Texas Tech women's volleyball takes down No. 9 Baylor

WACO, Texas – The Texas Tech (11-5, 1-2) volleyball team reverse swept No. 9 Baylor (7-4, 2-1) for its first conference win of the season and the first win over a top-10 team since 1996 when the Red Raiders took down No. 5 Nebraska in five sets. The Red Raiders came from behind to win 23-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 18-16.



Alex Kirby recorded her 2,000th career assist with 44 total in the contest. Kenna Sauer paced the Red Raiders with 19 kills and 17 digs, her ninth double-double of the season. Reagan Cooper added 14 kills and Karrington Jones finished with 11 kills. Maddie O'Brien provided a spark off the bench for the Red Raiders with six kills off .385 hitting and a couple of blocks.



Baylor took a tightly contested opening set 25-23. With Tech leading 18-15, the Bears went on a 4-0 run to take a one-point lead 19-18. Caitlin Dugan tied the match at 23, but Baylor tallied the next two points to win the set.



The Bears took a 2-0 lead in the match with a 25-19 set two win. After a back-and-forth start to the set Baylor used a 7-2 run to lead 18-13 and force Tech to use a timeout. The Red Raiders pulled back within three out of the break, but the Bears were able to hold off a late rally to claim the second set.

The momentum began to shift in the third set when the Red Raiders battled back from a 10-6 deficit to close the gap to one point, down 11-10. Tech surged ahead with a 7-2 run, taking an 18-15 advantage and forcing Baylor to use a timeout. The Bears tied the match at 22 with a block before the Red Raiders rattled off the final three points to win the third set 25-22.



Tech carried the momentum over into the fourth set, with a 6-1 run to start the frame. The Red Raiders pushed the lead to 13-5 off three straight kills from Cooper. The Bears responded with a 6-1 run of their own, cutting Tech's lead to three. Baylor pulled within a point after a three-point swing, but another kill from Cooper and a Baylor attack error pushed the lead back to three. A long rally ended in a set point for Tech with a kill by Sauer and Kirby ended the set with a kill, tying the match at two sets apiece.



The deciding set was a back-and-forth affair with 11 ties and six lead changes, before the Red Raiders strung together back-to-back points to win the match. Tech's first match point came at 14-13 after a kill from O'Brien, but a service error tied it at 14. Next, it was Baylor's turn for match point as Avery Skinner collected her 27th kill, but a service error on the Bears gave Tech another life. Another Baylor service error set up a second match point for Tech. The Red Raiders capitalized as Sauer slammed a ball over the net for Tech's first win over a top-10 opponent in 25 years.



The Red Raiders tallied 61 kills of .206 hitting while the Bears recorded 71 kills and a .247 clip with 14 blocks. The Bears committed 27 attack errors and 14 service errors, which ended up being the difference in the match.