Stanford extends win streak against the Huskers, knocks off No. 6 Nebraska

STANFORD, Calif. – Led by outside hitter Caitie Baird, No. 16 Stanford knocked off No. 6 Nebraska, 25-19, 12-25, 25-21, 25-23, Tuesday at Maples Pavilion.



Stanford (5-2), which has now won four straight against Nebraska (6-2), hit .235 as a team and held the Huskers to a .189 clip. The Cardinal edged Nebraska in aces, 5-4, while both teams finished with 10.5 blocks and 59 digs.

Baird, a redshirt sophomore from Indianapolis, led all players with 21 kills on .487 hitting to go with 13 digs and two aces. It was the second double-double for Baird in as many matches.

Freshman Sami Francis made her collegiate debut against the Huskers after missing Stanford's first six matches. The 6-6 outside hitter tallied 13 kills, three digs and three blocks in her first match in Maples.



Reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, Kami Miner, controlled the Stanford offense with 49 assists and had eight digs and matched her career-best with three blocks. Sophomore libero Elena Oglivie registered a match-high 20 digs, while defensive specialists Alex Lougeay and Taylor Beaven finished with seven and four digs, respectively.

Junior opposite Kendall Kipp totaled 11 kills, four digs, four blocks and an ace for Stanford. Senior middle blocker Holly Campbell added six kills and two blocks, while redshirt sophomore middle blocker McKenna Vicini chipped in with four kills and matched her career-high with seven blocks.



Nebraska was led by Kayla Caffey's 12 kills on .429 hitting and seven blocks. Setter Nicklin Hames dished out 43 assists and had 11 digs, while libero Lexi Rodriguez collected 16 digs.



Stanford closes out non-conference play on Sunday at No. 8 Kentucky – its sixth straight match against a top 20 opponent. First serve is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT on SEC Network.