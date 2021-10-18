College volleyball rankings: Ohio State and Purdue swap spots in latest AVCA poll

There are few changes in the top 10 of the latest AVCA top 25 rankings released on Oct. 18, including Ohio State and Purdue switching places after Ohio State took down the Boilermakers in four sets on Saturday. Purdue moved to No. 7 after a split weekend — a loss to OSU and five-set comeback victory over Penn State.

Here is the full AVCA top 25 rankings:

Through games Oct. 18, 2021

RANK TEAM POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Texas (64) 1,600 15-0 1 2 Louisville 1,536 16-0 2 3 Wisconsin 1,468 15-1 3 4 Pittsburgh 1,368 17-1 4 5 Kentucky 1,319 13-3 5 6 Ohio State 1,283 16-2 7 7 Purdue 1,192 14-3 6 8 BYU 1,158 18-1 8 9 Nebraska 1,102 14-3 9 10 Washington 1,000 13-3 10 11 Baylor 949 11-4 11 12 Minnesota 902 10-5 12 13 Georgia Tech 776 15-3 16 14 Penn State 737 13-5 15 15 Stanford 698 11-5 18 16 Oregon 662 14-4 13 17 UCLA 583 13-3 14 18 Utah 540 12-5 17 19 Western Kentucky 432 18-1 20 20 Tennessee 404 15-3 21 21 San Diego 316 14-3 22 22 Washington State 257 11-6 25 23 Florida 194 12-6 23 24 Creighton 158 18-3 19 25 Pepperdine 63 13-4 24 Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Marquette 26; Illinois 21; Miami (FL) 18; Michigan 13; Colorado 8; Rice 8; Florida State 3; 3 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 6 combined points. Dropped Out: None

Movement in the top 15

The top five remain the same in the latest poll with Purdue and Ohio State switching spots at Nos. 6 and 7. Eight through 12 also remain the same with BYU, Nebraska, Washington, Baylor and Minnesota.

Georgia Tech jumped to No. 13 from No. 16. They took down Pitt to hand the Panthers their first loss of the season on Oct. 10, and then beat Clemson and Duke in clean sweeps this past week. Penn State actually moved up one spot from No. 15 to No. 14 after they lost in a five-set battle to Purdue on Sunday. This is likely because Oregon and UCLA dropped significantly from 13 and 14 to 16 and 17, respectively.

Oregon dropped two matches over the weekend. One was a good loss — a five-set battle to the No. 10 Washington Huskies. But the other was a straight sweep at the hands of Washington State. They were playing without their second-leading attacker Taylor Borup, but they were held to a season-low hitting of .09. These two back-to-back losses came just after the Ducks took down Stanford for a big win. Borup played a large part in that victory.

UCLA was No. 14 in last week's AVCA rankings and No. 9 in my Power 10 after they took down Utah and Stanford. But, they fell in five sets in a reverse sweep to Arizona State. The fall of Oregon and UCLA gave way for Georgia Tech, Penn State and Stanford to move up.

The Cardinal moved from No. 18 to No. 15. Following their loss to Oregon in Week 7, they took down Utah in four sets and Colorado in a straight sweep.

Elsewhere in the poll

Washington State moved up three spots from No. 25 to 22 following their big sweep over Oregon over the weekend. Pia Timmer led with 13 kills offensively, and the Cougars have now won four straight matches.

Creighton fell to No. 24 from 19 after losing to UConn in a five-set shocker on Saturday despite a 23 kill performance from Norah Sis. Their star libero Abby Bottomley also became the 17th player in NCAA history to reach 2,500 career digs during the match, but she was injured a few points later and did not return in the match.

Lastly, Pepperdine dropped just one spot to No. 25 following its loss to No. 8 BYU in four sets.