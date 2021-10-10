Women's college volleyball: No. 18 Georgia Tech shocks No. 2 Pitt on the road in a five-set thriller

The women's college volleyball universe began the day with three undefeated teams left, but after Georgia Tech's road-upset over No. 2 Pittsburgh, there are only two programs that remain unbeaten — Texas and Louisville.

The 18th-ranked Yellow Jackets were locked with the then-undefeated Panthers 9-9 in the 5th set before tacking on six straight points and delivering Pittsburgh its first loss of the season. Georgia Tech's six-point run was fueled by Bianca Bertonilo, who put away the match delivering the final kill to put the Jackets up 15-9 in the fifth.

It was Tech's resilience that got them over the edge, not only in a tight fifth set but also earlier in the match. Trailing 1-0 after the first set, the Yellow Jackets put together a pair of 25-23 victories in sets one and two to give them a 3-1 edge heading into the fourth.

Pitt did not back down easy though, commanding the fourth set to a 25-18 victory. Unfortunately, for the Panthers, they could not carry over that momentum into a deciding fifth set.

It was the pair of Mariana Brambilla and Julia Bergmann who lead the Jackets on the offensive end, combining for 33 kills. Georgia Tech outpaced Pitt in kills 69-61 throughout the entire match.

With Pittsburgh's loss, there are only two remaining undefeated teams in women's college volleyball. No. 3 Louisville prevailed earlier on Sunday, sweeping Syracuse 3-0. No. 1 Texas will look to remain perfect when they face Kansas at 4 p.m ET Sunday afternoon.

Tech improves to 13-3 on the season, with Pitt falling to 15-1. The Yellow Jackets' next date is against Clemson Wednesday, October 13, with the Panthers taking on Miami (Fla.) on Friday, October 15.