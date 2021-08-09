USA women's volleyball team roster: Colleges, stats for the 2020 Olympic players

The U.S. Olympic women's volleyball team has finally done it. After three silver medals and two bronzes, the Americans captured their first gold medal after defeating Brazil in three straight sets (25-21, 25-20, 25-14) at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 2020 U.S. women's volleyball team in the Tokyo Olympics featured four NCAA national champions and decorated collegiate athletes. The 12-player roster included three players from Nebraska and two from Penn State and Illinois. Jordan Thompson was the youngest player and most recent NCAA player on the Olympic roster this year after her decorated career at Cincinnati ended in 2019.

The team is coached by volleyball legend Karch Kiraly. He led the U.S. to bronze at the 2016 Olympic Game in Rio de Janeiro. Collegiately, Kiraly led UCLA to a 124-5 record and three national titles during his four years.

Below is a complete breakdown of the roster.

U.S. volleyball team roster for the 2020 Olympics

PLAYER SCHOOL (YEAR) POSITION Micha Hancock Penn State (2015) Setter Jordyn Poulter Illinois (2018) Setter Justine Wong Orantes Nebraska (2016) Libero Jordan Larson Nebraska (2008) Outside Hitter Annie Drews Purdue (2016) Opposite Jordan Thompson Cincinnati (2019) Opposite Michelle Bartsch-Hackley Illinois (2012) Outside Hitter Kim Hill Pepperdine (2012) Outside Hitter Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson Stanford (2009) Middle Blocker Haleigh Washington Penn State (2017) Middle Blocker Kelsey Robinson Nebraska (2014) Outside Hitter Chiaka Ogbogu Texas (2018) Middle Blocker

As her collegiate career was coming to a close in 2018, @usavolleyball setter @Jordyn_Poulter reflected on her @IlliniVBall experience that built her, shaped her, and making her who she is today.#OlympiansMadeHere pic.twitter.com/i03L26Q1S1 — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) July 26, 2021

This roster is loaded with decorated NCAA athletes.

Four players won a national championship during their collegiate careers, including Micha Hancock, who won Most Outstanding Player in 2013 for Penn State.

Haleigh Washington – Penn State – 2014

Jordan Larson – Nebraska – 2006

Justine Wong Orantes – Nebraska – 2015

Micha Hancock – Penn State – 2013 (MOP) & 2014

Jordan Thompson holds single-season records (2008-present scoring era) for kills (827) and total attacks (1,807). Her 50 kills in a five-set win vs. UConn in 2019 is the most kills in a match since 1999 and the most in the modern scoring era (2008-present).

Watch all 50 of Jordan Thompson's kills from her historic senior day

Hancock has a few more accolades on top of that national championship MOP award, too. She holds the single-season record (2008-present scoring era) for service aces with 126 in 2014 as well as the career record for service aces with 280 from 2011-14. Hancock holds an NCAA final site record with six service aces in the semifinals and national title match, and holds the NCAA tournament record for 22 service aces in 2012.

Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson played her collegiate career at Stanford and was a four-time AVCA All-American. She won AVCA National Player of the Year in 2007 and won the Honda Award for the sport of Volleyball after leading the nation with a .499 hitting percentage. Hancock won AVCA National Player of the Year in 2014 as well.