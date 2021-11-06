Undefeated DI women's volleyball teams: We're tracking all remaining unbeatens

There is one remaining undefeated team in college volleyball. Baylor toppled top-ranked Texas in Week 11, leaving Louisville as last team perfect in the 2021 college volleyball season.

We will be tracking the Cardinals' undefeated run for the rest of the season here:

Louisville

Record: 22-0

AVCA ranking: No. 2

Best win: 3-2 vs. Pitt at home

Toughest remaining matches: vs. No. 4 Pittsburgh on Nov. 24

Next match: at North Carolina | 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 7

Louisville has been making strides in college volleyball since its big upset over Texas in the 2019 NCAA tournament. From then to now, the Cardinals have gone from underdogs to a top-5 team in the nation, and now, a top-3 team. The Cardinals have almost entirely the same lineup as that 2019 team, with Tori Dilfer running the offense, Anna Stevenson, Aiko Jones, Claire Chaussee and Amaya Tillman. Tillman ranks fifth in the NCAA in blocks per set. Last year, they added Anna DeBeer, the ACC Freshman of the Year. She currently leads the offense with 3.3 kills per set, followed by Stevenson with 2.74 and Chaussee with 2.67 kills per set.

VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS: Latest AVCA Top 25 poll | Power 10 Rankings

Louisville took down then-No. 6 Purdue in straight sets to march themselves right into the top 10. The Cardinals also defeated No. 8 Kentucky, the reigning national champions, in a five-set thriller, (the last time Louisville beat their in-state rival was in 2012) and they took down Nebraska in a sweep as well. This team is the second-best blocking team in the country, but also got its offense and defense working well this year season.