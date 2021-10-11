Michella Chester | NCAA.com | October 11, 2021 DI women's volleyball rankings: Pitt drops two spots in AVCA top 25 after first loss; Texas stays on top College volleyball rankings: UCLA makes debut, Nebraska re-enters latest Power 10 Share The latest AVCA top 25 college volleyball rankings following Week 7 have been released. Texas stays on top while Louisville moved into the No. 2 spot this week. The Longhorns and the Cardinals stand alone as the last two remaining undefeated DI teams in the nation. Here is the full AVCA top 25 poll: Through games Oct. 11, 2021 RANK TEAM POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Texas (64) 1,600 13-0 1 2 Louisville 1,534 14-0 3 3 Wisconsin 1,461 13-1 4 4 Pittsburgh 1,311 15-1 2 5 Kentucky 1,286 11-3 5 6 Purdue 1,272 13-2 6 7 Ohio State 1,208 14-2 7 8 BYU 1,154 16-1 9 9 Nebraska 1,096 12-3 10 10 Washington 931 11-3 11 11 Baylor 910 9-4 12 12 Minnesota 892 8-5 8 13 Oregon 848 14-2 14 14 UCLA 802 12-2 16 15 Penn State 722 12-4 13 16 Georgia Tech 689 13-3 18 17 Utah 606 11-4 15 18 Stanford 554 9-5 17 19 Creighton 416 17-2 19 20 Western Kentucky 386 16-1 20 21 Tennessee 362 14-3 22 22 San Diego 248 12-3 25 23 Florida 170 11-6 20 24 Pepperdine 105 13-2 23 25 Washington State 74 9-6 NR College volleyball preview: Big Ten bragging rights, undefeated season on the line There are some big time matchups in the Big Ten and ACC for Week 9 of college volleyball including two big Wisconsin matches and No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 4 Pittsburgh. READ MORE Undefeated DI women's volleyball teams: We're tracking all remaining unbeatens There are three undefeated teams remaining in NCAA volleyball. We are tracking them here as they continue through the 2021 season. READ MORE Women's college volleyball: No. 18 Georgia Tech shocks No. 2 Pitt on the road in a five-set thriller Georgia Tech makes history by knocking off its highest-ranked opponent on Sunday after taking down No. 2 Pittsburgh in five sets. READ MORE