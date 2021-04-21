Women's DI college volleyball All-Americans announced for the spring 2021 season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (April 21, 2021) — The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) is proud to announce the 40th annual AVCA Division I All-America Teams for women's volleyball.

Each of the three AVCA All-America Teams is comprised of 14 athletes. The AVCA All-America Honorable Mentions are selected in combination with all players named Conference Player of the Year and a group of 30 additional athletes identified by the All-America Committee. The Division I AVCA National Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year will be announced on April 22nd.

This year’s class is led by a trio of three-time AVCA All-Americans: Kentucky Setter Madison Lilley, Wisconsin Middle Blocker Dana Rettke, and Minnesota Outside Hitter Stephanie Samedy.

The selections were made by the AVCA Division I All-America Committee: Chair: Erin Lindsey, Santa Clara; Keith Barnett, Air Force; Jesse Mahoney, Colorado; Lindsey Gray-Walton, Oklahoma; Mike Gawlik, Central Michigan; Vicki Brown, Iowa; Brandon Rosenthal, Lipscomb; Tom Mendoza, South Carolina; Sabrina King, Princeton; Shaun Kupferbert, Howard.

Spring 2021 AVCA Division I First-Team All-America Name School Pos. Year Brionne Butler University of Texas MB JR Grace Cleveland+ Purdue University OH JR Samantha Drechsel University of Washington RS SR Dani Drews&^ University of Utah OH SR Logan Eggleston! University of Texas OH JR Sydney Hilley&^ University of Wisconsin S SR Madison Lilley!^@ University of Kentucky S SR Ella May Powell+ University of Washington S JR Yossiana Pressley& Baylor University OH SR Dana Rettke@*$ University of Wisconsin MB SR Stephanie Samedy!*$ University of Minnesota OH SR Avery Skinner University of Kentucky OH SR Lauren Stivrins!* University of Nebraska MB SR Alli Stumler+ University of Kentucky OH JR

Spring 2021 AVCA Division I Second-Team All-America Name School Pos. Year Lauren Barnes University of Wisconsin L SR T'ara Ceasar University of Florida OH R-JR Kylie Deberg! University of Missouri OH SR Nicklin Hames University of Nebraska S JR Claire Hoffman University of Washington OH JR Kenzie Koerber! University of Utah OH SR Emily Londot Ohio State University RS FR Kayla Lund! University of Pittsburgh OH SR Lauren Matthews Western Kentucky University MB JR Mac May! UCLA OH/RS SR Chinaza Ndee University of Pittsburgh RS/MB SR Brooke Nuneville University of Oregon OH JR Anna Stevenson University of Louisville MB SR Azhani Tealer University of Kentucky MB SO

Spring 2021 AVCA Division I Third-Team All-America Name School Pos. Year Mariana Brambilla Georgia Tech OH JR Gabby Curry University of Kentucky L SR Tori Dilfer University of Louisville S SR Kennedy Eschenberg Brigham Young University MB SR Lauren Forte University of Florida MB R-JR Jhenna Gabriel University of Texas S JR Kaitlyn Hord& Penn State University MB JR Taryn Knuth Florida State University MB JR Nicole Lennon Rice University OH SR Caitlyn Newton Purdue University OH SR Jamie Peterson University of Dayton OH R-JR Devyn Robinson University of Wisconsin MB/RS FR Lexi Sun+ University of Nebraska OH SR Roxie Wiblin University of San Diego OH SR

& indicates 2019 AVCA First-Team All-American selection

! indicates 2019 AVCA Second-Team All-America selection

+ indicates a 2019 AVCA Third-Team All-American selection

* indicates 2018 AVCA First-Team All-America selection

^ indicates 2018 AVCA Second-Team All-America selection

# indicates 2018 AVCA Third-Team All-America selection

$ indicates 2017 AVCA First-Team All-America selection

@ indicates 2017 AVCA Second-Team All-America selection

% indicates 2017 AVCA Third-Team All-America selection



Spring 2021 AVCA Division I Honorable Mention All-America Name School Pos. Year Rachel Ahrens Pepperdine University OH/RS JR Efronsini Alexakou St. John's University OH JR Taylen Ballard-Nixon Brigham Young University OH SR Julia Bergmann Georgia Tech OH SO Rachel Bontrager Western Michigan University RS SR Abby Bottomley High Point University L SR Whitney Bower Brigham Young University S SO Melanie Brecka University of Missouri - Kansas City RS JR Edie Brewer North Carolina A&T State University S/RS SR Paige Briggs Western Kentucky University OH SO Haley Bush Drake University OH SO Hayley Bush Purdue University S R-JR Holly Carlton University of Florida RS R-SR Emma Clothier Florida State University MB SO Katie Crowe Purdue University Fort Wayne OH SR Leah Daniel Elon University OH JR Lauren Deaton Samford University OH JR Anna DeBeer University of Louisville OH FR Nadia Dieudonne Western Kentucky University S SR Skylar Fields University of Texas RS SO Zoe Fleck UCLA L JR Molly Haggerty University of Wisconsin OH R-SR Thayer Hall University of Florida OH JR Lauren Harrison Baylor University OH SO Mariena Hayden UNLV OH SR Elizabeth Juhnke University of South Dakota OH SO Kamara Kelly University of Albany OH SO Lena Kindermann Jacksonville State University OH JR Madi Kubik University of Nebraska OH SO Taylor Landfair University of Minnesota OH FR Grace Loberg University of Wisconsin OH SR Olivia Lohmeier Morehead State University OH SR Alli Lowe Colgate University OH SR McKenna Melville University of Central Florida OH JR Marlie Monserez University of Florida S JR Anet Nemeth Coastal Carolina University OH JR Charley Niego University of Notre Dame OH JR Chiamaka Nwokolo University of Pittsburgh MB/RS SO Asjia O'Neal University of Texas MB R-SO Jena Otec Purdue University L SR Jonni Parker Penn State University RS JR Regan Pittman University of Minnesota MB R-SR Mac Podraza Ohio State University S SO Hannah Pukis Washington State University S R-SO Morgan Ramono Rider University RS SO Shannon Scully Pepperdine University OH SR Erin Shomaker Florida Gulf Coast OH SO Madi Skinner University of Kentucky RS FR Kazna Tanuvasa Utah Valley University OH JR Jaela Zimmerman Creighton University OH JR

AVCA First-Team All-America

Brionne Butler, Texas, MB, Jr.

Stats: 2.11 K/S, .423 Hitting %, 1.54 B/S

Earns First Team All-America honors after Honorable Mention All-American in 2018.

Grace Cleveland, Purdue, OH, Jr.

Stats: 3.24 K/S, .295 Hitting %, 1.29 D/S, 1.39 B/S

Purdue's sixth First Team All-American in program history...Third Team All-American in 2019.

Samantha Drechsel, Washington, RS, Sr.

Stats: 3.47 K/S, .279 Hitting %, 2.47 D/S, 0.85 B/S

Joins teammate Ella May Powell as Washington's 17th and 18th First Team All-American's...Third Team All-American in 2019.

Dani Drews, Utah, OH, Sr.

Stats: 11.54 A/S, .299 Team Hitting %, 1.99 D/S, 0.76

Third AVCA All-American honor for Drews (2019: First Team, 2018: Second Team)... First Ute to earn multiple First Team All-America honors.

Logan Eggleston, Texas, OH, Jr.

Stats: 4.57 K/S, .323 Hitting %, .51 SA/S, 2.35 D/S, .55 B/S

32nd First Team All-American in program history.

Sydney Hilley, Wisconsin, S, Sr.

Stats: 10.86 A/S, .324 Team Hitting %, 2.39 D/S, 0.51 B/S

Third All-American honor (2019: First Team, 2018: Second Team)...Joined by teammate Danna Rettke as AVCA First Team All-Americans for the Badgers.

Madison Lilley, Kentucky, S, Sr.

Stats: 12.15 A/S, .362 Team Hitting %, 2.36 D/S, .65 B/S

Fourth AVCA All-American honor for Lilley and first as a First Team All-American...Joined by Avery Skinner and Alli Stumler as Wildcats to earn a First Team All-America nod.

Ella May Powell, Washington, S, Jr.

Stats: 10.23 A/S, .255 Team Hitting %, 2.41 D/S, 0.52 B/S

Second All-American honor... First time as a First Team All-American.

Yossiana Pressley, Baylor, OH, Sr.

Stats: 4.69 K/S, .249 Hitting %, 1.95 D/S, .57 B/S

Makes her second consecutive appearance on the AVCA First Team All-America list.

Dana Rettke, Wisconsin, MB, Sr.

Stats: 3.19 K/S, .423 Hitting %, 1.55 B/S

Fourth consecutive season making AVCA First Team All-America...Only sixth person to become a four-time AVCA First Team All-American.

Stephanie Samedy, Minnesota, OH, Sr.

Stats: 4.15 K/S, .279 Hitting %, .77 B/S

Fourth AVCA All-America honor and third AVCA First Team All-America honor (2018 + 2017: First Team, 2019: Second Team).

Avery Skinner, Kentucky, OH, Sr.

Stats: 3.77 K/S, .366 Hitting %, 0.66 B/S

First time receiving All-America honors and joins Alli Stumler and Madison Lilley as one of Kentucky's seven First Team All-Americans in program history.

Lauren Stivrins, Nebraska, MB, Sr.

Stats: 3.19 K/S, .471 Hitting %, 1.03 B/S

Three-time AVCA All-American (2019: Second Team, 2018: First Team).

Alli Stumler, Kentucky, OH, Jr.

Stats: 4.33 K/S, .337 Hitting %, 2.41 D/S, 0.40 B/S

Second consecutive All-America nod after a Second Team All-American in 2019.

AVCA Second-Team All-America

Lauren Barnes, Wisconsin, L, Sr.

Stats: 4.51 D/S, .137 Opponent Team Hitting %

Joins teammate Devyn Robinson as Wisconsin's 24th and 25th All-Americans.

T'ara Ceasar, Florida, OH, R-Jr.

Stats: 3.86 K/S, .250 Hitting %, .32 SA/S, 2.64 D/S, 0.43 B/S

Florida's 28th All-American in program history.

Kylie Deberg, Missouri, OH, Sr.

Stats: 4.76 K/S, .281 Hitting %, 2.09 D/S, 0.55 B/S

Two-time AVCA All-American (2019: Second Team).

Nicklin Hames, Nebraska, S, Jr.

Stats: 10.91 A/S, .270 Team Hitting %, .24 SA/S, 2.91 D/S, 0.35 B/S

Becomes Nebraska's 47th All-American in program history.

Claire Hoffman, Washington, OH, Jr.

Stats: 3.34 K/S, .233 Hitting %, 1.99 D/S

Joined by teammates Ella May Powell and Samantha Drechsel as AVCA All-Americans this season.

Kenzie Koerber, Utah, RS, Sr.

Stats: 2.81 K/S, .265 Hitting %, 2.90 D/S, .76 B/S

Becomes a two-time All-American (2019: Second Team).

Emily Londot, Ohio State, RS, Fr.

Stats: 4.07 K/S, .234 Hitting %, 2.16 D/S, .89 B/S

Becomes the 15th All-American in Buckeye history and first since 2016.

Kayla Lund, Pittsburgh, OH, Sr.

Stats: 3.74 K/S, .236 Hitting %, 2.95 D/S, 0.51 B/S

The first two-time All-American in program history.

Lauren Matthews, Western Kentucky, MB, Jr.

Stats: 3.96 K/S, .444 Hitting %, 1.22 B/S

The second All-American in program history after Alyssa Cavanaugh was a 2017 Third Team All-American.

Mac May, UCLA, OH, Jr.

Stats: 4.33 K/S, .252 Hitting %, 2.05 D/S, 0.42 B/S

Eleventh Bruin to become a two-time All-American.

Chinaza Ndee, Pittsburgh, RS/MB, Sr.

Stats: 3.38 K/S, .302 Hitting %, .94 B/S

Sixth Panther to be named an AVCA All-American.

Brooke Nuneviller, Oregon, OH, Jr.

Stats: 3.46 K/S, .227 Hitting %, 4.04 D/S, 0.29 B/S

The 12th Duck to garner All-America honors.

Anna Stevenson, Louisville, MB, Sr.

Stats: 2.38 K/S, .406 Hitting %, 1.30 B/S

Seventh Louisville athlete to earn AVCA All-America honors and first since 2012.

Azhani Tealer, Kentucky, MB, So.

Stats: 2.61 K/S, .452 Hitting %, 1.24 B/S

One of five Wildcats to earn AVCA First, Second, or Third Team honors this season.

AVCA Third-Team All-America

Mariana Brambilla, Georgia Tech, OH, Jr.

Stats: 4.22 K/S, .318 Team Hitting %, 2.88 D/S, .52 B/S

Georgia Tech's 4th AVCA All-American and first since Monique Mead in 2012.

Gabby Curry, Kentucky, L, Sr.

Stats: 3.63 D/S, .145 Opponent Team Hitting %

Joins five other Wildcat teammates on the AVCA All-America Teams.

Tori Dilfer, Louisville, S, Sr.

Stats: 10.76 A/S, .274 Team Hitting %, 2.11 D/S, .59 B/S

Joins teammate Anna Stevenson as Louisville's 7th and 8th All-Americans.

Kennedy Eschenberg, BYU, MB, Sr.

Stats: 2.60 K/S, .435 Hitting %, 1.58 B/S

The 24th All-American for BYU, which is 10th-most of any Division I school.

Lauren Forte, Florida, MB, R-Jr.

Stats: 2.03 K/S, .458 Hitting %, .90 B/S

One of two Gators to be named AVCA All-America this season.

Jhenna Gabriel, Texas, S, Jr.

Stats: 11.15 A/S, .336 Team Hitting %, 2.19 D/S

Thirty-fifth Longhorn to garner All-America status.

Kaitlyn Hord, Penn State, MB, Jr.

Stats: 2.45 K/S, .421 Hitting %, 1.32 B/S

Second AVCA All-American honor (2019: First Team).

Taryn Knuth, Florida State, MB, Jr.

Stats: 2.46 K/S, .549 Hitting %, 1.38 B/S

Fifth Seminole to garner All-America honors...Four of the five have come since the 2012 season.

Nicole Lennon, Rice, OH, Sr.

Stats: 4.29 K/S, .263 Hitting %, 2.86 D/S, 0.81 B/S

Second Owl to earn AVCA All-American honors...Was a 2019 Honorable Mention All-American.

Caitlyn Newton, Purdue, OH, Sr.

Stats: 3.93 K/S, .169 Hitting %, 1.98 D/S, 0.57 B/S

Joins Grace Cleveland as All-Americans for Purdue this season...The 12th All-American in program history.

Jamie Peterson, Dayton, OH, R-Jr.

Stats: 4.21 K/S, .307 Hitting %, 2.16 D/S, 0.65 B/S

Fourth AVCA All-American in program history.

Devyn Robinson, Wisconsin, MB/RS, Fr.

Stats: 2.60 K/S, .414 Hitting %, 1.00 B/S

Joins teammate Lauren Barnes as Wisconsin's 24th and 25th All-Americans.

Lexi Sun, Nebraska, OH, Sr.

Stats: 3.64 K/S, .242 Hitting %, 2.21 D/S, 0.65 B/S

Two-time All-American (2019: Third Team).

Roxie Wiblin, San Diego, OH, Sr.

Stats: 4.14 K/S, .285 Hitting %, 2.85 D/S

Eighth different Torero to garner All-American honors.