College volleyball rankings: Wisconsin and BYU flip, Purdue rises in latest AVCA poll

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Mississippi State 64; Miami (FL) 44; Tennessee 32; Marquette 19; Florida State 12; Rice 9; Arizona State 7; Michigan 5.

2 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 15 combined points.

Dropped Out: Tennessee 24.

Top 10 movement

As I already noted, the first movement in this week's poll is Wisconsin and BYU flip-flopping spots following the Badgers' third loss of the season. The Badgers fell to Purdue in four sets as the Boilermakers were able to successfully slow down the production of Dana Rettke for the second time.

BYU has less ranked wins than the Badgers, with two good wins over Utah and San Diego, but they boast a great 25-1 record with just one loss on the season to No. 3 Pittsburgh. They notched two wins over Pepperdine and Loyola Marymount over the weekend for its regular-season home finale. Kennedy Eschenberg notched her 556th career block which puts her at No. 4 in program history for all-time blocks and No. 1 in history for all-time solo blocks, tallying 54.

After Wisconsin, Purdue jumps three spots to No. 6 after the two huge wins in the Big Ten over the weekend. The Boilermakers took down two of the hottest teams in the Big Ten right now and were certainly rewarded for it, despite their five losses on the season. They now have four really good wins over Ohio State, Wisconsin twice, and Minnesota. They are getting hot at the right time this season. Caitlyn Newton has been so consistent for them, Rae Colvin has been stepping up big time and Grace Cleveland is always a big factor as well.

Baylor, Kentucky and Minnesota drop just one spot with Purdue's rise, and Ohio State stays at No. 10 to close out the top 10.

The rest of the top 25

UCLA only fell one spot from No. 12, to T-13 following its loss to Oregon. The AVCA has UCLA and Georgia Tech tied in the poll. Oregon moved up by just one spot after the sweep of UCLA.

Pepperdine re-enters the poll at No. 25 after it took down San Diego in a five-set upset. Rachel Ahrens notched 27 kills, while Grace Chillingworth added 19. Madison Shields also put in a strong defensive effort with 19 digs and five assists for Pepperdine. San Diego dropped from No. 19 to No. 23 with the loss.

Tennessee drops out of the poll entirely after losing back-to-back matches to Mississippi State over the weekend. The Bulldogs are the first team left out of the poll but receiving votes after the two wins.