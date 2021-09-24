TRENDING:

Purdue Athletics | September 24, 2021

Women's college volleyball: No. 7 Purdue hands No. 3 Ohio State its first loss of the season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After trailing 2-1, No. 7 Purdue volleyball (9-1) handed No. 3 Ohio State (10-1) its first loss of the season with a final score of 3-2 (25-17, 19-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-11).

The victory marked the first win over a top-three opponent in Holloway since taking down No. 3 Minnesota on November 21, 2015. Additionally, it was the seventh consecutive win over the Buckeyes.

Two Boilermakers produced double-doubles: setter Hayley Bush (47 assists, 13 digs) and Caitlyn Newton (15 kills, 13 digs).

As a team, Purdue not only out-hit Ohio State .216 to .209, but the team's ability to defend at the net with an 11-6 advantage in blocks, was the momentum swing needed in key plays.

Senior Jael Johnson led the block efforts by tying a career-high seven block assists to go alongside eight kills (.357 hitting %). Her defensive efforts extended beyond the net, where she accumulated a career-high six digs.

Anchoring the team was graduate libero Jena Otec, who saw 22 digs and 29 receptions in the match.

