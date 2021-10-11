Trending:

Michella Chester | NCAA.com | October 11, 2021

DI women's volleyball rankings: Pitt drops two spots in AVCA top 25 after first loss; Texas stays on top

College volleyball rankings: UCLA makes debut, Nebraska re-enters latest Power 10

The latest AVCA top 25 college volleyball rankings following Week 7 have been released. Texas stays on top while Louisville moved into the No. 2 spot this week. The Longhorns and the Cardinals stand alone as the last two remaining undefeated DI teams in the nation. 

Here is the full AVCA top 25 poll: 

Through games Oct. 11, 2021

RANK

TEAM

POINTS

RECORD

PREVIOUS
1 Texas (64) 1,600 13-0 1
2 Louisville 1,534 14-0 3
3 Wisconsin 1,461 13-1 4
4 Pittsburgh 1,311 15-1 2
5 Kentucky 1,286 11-3 5
6 Purdue 1,272 13-2 6
7 Ohio State 1,208 14-2 7
8 BYU 1,154 16-1 9
9 Nebraska 1,096 12-3 10
10 Washington 931 11-3 11
11 Baylor 910 9-4 12
12 Minnesota 892 8-5 8
13 Oregon 848 14-2 14
14 UCLA 802 12-2 16
15 Penn State 722 12-4 13
16 Georgia Tech 689 13-3 18
17 Utah 606 11-4 15
18 Stanford 554 9-5 17
19 Creighton 416 17-2 19
20 Western Kentucky 386 16-1 20
21 Tennessee 362 14-3 22
22 San Diego 248 12-3 25
23 Florida 170 11-6 20
24 Pepperdine 105 13-2 23
25 Washington State 74 9-6 NR

