Women's college volleyball: Maryland makes history, topples No. 2 Wisconsin in five sets

COLLEGE PARK, MD — Maryland volleyball won its biggest match in program history, as the undefeated Terps (13-0, 1-0) took down previously unbeaten #2 Wisconsin (8-1, 0-1) in front of 1,828 raucous fans at the XFINITY Center Pavilion. The win was Maryland's first-ever against a Top-10 program and first over a ranked team since beating #15 Michigan on Nov. 7, 2018.

The 1,828 fans that came out to the pavilion is the third-highest in school history behind 2,225 against Nebraska on October 19th, 2019 and 1,848 against Wisconsin on November 17th, 2018. The win is the school's first-ever against a team ranked inside the top two with the last win over a ranked opponent coming on November 7th, 2018.

The Terps came out on fire in the first set, lifted by the incredible energy inside the Xfinity Center Pavilion. Kills by Paula Neciporuka and Sam Csire with incredible digs by Milan Gomillion and Kaylee Thomas left the No. 2 Badgers stunned as Maryland took the first set in a thrilling 25-23 affair.

Wisconsin bounced back in the second set as the Badgers reeled off three different scoring runs of at least three points. Maryland continued to battle with key kills and athletic blocks by Rainelle Jones but the Badgers ended up taking it, 25-20.

College volleyball rankings: Louisville jumps to No. 3, BYU enters latest Power 10

Maryland was not intimidated as they came out in the second set and once again put the Badgers on their heels. A cohesive effort from Csire, Gomillion, Ricks and Neciporuka wouldn't let Wisconsin gain any momentum and the crowd at the Pavilion just kept getting louder and louder. A kill by Csire gave the Terps a 25-18 victory in the third set and sent the Maryland faithful in attendance into a frenzy.

The Badgers refused to go away lightly as their towering front line began to rack up points. The Terps fought their way throughout the set but it was Wisconsin who prevailed, 25-20.

The fifth and final set was a back-and-forth affair with Wisconsin taking an early advantage up 10-7 but Maryland refused to quit. With the fans inside The Pavilion on their feet, the Terps went on an eight-point run and won the match, 3-2.