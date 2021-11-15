Michella Chester | NCAA.com | November 15, 2021 College volleyball rankings: Wisconsin and BYU flip, Purdue rises in latest AVCA poll NCAA women's volleyball bracket predictions ahead of the selection show Share A new edition of the AVCA top 25 poll was released on Monday, Nov. 15 two weeks ahead of selections. There are some notable changes following a big weekend in college volleyball that saw Purdue take down Wisconsin for the second time this season, Purdue take down Minnesota the very next day, Louisville defeat Georgia Tech, and Oregon upset UCLA. BRACKET PREDICTIONS: 2021 volleyball projections, two weeks from selections Wisconsin drops one spot following the loss, and Purdue rises from No. 9 to No. 6 following the back-to-back wins. Here is the full AVCA poll: Through games Nov. 15, 2021 RANK TEAM POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Louisville (61) 1,597 24-0 1 2 Texas (3) 1,526 20-1 2 3 Pittsburgh 1,449 24-2 3 4 BYU 1,347 25-1 5 5 Wisconsin 1,284 21-3 4 6 Purdue 1,274 20-5 9 7 Baylor 1,211 16-5 6 8 Kentucky 1,181 20-4 7 9 Minnesota 1,068 17-7 8 10 Ohio State 1,041 21-5 10 11 Nebraska 956 19-6 11 12 Washington 901 20-4 13 T-13 Georgia Tech 798 21-4 14 T-13 UCLA 798 20-4 12 15 Penn State 725 19-7 15 16 Oregon 648 20-6 17 17 Utah 598 18-7 16 18 Western Kentucky 494 24-1 18 19 Stanford 387 14-10 20 20 Florida 323 17-6 22 21 Creighton 281 26-3 23 22 Washington State 268 16-9 21 23 San Diego 248 19-5 19 24 Illinois 116 17-10 25 25 Pepperdine 82 19-5 NR College volleyball preview: Top 4 matchups to watch this week Here is a full preview of the top matchups to watch this week in college volleyball. There are just two weeks remaining in the regular season before the selection show on Nov. 28. READ MORE 2021 DI women's volleyball tournament automatic qualifiers, auto-bids tracker Follow along here as we track all 32 automatic qualifiers for the NCAA volleyball tournament and what to know about each AQ. READ MORE Enhancements implemented for 2021 DI Women's Volleyball Championship Significant changes have been approved for the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship. READ MORE