Undefeated DI women's volleyball teams: We're tracking all remaining unbeatens

There are only two remaining undefeated teams in college volleyball. Texas and Louisville are the last two teams to remain perfect in the 2021 college volleyball season.

We will be tracking the rest of the undefeated teams for the rest of the season here:

Texas

Record: 13-0

AVCA ranking: No. 1

Best win: 3-1 win at Minnesota

Toughest remaining matches: at Baylor on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6

Next match: vs. TCU | 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 14

The Texas Longhorns were the clear No. 1 team in the nation heading into the 2021 season after making it to the national championship match last season and returning almost their entire lineup, which includes five All-Americans. They have stayed on top of the AVCA poll week after week as they remain undefeated. The Longhorns are led by Logan Eggleston, a star outside hitter who averages 3.78 kills per set, Skylar Fields, who burst onto the scene last season and a strong pair of middle blockers in Brionne Butler and Molly Phillips. Jhenna Gabriel runs the offense really well and they have a strong back court anchored by Naloni Iosia, but most importantly, they have a really aggressive and successful service game. Texas swept Kansas in its most recent win.

Louisville

Record: 16-0

AVCA ranking: No. 3

Best win: 3-0 vs. Purdue in Cincinnati, Ohio

Toughest remaining matches: vs. No. 2 Pittsburgh on Oct. 24 and Nov. 24

Next match: at Virginia Tech | 6 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 15

Louisville has been making strides in college volleyball since its big upset over Texas in the 2019 NCAA tournament. From then to now, they have gone from underdogs to a top-5 team in the nation, and now, a top-3 team. The Cardinals have almost entirely the same lineup as that 2019 team, with Tori Dilfer running the offense, Anna Stevenson, Aiko Jones, Claire Chaussee and Amaya Tillman. Tillman ranks fifth in the NCAA in blocks per set. Last year, they added Anna DeBeer, the ACC Freshman of the Year. She currently leads the offense with 3.3 kills per set, followed by Stevenson with 2.74 and Chaussee with 2.67 kills per set.

Louisville took down then-No. 6 Purdue in straight sets to march themselves right into the top 10. The Cardinals also defeated No. 8 Kentucky, the reigning national champions, in a five-set thriller, (the last time Louisville beat their in-state rival was in 2012) and they took down Nebraska in a sweep as well. This team is the second-best blocking team in the country, but also got its offense and defense working well this year season.