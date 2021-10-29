NCAA DI volleyball committee to reveal top 10 this Sunday on ESPNU

The best players at every position in college volleyball, right now

The Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee is set to reveal a top 10 ranking on Sunday, Oct. 31 between the second and third sets during the UCLA vs. Washington match that starts at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

The announcement provides a first look at teams that could potentially earn some of the top seeds for the 2021 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship tournament. Sunday's rankings are based on results through Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Sunday's announcement will have no impact on the final bracket. That will be announced during the selection show at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 28 on ESPNU.

This season's semifinals and national championship match will be played at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Dec. 16 and 18. The semifinals will be played at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 16, airing on ESPN. The national title will be decided at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 on ESPN2.

The reveal is based on the criteria used to select and seed the 64 teams for the volleyball championship and includes strength of schedule, Rating Percentage Index, head-to-head competition, results versus common opponents, significant wins and losses, and locations of contests. Input is also provided by the regional advisory committees for consideration by the Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee.