2021 NCAA DIII women's volleyball championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 institutions that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship.

The championship will be held Nov. 18-20 at Francis Fieldhouse in St. Louis, Missouri, with Washington University of St. Louis serving as host.

Forty-four conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the 2021 championship. The final 20 berths were reserved for Pool C, consisting of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion as well as independent institutions. Based on sport sponsorship numbers for 2021-22, there were no Pool B berths for this year’s championship.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (44):

Conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification (44): Conference School Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Behrend American Rivers Conference Wartburg American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas Atlantic East Conference Cabrini Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins City University of New York Athletic Conference Brooklyn Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Christopher Newport Colonial States Athletic Conference Cedar Crest Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Illinois Wesleyan Empire 8 St. John Fisher Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales University (Providence) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania Landmark Conference Juniata Liberty League Clarkson Little East Conference Massachusetts Boston Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Framingham State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Eastern University Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology Midwest Conference Cornell College Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Adolphus New England Collegiate Conference Eastern Nazarene New England Small College Athletic Conference Bowdoin New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference MIT New Jersey Athletic Conference Rowan North Atlantic Conference Maine Maritime North Coast Athletic Conference Wittenberg Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora Northwest Conference Whitworth Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington & Lee Presidents' Athletic Conference Westminster (Pennsylvania) Skyline Conference Merchant Marine Southern Athletic Association Berry Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas) St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Greenville State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Cortland United East Conference Gallaudet University Athletic Association New York University Upper Midwest Conference Northwestern-St. Paul USA South Athletic Conference Southern Virginia Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Pool C Berths (20):

Babson

Bethel (Minnesota)

Colorado College

Emory

Haverford

Hope

Ithaca

Middlebury

Otterbein

Rochester Institute of Technology

Scranton

Southwestern (Texas)

Springfield

Stevenson

Susquehanna

Tufts

University of Chicago

Wesleyan (Connecticut)

Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Wisconsin-Whitewater

The women’s volleyball committee also announced the eight regional sites:

Atlanta, Georgia – Emory, host

Baltimore, Maryland – Johns Hopkins, host

Cambridge, Massachusetts – MIT host

Eau Claire, Wisconsin – Wisconsin-Eau Claire, host

Grand Rapids, Michigan – Calvin, host

Hoboken, New Jersey – Stevens, host

Rochester, New York – RIT, host

Waverly, Iowa – Wartburg, host

Regional competition will be Friday-Sunday, Nov. 12-14, at all sites except Atlanta, Grand Rapids and Eau Claire, where competition will be Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 11-13.

In the 2019 final, Johns Hopkins defeated Emory to win its first NCAA volleyball championship in school history. The 2020 championship was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For championship information and results, including live streaming of championship action, log on to NCAA.com.