DI women's volleyball rankings: Pitt drops two spots in AVCA top 25 after first loss; Texas stays on top

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Illinois 39; Marquette 33; Colorado 28; Michigan 25; Miami (FL) 20; Rice 12.

3 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 6 combined points.

Dropped Out: Colorado (24)

Rearranged top five

Pitt suffered its first loss of the season this past weekend, causing a rearranged top five teams in this week's rankings. Louisville moved into the No. 2 spot, Wisconsin jumped up to No. 3, Pittsburgh dropped to No. 4 and Kentucky stayed put at No. 5.

Pittsburgh lost a five-set thriller to Georgia Tech on Sunday (21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 15-9). The Yellowjackets moved up two spots from 18 to No. 16 after the win. Despite both Wisconsin and Pitt having one loss on the season, the Badgers jumped ahead of the Panthers by one spot in the poll.

Kentucky remained at No. 5, making the Wildcats the highest three-loss team in the poll. The reigning champs swept Alabama and beat Mississippi State in four sets last week.

Movement in the rest of the poll

The rest of the top 10 stayed fairly the same compared to last week's movement. Nebraska jumped up one spot from No. 10 to 9 after it took down Big Ten foe Penn State last Friday to claim first place in the Big Ten standings. The Huskers have been sticking with their new lineup that features multiple freshmen and the return of All-American Lauren Stivrins. Madi Kubik, Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause put up big numbers in the Huskers' win over the Nittany Lions.

BYU, Washington and Baylor each jumped one spot as well after Minnesota fell from No. 8 to No. 12 after this past weekend. The Gophers dropped a match to Michigan on Friday night. Baylor has now won two in a row since its loss to Texas Tech, Washington was pushed to five by Arizona State but pulled out the win, and BYU has swept its last nine opponents, although all of those were to unranked teams.

UCLA gained just two spots in the AVCA poll from No. 16 to 14 after taking down Utah in a sweep. This is pretty different than my latest Power 10 rankings, where I have the Bruins in my top 10.

Penn State dropped two spots after its loss to Nebraska and Utah went from No. 15 to 17 following its loss to UCLA.

Washington State enters this week's AVCA top 25 rankings at No. 25 as the sole newcomer to the poll. The Cougars swept both Arizona State and Arizona on the road last week.