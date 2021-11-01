College volleyball rankings: Texas stays on top, Nebraska drops three spots in AVCA top 25 poll

Just one day after the NCAA DI women's volleyball committee released its top 10 rankings with Louisville as the No. 1 team, Texas stays on top of the latest AVCA top 25 poll.

Here is the full AVCA top 25 poll:

Through Games NOV. 1, 2021

RANK TEAM POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Texas (56) 1,592 17-0 1 2 Louisville (8) 1,544 21-0 2 3 Pittsburgh 1,419 20-2 4 4 Wisconsin 1,381 18-2 3 5 Kentucky 1,356 16-3 5 6 BYU 1,264 21-1 7 7 Ohio State 1,106 18-4 9 8 Purdue 1,057 16-5 12 9 Nebraska 1,047 16-5 6 10 Baylor 1,037 13-4 10 11 Minnesota 1,019 14-6 11 12 Washington 990 16-4 8 13 UCLA 854 17-3 16 14 Georgia Tech 814 19-3 14 15 Penn State 678 15-7 13 16 Utah 565 15-6 19 17 Western Kentucky 526 22-1 18 18 Oregon 490 16-6 17 19 Stanford 405 12-8 15 20 San Diego 387 16-4 20 21 Washington State 272 13-8 22 22 Tennessee 256 16-5 21 23 Florida 226 14-6 23 24 Creighton 213 22-3 24 25 Illinois 130 16-7 NR Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Pepperdine 55; Miami (FL) 40; Arizona State 30; Marquette 15; Florida State 12; Michigan 8; Rice 7. 3 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 4 combined points. Dropped Out: Pepperdine 25.

Texas and Louisville stay at No. 1 and No. 2 in this week's latest AVCA top 25 poll. Pittsburgh leapfrogs Wisconsin for the No. 3 spot in the rankings after the Badgers split the weekend with a win over Nebraska and a loss to Purdue. Pittsburgh notches two wins over Wake Forest and Virginia Tech since its five-set loss to Louisville.

Kentucky remains at No. 5 after they secured a sweep over Tennessee over the weekend, and BYU jumps to No. 6 with Nebraska falling from No. 6 to No. 9. The Huskers notched two losses to Wisconsin and then a five-set loss to Minnesota.

Purdue re-enters the top 10 at No. 8 after they took down Wisconsin. This was the Boilermakers' second win over a top-three opponent this season, having defeated then-No. 3 Ohio State in the Big Ten opener. It was also their first win over Wisconsin since 2017.

Purdue's win over Wisconsin goes to show how difficult the Big Ten is this season. Wisconsin swept Nebraska, Nebraska beat Purdue, then Purdue took down Wisconsin.

Elsewhere in the poll, Washington dropped out of the top 10 to No. 12 following its loss to UCLA. The Bruins jumped three spots to No. 13 with the win. Stanford dropped from No. 15 to No. 19 following its loss to Arizona State and Illinois entered the poll at No. 25. The Illini took down Penn State in four sets at Rec Hall for the first time to extend their win streak to four.