When does the 2021 women's college volleyball season start?

There will be TWO seasons of college volleyball all in the year of 2021. The 2021 DI women's volleyball season will start on August 27 and go through November 27.

The world of sports has looked pretty different than our usual for the past year and a half due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2020 DI women's volleyball season was postponed to the Spring of 2021, and it feels like we just wrapped up an interesting, difficult season that saw Kentucky Volleyball win its first-ever national title. And, it is true, it really wasn't all that long ago. But, volleyball is back again.

Schedules have been released for the 2021 season on team's individual websites. The preseason AVCA poll has yet to be released. We will update this page with the preseason AVCA rankings as well as our preseason Power 10 rankings.

