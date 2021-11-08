College volleyball rankings: Louisville leads latest AVCA top 25 poll

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Pepperdine 52; Miami (FL) 49; Marquette 17; Florida State 10; Arizona State 9; Michigan 9; Rice 8; Mississippi State 2; South Carolina 2.

Despite some really big shakeups in our latest Power 10 rankings, there are not too many changes in the latest AVCA top 25 poll. Louisville takes over the No. 1 spot after Texas dropped its first match of the season to Baylor on Saturday night. The Cardinals are now the last undefeated team in the NCAA with a 22-0 record on the season.

Baylor is the biggest riser in this week's AVCA poll — jumping from No. 10 to No. 6 following the win. Yossiana Pressley posted 24 kills in the big-time win over Texas over the weekend. The Bears have a high ranking despite having five losses on the season, and made a big statement ahead of selections on Nov. 28.

Kentucky fell out of the top five following its loss to South Carolina over the weekend. The Wildcats drop to No. 7 with their fourth loss on the year. Minnesota is another big riser this week after they notched their fifth consecutive win and second win over Ohio State. The Buckeyes split the weekend with a win over Nebraska and a loss to Minnesota, but dropped three spots from No. 7 to No. 10.

Nebraska also fell two spots from No. 9 to No. 11 after falling to Ohio State. They have now lost three out of the last four matches in the past two weeks with three losses to Ohio State, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Coming up in Week 12, we have some big-time matches to look forward to that will have serious poll implications. No. 14 Georgia Tech will take on No. 1 Louisville for the second time this season on Friday, Nov. 12th on ACCNX. No. 9 Purdue will take on No. 4 Wisconsin on Friday night as well on BTN+. This will be a rematch from two weeks ago, when Purdue upset the Badgers and handed them just their second loss on the season.

On Sunday, No. 9 Purdue will also face No. 8 Minnesota on BTN for a tight matchup. The Boilermakers will have a big weekend in the Big Ten. And lastly, No. 12 UCLA will face No. 17 Oregon on Pac-12 Network. The Bruins have received a favorable ranking in the Committee's top 10 reveal and our Power 10 rankings, so they will be looking to keep that up against a tough Oregon team.