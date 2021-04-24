⛳️ DII women's golf selections revealed

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | April 24, 2021

These 9 NCAA women's volleyball programs have won the most national championships

Kentucky defeats Texas 3-1 to claim its first DI women's volleyball title

Only 11 programs have won a national title in the 40-season history of the NCAA DI women's volleyball championship. Of those 11 programs, nine are multiple-time winners.

Kentucky won the most recent crown in 2020-21, beating Texas for its first national championship.

Stanford won its second consecutive title in 2019, improving its all-time lead to nine total championships. The Cardinal's victory over Nebraska in the 2018 women’s volleyball championship was a battle amongst two of college volleyball’s powerhouses.

2020-21 RECAP: How Kentucky made history and won its first national championship

Let’s take a look at the programs with the most women’s volleyball championships.

9 — Stanford (1992, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2004, 2016, 2018, 2019)

Watch the moment Stanford won the 2019 DI women's volleyball championship

Stanford has been on a tear of late, with back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019. Not only does the Cardinal have the most national championships, they have the most national runners-up seasons with eight as well, including a run of three straight from 2006 to 2008. Stanford has made 39 NCAA tournament appearances, reaching the semifinals 22 times to go along with all those titles. 

STANFORD LEGENDS: Watch Kerri Walsh's NCAA highlights at Stanford

7 — Penn State (1999, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014)

NCAA Photos Penn State won four NCAA women's volleyball titles in a row from 2007-2010.

While there have been a few repeat champions in women’s volleyball, none had the run that the Nittany Lions had from 2007 to 2010. Four national championships in a row, including two of the five perfect seasons in women’s volleyball lore, all equate to arguably the most dominant four years in the sport's history. The beginning of the run featured back-to-back title matches against Stanford.

5 — Nebraska (1995, 2000, 2006, 2015, 2017)

NCAA Photos Nebraska has won five NCAA women's volleyball titles.

The Huskers made their 15th national semifinals appearance in the 2018 season before losing to Stanford in the national championship match. Nebraska has become a steady presence deep into the NCAA tournament since its first title in 1995, making seven championship match appearances since then.

WATCH: Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins talks team aspirations following 2019 season

4 — UCLA (1984, 1990, 1991, 2011)

NCAA Photos UCLA has won four NCAA women's volleyball national championships.

The Bruins just missed twice in the early days of NCAA women’s volleyball, finishing as national runners-up in the inaugural 1981 championship match and then again two years later to Hawaii. Finally, Andy Banachowski and his crew broke through in 1984 and he and the Bruins won two more before waiting 20 years until another UCLA title came around. 

Three’s a crowd: Tie between USC, LBSU and Hawaii

Southern California (1981, 2002, 2003): The Trojans will always be the first-ever champions and 21 years later Mick Haley led them to repeat titles in 2002 and 2003.

Long Beach State (1989, 1993, 1998): From 1989 to 2001, The Beach appeared in five title matches, winning three times. The 1998 victory over Penn State concluded with the first perfect season (36-0) in NCAA women’s volleyball history.

Hawaii (1982, 1983, 1987): Dave Shoji led Hawaii in becoming the first repeat national champions in NCAA women’s volleyball history with wins over Southern California and UCLA. Hawaii went 67-3 over that dominating run.

Two tied at two:

Texas (1988, 2012): No team had to wait longer than the Longhorns between both titles, waiting 24 years to claim their second crown. The first title was led by the same Mick Haley that took Southern California to repeat championships nearly 20 years later. 

Pacific (1985, 1986): Pacific went 75-6 between 1985 and 1986 to claim its only two national championships. Those teams were led by John Dunning before he headed to Stanford. 

Stanford wins 2019 Volleyball National Championship

Here's the complete history of the NCAA women's volleyball championship match.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2020 Kentucky (24-1) Craig Skinner 3-1 Texas Omaha
2019 Stanford (30-4) Kevin Hambly 3-0 Wisconsin Pittsburgh
2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis
2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City
2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus
2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha
2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City
2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle
2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville
2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas
2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC
2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida
2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska
2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State
2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska
2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA
2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State
2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas
2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans
2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State
2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU
1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii
1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin
1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State
1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State
1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts
1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas
1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin
1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico
1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA
1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland
1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii
1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota
1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis
1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific
1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan
1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA
1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky
1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific
1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA

