyers will enter the tournament on a 13-match winning streak, not having lost since their first match of the season.

Atlantic Sun: Lipscomb overcame FGCU in a five-set showdown for the Atlantic Sun championship. The Bison finished the regular season 16-2.

Big East: Creighton won its sixth Big East tournament title in the last seven years with a 3-1 comeback win over Marquette. Creighton finished the regular season 12-3 overall and 7-1 in the conference with just one loss to Marquette.

Big Sky: Weber State defeated Northern Colorado, 3-1, in a rematch of the 2019 Big Sky conference tournament. This is the first time in WSU history that a team has won the regular season title and the Big Sky tournament championship. Weber State won its first tournament title since 1988.

Big South: The undefeated High Point Panthers defeated Gardner-Webb, 3-0, to win the Big South conference championship and clinch their spot in the NCAA tournament. This year is just the second time the Panthers have gone undefeated in conference play, and now they will enter the tournament on the second-longest active winning streak in the country, behind only Western Kentucky.

Big Ten: The No. 1 team in the country, Wisconsin, ended the regular season undefeated for the first time in program history. The Badgers beat Michigan in the second last match of the regular-season to claim their second-straight league title, becoming back-to-back champions for the first time since 2000 and 2001.

Big 12: The Texas Longhorns will head into the NCAA tournament with a 23-1 overall record and a 16-0 Big 12 mark. They clinched their spot in the NCAA tournament following their fourth win over Baylor this season.

Colonial: Towson won its second consecutive CAA volleyball title, taking down Northeastern in a clean sweep. Despite multiple postponements and only playing six matches this season, the Tigers won 18 of the 19 sets that they played during the spring.

Conference USA: Western Kentucky just pulled out a 3-1 win over Rice to win the Conference USA championship and remain undefeated on the season. This is its 21st straight season of 20 wins.

Horizon League: Wright State finished undefeated in its conference, with just one loss to out-of-conference opponent Dayton. Wright State just came out on top of a five-set thriller against UIC to take the Horizon conference title and clinch a spot in the tournament.

MAC: Bowling Green captured the MAC tournament championship, its first since 2012, on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Western Michigan. Bowling Green sports a 22-1 record on the spring season.

MAAC: Rider won its first MAAC Championship in program history as it defeated Canisius, 3-1. The Broncs finished 7-4 and clinched their fourth NCAA tournament appearance.

MEAC: North Carolina A&T had to power through a tough five-set match against Delaware State before advancing to the MEAC conference championship game where it defeated Coppin State 3-1 to secure a spot in the NCAA tournament.

Missouri Valley: Illinois State took the Missouri Valley tournament title and will be making its third consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament. The Redbirds are back-to-back MVC champions.

Mountain West: UNLV is another undefeated team entering this year's tournament. The Rebels closed out the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record, rewriting the mark for best start to a season and tying the longest win streak in program history.

Northeast: NEC regular season champ Sacred Heart (11-3, 10-0) was unable to field enough players due to contact tracing for COVID-19 for the conference title match against Long Island. Long Island received the NEC automatic bid.

Ohio Valley: For the first time since 2013, Morehead State volleyball claimed the Ohio Valley Conference's automatic berth to the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship. The Eagles' straight-set sweep of Jacksonville State secured their fifth conference championship.

Pac-12: Washington finished atop of the Pac-12 conference with a sweep over California. Seventh-ranked Washington finished with a 17-3 record, adding a sixth Pac-12 championship to its history.

Patriot: Third-seeded Army West Point pulled off the upset over top-seeded Colgate, 3-1, and claimed the Patriot League title.

SEC: Kentucky took home its fourth straight SEC championship last week with a sweep over Alabama. The Wildcats cruised through their in-conference schedule this season, with just one loss to Florida in the split series.

MORE 🏆: Kentucky's Madison Lilley says the Wildcats want to make history

SoCon: Samford earned its third straight SoCon tournament title with a 3-0 sweep over Mercer on Saturday. Samford has now won the SoCon tournament in four of the last five seasons under head coach Keylor Chan.

Southland: Fourth-seed Texas A&M Corpus Christi powered through a 3-2 five-setter against Sam Houston to hoist the Southland championship trophy for the third time in program history.

SWAC: Jackson State earned the 2021 SWAC championship due to a COVID-19 related issue among the UAPB program. The Lady Tigers were pronounced the SWAC Champions after finishing the season as the regular season SWAC Champions with an undefeated 11-0 season.

Summit League: South Dakota trailed 0-2 against Denver in the Summit League championship match before rallying to pull off the reverse sweep and claim the Summit League tournament title.

Sun Belt: Texas State finished the season 30-8, marking the first 30-plus winning season since 1985. The Bobcats ended the season in a big way, with a huge win over Baylor, their first top-10 win of the season.

WAC: Utah Valley is headed to the NCAA tournament for the first time in its volleyball history. UVU punched its ticket with a sweep of New Mexico State, winning its first WAC Volleyball tournament championship.

West Coast: BYU clinched its seventh West Coast Conference title since joining the league in 2011 with its second sweep of Santa Clara this season. The Cougars finished the regular season 16-1 with just one loss to Pepperdine.

​