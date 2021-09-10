No. 10 Louisville women's volleyball upsets No. 6 Purdue in sweep

Anna Stevenson had 11 kills, an ace and three blocks to lead the No. 10-ranked University of Louisville volleyball team to a 25-19, 25-16, 25-21 upset of No. 6-ranked Purdue in the Cintas Center on the campus of Xavier.



The win is the first top-10 win since the Cardinals knocked off No. 10 Pitt on Oct. 25, 2020 to snap the Panthers' home match winning streak at 37 (dating back to 2017). UofL hit .257 as a team with 12 blocks and five aces. Anna DeBeer added 12 kills and 12 digs with Tori Dilfer running the offense with 34 assists. Libero Elena Scott had a team-high 16 digs. Amaya Tillman had eight blocks with Aiko Jones adding eight kills, three access and seven blocks.

RANKINGS: Here's the latest AVCA rankings

Purdue hit .124 with seven blocks and an ace. The Boilermakers were led by Caitlyn Newton's 11 kills and Grace Cleveland's nine kills and four blocks.



The Cardinals will play the winner of the Lipscomb versus Xavier match tomorrow with the time to be determined by which opponent.

Set 1

The Cardinals went up 11-9 early in the first set on a kill by Aiko Jones before Purdue answered with a 3-1 run tie at 12. A block and an ace by Anna Stevenson were part of the offensive push by the Cardinals that put UofL up 17-14 and sparked a timeout by Purdue. The Cards used a 4-1 run of their own to go up 21-15 to force Purdue to burn its last timeout. Purdue countered with two straight points to pull within five at 23-18 before UofL called its first timeout. UofL regrouped to pickup match point on a block by Amaya Tillman and Aiko Jones bounced one from the right side for the 25-19 win. UofL hit .414 with three blocks and two aces. Anna DeBeer paced the offense with five kills.

POWER 10: Here is our updated women's volleyball Power 10 ranking



Set 2

After going up 6-2 on two straight aces by Aiko Jones, the Cardinals had to fend off a determined Boiler squad that tied at seven. The Cardinals regained the lead and went up two on a kill by Amaya Tillman at 11-9. Purdue cut the lead to one at 13-12 but the Cardinals pulled away to a four-point lead at 18-14 and the Boilers called timeout. After two straight kills by Jones from the right side, Purdue used its final timeout trailing 21-15. A block by Jones and Tillman put the Cards up 23-16, and two misses by PU gave the second set to Louisville 25-16 to take a 2-0 lead into the break. The Cards hit .226 with two aces and seven blocks



Set 3

The Cardinals got their first lead at 4-3 on a kill by Anna Stevenson. The margin stayed within three points until a 3-0 run by Louisville put the Cards up 13-8 before Purdue called timeout to try to quash the momentum. A kill by Tillman took the Ville up 14-11 but PU scored twice and the Cards called timeout up one at 14-13. After the break, UofL reeled off three straight and Purdue used its final timeout, as the Cardinals went up 17-13. The teams traded punches before Purdue cut the lead to two at 21-19 but the Cards countered to win 25-21.