Michella Chester | NCAA.com | November 8, 2021 College volleyball rankings: Louisville leads latest AVCA top 25 poll The best players at every position in college volleyball, right now Share Louisville tops the latest AVCA top 25 college volleyball poll after Texas was handed its first loss of the season over the weekend. Texas dropped just one spot to No. 2 after its split weekend with Baylor. Kentucky and Nebraska dropped two spots apiece following losses in Week 11. Here is the full AVCA top 25 poll: Through Games NOV. 8, 2021 RANK TEAM POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Louisville (59) 1,595 23-0 2 2 Texas (5) 1,520 18-1 1 3 Pittsburgh 1,443 22-2 3 4 Wisconsin 1,405 20-2 4 5 BYU 1,311 23-1 6 6 Baylor 1,177 14-5 10 7 Kentucky 1,157 17-4 5 8 Minnesota 1,111 16-6 11 9 Purdue 1,098 18-5 8 10 Ohio State 1,077 19-5 7 11 Nebraska 959 17-6 9 12 UCLA 914 19-3 13 13 Washington 908 18-4 12 14 Georgia Tech 830 21-3 14 15 Penn State 689 17-7 15 16 Utah 576 16-7 16 17 Oregon 529 18-6 18 18 Western Kentucky 519 24-1 17 19 San Diego 387 18-4 20 20 Stanford 348 13-9 19 21 Washington State 319 15-8 21 22 Florida 286 15-6 23 23 Creighton 214 24-3 24 24 Tennessee 175 17-6 22 25 Illinois 92 16-9 25 2021 NCAA volleyball bracket predictions, two weeks from selections Here is a 2021 NCAA volleyball bracket projection two weeks ahead of selections on Nov. 28, including all 64 teams and the top 16 seeds. READ MORE Louisville and Wisconsin volleyball highlight our top volleyball matches to watch Undefeated Louisville will take on Georgia Tech and Wisconsin will have a big re-match against Georgia Tech to highlight the top two matches to watch in college volleyball. Here is a full breakdown of both showdowns. READ MORE 2021 NCAA DIII women's volleyball championship selections announced The NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 schools that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship. READ MORE