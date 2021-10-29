NCAA.com | October 29, 2021 NCAA DI volleyball committee to reveal top 10 this Sunday on ESPNU The best players at every position in college volleyball, right now Share The Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee is set to reveal a top 10 ranking on Sunday, Oct. 31 between the second and third sets during the UCLA vs. Washington match that starts at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU. The announcement provides a first look at teams that could potentially earn some of the top seeds for the 2021 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship tournament. Sunday's rankings are based on results through Wednesday, Oct. 27. Sunday's announcement will have no impact on the final bracket. That will be announced during the selection show at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 28 on ESPNU. RANKINGS: Undefeated Texas remains No. 1 in the AVCA | Latest RPI numbers This season's semifinals and national championship match will be played at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Dec. 16 and 18. The semifinals will be played at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 16, airing on ESPN. The national title will be decided at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 on ESPN2. The reveal is based on the criteria used to select and seed the 64 teams for the volleyball championship and includes strength of schedule, Rating Percentage Index, head-to-head competition, results versus common opponents, significant wins and losses, and locations of contests. Input is also provided by the regional advisory committees for consideration by the Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee. LATEST WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL NEWS 🖨 Rankings | Scoreboard | Stats | Oldest rivalries 🤓 Libero, explained | Volleyball rotation, explained | Volleyball terms, explained 🤩 Ultimate Dream Players: Texas | Wisconsin | Florida 🏆 Championship history | Player interviews | Champ info Women's college volleyball: Minnesota women's volleyball takes down No. 7 Ohio State in Columbus Minnesota volleyball took down No. 7 Ohio State 3-1 in Columbus, Ohio to earn the season sweep over the Buckeyes. READ MORE Texas volleyball vs. Baylor highlights top matchups to watch this week No. 1 Texas will face its first top-10 opponent this week against Baylor in one of our three top matchups you won't want to miss. Here is a full breakdown of all three games. READ MORE College volleyball rankings: Texas stays on top, Nebraska drops three spots in AVCA top 25 poll Texas stays on top, Nebraska drops three spots and Illinois enters the latest AVCA top 25 rankings. Here is a full breakdown of the latest poll. READ MORE