Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | April 24, 2021 These 9 NCAA women's volleyball programs have won the most national championships Kentucky defeats Texas 3-1 to claim its first DI women's volleyball title Share Only 11 programs have won a national title in the 40-season history of the NCAA DI women's volleyball championship. Of those 11 programs, nine are multiple-time winners. Kentucky won the most recent crown in 2020-21, beating Texas for its first national championship. Stanford won its second consecutive title in 2019, improving its all-time lead to nine total championships. The Cardinal's victory over Nebraska in the 2018 women’s volleyball championship was a battle amongst two of college volleyball’s powerhouses. 2020-21 RECAP: How Kentucky made history and won its first national championship Let’s take a look at the programs with the most women’s volleyball championships. 9 — Stanford (1992, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2004, 2016, 2018, 2019) Watch the moment Stanford won the 2019 DI women's volleyball championship Stanford has been on a tear of late, with back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019. Not only does the Cardinal have the most national championships, they have the most national runners-up seasons with eight as well, including a run of three straight from 2006 to 2008. Stanford has made 39 NCAA tournament appearances, reaching the semifinals 22 times to go along with all those titles. STANFORD LEGENDS: Watch Kerri Walsh's NCAA highlights at Stanford 7 — Penn State (1999, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014) NCAA Photos While there have been a few repeat champions in women’s volleyball, none had the run that the Nittany Lions had from 2007 to 2010. Four national championships in a row, including two of the five perfect seasons in women’s volleyball lore, all equate to arguably the most dominant four years in the sport's history. The beginning of the run featured back-to-back title matches against Stanford. 5 — Nebraska (1995, 2000, 2006, 2015, 2017) NCAA Photos The Huskers made their 15th national semifinals appearance in the 2018 season before losing to Stanford in the national championship match. Nebraska has become a steady presence deep into the NCAA tournament since its first title in 1995, making seven championship match appearances since then. WATCH: Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins talks team aspirations following 2019 season 4 — UCLA (1984, 1990, 1991, 2011) NCAA Photos The Bruins just missed twice in the early days of NCAA women’s volleyball, finishing as national runners-up in the inaugural 1981 championship match and then again two years later to Hawaii. Finally, Andy Banachowski and his crew broke through in 1984 and he and the Bruins won two more before waiting 20 years until another UCLA title came around. LATEST WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL NEWS 🖨 Rankings | Scoreboard | Stats | Oldest rivalries 🤩 Ultimate Dream Players: Texas | Wisconsin | Florida 🏆 Championship history | Player interviews | Champ info 2020-21 bracket | Printable bracket | Bracket predictions Three’s a crowd: Tie between USC, LBSU and Hawaii Southern California (1981, 2002, 2003): The Trojans will always be the first-ever champions and 21 years later Mick Haley led them to repeat titles in 2002 and 2003. Long Beach State (1989, 1993, 1998): From 1989 to 2001, The Beach appeared in five title matches, winning three times. The 1998 victory over Penn State concluded with the first perfect season (36-0) in NCAA women’s volleyball history. Hawaii (1982, 1983, 1987): Dave Shoji led Hawaii in becoming the first repeat national champions in NCAA women’s volleyball history with wins over Southern California and UCLA. Hawaii went 67-3 over that dominating run. Two tied at two: Texas (1988, 2012): No team had to wait longer than the Longhorns between both titles, waiting 24 years to claim their second crown. The first title was led by the same Mick Haley that took Southern California to repeat championships nearly 20 years later. Pacific (1985, 1986): Pacific went 75-6 between 1985 and 1986 to claim its only two national championships. Those teams were led by John Dunning before he headed to Stanford. Stanford wins 2019 Volleyball National Championship Here's the complete history of the NCAA women's volleyball championship match. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2020 Kentucky (24-1) Craig Skinner 3-1 Texas Omaha 2019 Stanford (30-4) Kevin Hambly 3-0 Wisconsin Pittsburgh 2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis 2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City 2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus 2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha 2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City 2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle 2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville 2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas 2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC 2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida 2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska 2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State 2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska 2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA 2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State 2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas 2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans 2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State 2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU 1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii 1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin 1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State 1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State 1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts 1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas 1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin 1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico 1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA 1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland 1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii 1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota 1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis 1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific 1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan 1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA 1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky 1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific 1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA Dave Shoji builds his ultimate Hawaii women's volleyball dream player Hawaii volleyball head coach Dave Shoji builds his ultimate dream player from the many outstanding student-athletes he coached in his 42 years at Hawaii. READ MORE 2021 Big West baseball preview: Who can challenge UC Santa Barbara? Led by UC Santa Barbara, we’ve got a whole new Big West starting up in 2021, including new programs joining the Big West in former D2 national power UC San Diego and former WAC member CSU Bakersfield. Let's see how they match up. READ MORE March Madness: Getting to know the No. 13 seed in the NCAA tournament Check out the detailed history of how No. 13 seeds have fared in the NCAA tournament. READ MORE