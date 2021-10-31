College volleyball rankings: UCLA re-enters latest Power 10 rankings

These Power 10 rankings never get easier. Week after week, it gets harder and harder to rank the top 10 teams in the nation. But, we do it anyways!

Week nine, again, saw some great volleyball games. Wisconsin took down Nebraska, and Minnesota outlasted the Huskers the next night in five sets. Then Purdue took down Wisconsin in five-sets and UCLA defeated Washington in a sweep.

Here are my latest Power 10 rankings following Week 9 in college volleyball:

1. Texas (1)

I am keeping the Longhorns at No. 1, yet again. Here is why. I know that Louisville has many more ranked wins and four top-10 wins. I know Texas has been tested way less this season. If I could tie them for No. 1, I would. But I give Texas the benefit of the doubt because they are Texas. They earned the right to stay at No. 1 despite a slightly weaker schedule this season from their 2020 campaign. Plus, players like Logan Eggleston, Brionne Butler, Skyler Fields and more, are all dominant.

2. Louisville (2)

Not much explanation needed for the Cards. Four ranked wins over Pitt, Kentucky, Georgia Tech and Purdue. Even more ranked wins than just top 10 wins. Undefeated and experienced... the list goes on and on. They could absolutely be the No. 1 team in the nation right now.

3. Pitt (4)

Pittsburgh jumps up to No. 3 this week after Wisconsin dropped a spot. Pitt just pulled off two sweeps following its five-set loss to Louisville. The Panthers move to 20-2 on the season with just two losses to extremely good teams, Louisville and Georgia Tech.

4. Wisconsin (3)

Wisconsin drops down to No. 4 after a split weekend. They pulled off an absolutely dominating sweep over Nebraska on Wednesday, and then fell to Purdue on Sunday. So, they fall just one spot to No. 4 and move to 18-2 on the season. The loss to Purdue shows how good the Big Ten is. Nebraska beat Purdue, Wisconsin swept Nebraska, then Purdue took down Wisconsin. In the loss to Purdue, the Badgers struggled offensively and at the service line. It seemed to just be a bad day for the Badgers and they lost because of it, but they are still a top-five team without a doubt. In the win over Nebraska, they looked like a national championship caliber team.

5. Kentucky (6)

The Wildcats move up a spot this week as well with Nebraska dropping. Kentucky just pulled off a sweep over Tennessee. This Volunteers team has an extremely high RPI and they have played really well this season ... they took down Baylor and pushed Pitt to five sets earlier in the season. So Tennessee is no easy feat, and Kentucky took them down in three without a doubt. Freshman Erin Lamb hit .550 with 12 kills and Alli Stumler posted 15 kills in the win.

6. Nebraska (5)

The Huskers had a tough week with two losses to Wisconsin and Minnesota. They fell in three to the Huskers, but pushed Minnesota to five sets before ultimately dropping the match. Five players had double-digit kills in the match, but they couldn't seal the deal. The don't drop much though, because I think this is a good team. If they hadn't dropped three games earlier in the season in the midst of lineup changes, they would have just two losses in the Big Ten.

7. UCLA (NR)

Hello and welcome back, UCLA. The Bruins are back in my Power 10 after securing a dominating sweep over Washington on Sunday. Mac May led with 18 kills in the no doubter followed by Charitie Luper with 13 kills. They are now 17-3 on the season with a win over Washington, a win over Georgia Tech who is ranked in my Power 10, Stanford and Utah. Their three losses are to San Diego, Washington in five earlier in the season, and Arizona State. ASU might seem to be the most significant loss, but the Sun Devils are on a roll. They just beat Stanford on Sunday and the wins make UCLA's loss to them seem better. The Bruins were just ranked No. 10 in the committee's top 10 reveal, and committee chair Sherene Brantley said they are out-hitting, out-digging and out-blocking their opponents.

8. BYU (7)

The Cougars move to No. 8 after Week 9. They drop just one spot since I believe UCLA's resume speaks louder than BYU's. This team may be ranked lower in the eyes of the committee or come tournament time due to their weaker schedule. They have just one loss to Pittsburgh, but only one good win in my opinion over Utah. They stay in my Power 10 though because I do think they have great players, the addition of Kenzie Koerber has made an incredible difference, and I am looking forward to seeing how they do in the tournament.

9. Georgia Tech (9)

The Yellowjackets remain in my Power 10 at No. 9 this week. This team made a grand and maybe surprising to some, entrance to my Power 10 last week. But, I think they deserve it. Tech also made it into the committee's top 10. Brantley explained that the Yellow Jackets have one top-10 win over Pitt, which is an impressive feat, and two top-25 wins as well as six top-50 wins. Their one significant loss is to Notre Dame, but the Fighting Irish have been playing really well. Georgia Tech scheduled tough non-conference games, and they have a high RPI, so that really helped their case right now.

10. Baylor (10)

Baylor also stays pat at No. 10 this week in my Power 10, based on their resume this season. They were off this past weekend, and will face No. 1 Texas on Nov. 5 and 6th.