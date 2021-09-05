Top-ranked Texas sweeps No. 20 Stanford, improves to 4-0 on the season

AUSTIN, Texas – No. 1 Texas Volleyball swept No. 20 Stanford, 25-22, 25-16, 25-23, in front of a sold-out crowd at Gregory Gymnasium on Sunday.

The Longhorns improved to 4-0 on the season with their third win over a nationally ranked opponent through the first four matches.

Logan Eggleston led Texas with 13 kills, while hitting .500 in the match. She also added five digs and one block. Skylar Fields finished with 10 kills, five digs and one block.

Asjia O'Neal had a great match, making an impact in several aspects. She finished with seven kills, four aces and three blocks. Molly Phillips added six kills, one dig and one block, while Brionne Butler had three kills and one block.

THRILLER: Tennessee takes down No. 9 Baylor in five sets

Jhenna Gabriel dished out 34 assists and finished with seven digs, one ace and one block. Nalani Iosia led the Longhorns with nine digs and added one kill, two assists and one ace.

Trailing throughout most of the first set, the Longhorns rallied late and overcame a 20-17 deficit to win it 25-22. O'Neal accounted for four of the final five points of the set, notching two kills, one block and an ace.

The Longhorns were down 2-0 early in the second set before pulling ahead and leading the rest of the way to win the set comfortably.

DOWN GO THE CHAMPS: Creighton hands No. 3 Kentucky its first loss of the season

In the third set, Texas jumped out to a healthy lead and held off a late rally to complete the sweep.

Texas remains at home for its next three matches, hosting Texas State on Tuesday at 7 p.m. before welcoming Arizona and Notre Dame to Gregory Gym for the weekend.