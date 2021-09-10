NCAA | September 10, 2021 Committee approves a day of rest at DI women’s volleyball regionals Top storylines ahead of the 2021 women's volleyball season Share The Division I Competition Oversight Committee approved an extra day off at all four regional sites of the Division I women's volleyball tournament, beginning with the 2021 championship. The day off will provide rest for the eight regional final teams and support student-athlete health and safety. As the season progresses, the need for additional time for the student-athletes to rest and recover is necessary. The Division I Women's Volleyball Committee proposed the change to the regional format. LATEST WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL NEWS 🖨 Rankings | Scoreboard | Stats | Oldest rivalries 🤓 Libero, explained | Volleyball rotation, explained | Volleyball terms, explained 🤩 Ultimate Dream Players: Texas | Wisconsin | Florida 🏆 Championship history | Player interviews | Champ info Women's college volleyball: No. 7 Purdue hands No. 3 Ohio State its first loss of the season In a top-10 thriller, No. 7 Purdue beat Big Ten rival No. 3 Ohio State in five sets. READ MORE Women's college volleyball: Maryland makes history, topples No. 2 Wisconsin in five sets Maryland volleyball knocked off previously unbeaten No. 2 Wisconsin in five sets. READ MORE Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook gives the inside scoop on all those lineup changes Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook sat down with NCAA.com to give his perspective on all the lineup changes this season, his new freshmen class and his team headed into conference play. READ MORE