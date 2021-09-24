Purdue Athletics | September 24, 2021 Women's college volleyball: No. 7 Purdue hands No. 3 Ohio State its first loss of the season College volleyball rankings: Louisville rises, BYU enters into Power 10 Share WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After trailing 2-1, No. 7 Purdue volleyball (9-1) handed No. 3 Ohio State (10-1) its first loss of the season with a final score of 3-2 (25-17, 19-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-11). The victory marked the first win over a top-three opponent in Holloway since taking down No. 3 Minnesota on November 21, 2015. Additionally, it was the seventh consecutive win over the Buckeyes. BIG TEN BATTLES: Maryland makes history, topples No. 2 Wisconsin in five sets Two Boilermakers produced double-doubles: setter Hayley Bush (47 assists, 13 digs) and Caitlyn Newton (15 kills, 13 digs). As a team, Purdue not only out-hit Ohio State .216 to .209, but the team's ability to defend at the net with an 11-6 advantage in blocks, was the momentum swing needed in key plays. Senior Jael Johnson led the block efforts by tying a career-high seven block assists to go alongside eight kills (.357 hitting %). Her defensive efforts extended beyond the net, where she accumulated a career-high six digs. Anchoring the team was graduate libero Jena Otec, who saw 22 digs and 29 receptions in the match. LATEST WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL NEWS 🖨 Rankings | Scoreboard | Stats | Oldest rivalries 🤓 Libero, explained | Volleyball rotation, explained | Volleyball terms, explained 🤩 Ultimate Dream Players: Texas | Wisconsin | Florida 🏆 Championship history | Player interviews | Champ info 7 of the biggest September surprises in college football The first month of the college football season is in the books. We didn't see these storylines coming. READ MORE College football rankings: Arkansas, Notre Dame climb, Clemson falls in AP Top 25 poll for Week 5 Here's everything you need to know about the latest AP Top 25 poll from Sept. 26, 2021. READ MORE Justin Fields: College football career, stats, highlights, records Here's everything you need to know about Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields' college career. READ MORE