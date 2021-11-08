Upset

NCAA | November 8, 2021

2021 NCAA DIII women's volleyball championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 institutions that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship.

The championship will be held Nov. 18-20 at Francis Fieldhouse in St. Louis, Missouri, with Washington University of St. Louis serving as host.

Forty-four conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the 2021 championship. The final 20 berths were reserved for Pool C, consisting of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion as well as independent institutions. Based on sport sponsorship numbers for 2021-22, there were no Pool B berths for this year’s championship.

2021 CHAMPIONSHIP: See the interactive bracket | Championship updates

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (44):

Conference School
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Behrend
American Rivers Conference Wartburg
American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas
Atlantic East Conference Cabrini
Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins
City University of New York Athletic Conference Brooklyn
Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Christopher Newport
Colonial States Athletic Conference Cedar Crest
Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Illinois Wesleyan
Empire 8  St. John Fisher
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales University (Providence)
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania 
Landmark Conference Juniata
Liberty League Clarkson
Little East Conference Massachusetts Boston
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Framingham State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Eastern University 
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology 
Midwest Conference Cornell College
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Adolphus
New England Collegiate Conference  Eastern Nazarene 
New England Small College Athletic Conference Bowdoin
New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference MIT
New Jersey Athletic Conference Rowan
North Atlantic Conference Maine Maritime
North Coast Athletic Conference  Wittenberg
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora
Northwest Conference Whitworth
Ohio Athletic Conference  Ohio Northern 
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington & Lee
Presidents' Athletic Conference Westminster (Pennsylvania) 
Skyline Conference Merchant Marine
Southern Athletic Association  Berry
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas)
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference  Greenville
State University of New York Athletic Conference  SUNY Cortland
United East Conference Gallaudet
University Athletic Association New York University 
Upper Midwest Conference Northwestern-St. Paul
USA South Athletic Conference Southern Virginia 
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Pool C Berths (20):

  • Babson
  • Bethel (Minnesota)
  • Colorado College
  • Emory
  • Haverford
  • Hope
  • Ithaca
  • Middlebury
  • Otterbein
  • Rochester Institute of Technology
  • Scranton
  • Southwestern (Texas)
  • Springfield
  • Stevenson
  • Susquehanna
  • Tufts
  • University of Chicago
  • Wesleyan (Connecticut)
  • Wisconsin-Stevens Point
  • Wisconsin-Whitewater

The women’s volleyball committee also announced the eight regional sites:

  • Atlanta, Georgia – Emory, host
  • Baltimore, Maryland – Johns Hopkins, host
  • Cambridge, Massachusetts – MIT host
  • Eau Claire, Wisconsin – Wisconsin-Eau Claire, host
  • Grand Rapids, Michigan – Calvin, host
  • Hoboken, New Jersey – Stevens, host
  • Rochester, New York – RIT, host
  • Waverly, Iowa – Wartburg, host

Regional competition will be Friday-Sunday, Nov. 12-14, at all sites except Atlanta, Grand Rapids and Eau Claire, where competition will be Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 11-13.

In the 2019 final, Johns Hopkins defeated Emory to win its first NCAA volleyball championship in school history. The 2020 championship was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For championship information and results, including live streaming of championship action, log on to NCAA.com.

