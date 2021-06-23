Women’s volleyball can experiment with challenge review system rules

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on Tuesday approved an experimental rule allowing women’s volleyball teams to begin a match with two video coach’s challenges in conference matches only for the 2021 season.

If the challenge results in the reversal of the original call, the team would retain the challenge.

If a match reaches the fifth set, each team would be awarded an additional challenge. Teams would be allowed to carry a maximum of two challenges into the fifth set.

For nonconference matches, the current rules that allow each team three challenges per match, regardless of the outcome of the video review, will be used. Each team will be awarded an additional challenge if the match reaches a fifth set.

The NCAA Women’s Volleyball Rules Committee said there is increasing support from coaches to allow teams to retain their challenge if the outcome is reversed.

This experimental rule will allow the committee to collect feedback and data on a potential rules change.

Based on data from last season, coaches would have lost their challenge 63% of the time. With only two challenges available for the experimental rule and a higher probability of losing the challenge, coaches may be more cautious as to when and what to challenge.

This could reduce the current use of challenges as legal delay tactics.