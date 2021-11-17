We're tracking all 32 automatic qualifiers for the DI women's volleyball tournament

The 2021 DI women's volleyball tournament bracket will be announced Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET in an ESPNU selection show. We are tracking the 32 teams that will already have a spot locked up for the tournament.

Of the 64 teams named to the championship field, 32 will be awarded automatic qualification via a conference championship. The remaining 32 championship participants will be selected at large.

Here are the 32 conferences who award automatic qualification and the 2021 champions:

CONFERENCE AUTOMATIC QUALIFIER America East Conference championship Nov. 19-20 American Athletic *Will be awarded to regular season champion Atlantic Coast *Will be awarded to regular season champion Atlantic 10 Conference championship Nov. 19-21 Atlantic Sun Conference championship Nov. 18-20 Big East Conference championship Nov. 26 Big Sky Conference championship Nov. 18-20 Big South Conference championship Nov. 19-21 Big Ten *Will be awarded to regular season champion Big 12 *Will be awarded to regular season champion Big West *Will be awarded to regular season champion Colonial Conference championship Nov. 18-20 Conference USA Conference championship Nov. 19-21 Horizon Conference championship Nov. 19-21 Ivy Brown (20-4) MAC Conference championship Nov. 21-24 MAAC Conference championship Nov. 19-21 MEAC Conference championship Nov. 19-21 Missouri Valley Conference championship Nov. 25-27 Mountain West Conference championship Nov. 24-26 Northeast Conference championship Nov. 19-20 Ohio Valley Conference championship Nov. 18-20 Pac-12 *Will be awarded to regular season champion Patriot Conference championship Nov. 16, 20-21 SEC *Will be awarded to regular season champion SoCon Conference championship Nov. 15, 19-21 Southland Conference championship Nov. 18-21 SWAC Conference championship Nov. 19-21 Summit Conference championship Nov. 25-27 Sun Belt Conference championship Nov. 18-21 WAC Conference championship Nov. 18-20 West Coast *Will be awarded to regular season champion

About the AQs

Here's what to know about each automatic qualifier for the 2021 championship:

Ivy League: Brown volleyball earned its first Ivy League championship since 2001. The Bears' 11 Ivy League wins tied the program record for wins in a conference play season with the 2001 year. They finished the regular season with their first 20-win season since 1998 and with the fewest losses in school history. They finished 20-4 overall and 13-1 in the conference.