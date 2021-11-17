Michella Chester | NCAA.com | November 17, 2021 We're tracking all 32 automatic qualifiers for the DI women's volleyball tournament NCAA women's volleyball bracket predictions ahead of the selection show Share The 2021 DI women's volleyball tournament bracket will be announced Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET in an ESPNU selection show. We are tracking the 32 teams that will already have a spot locked up for the tournament. Of the 64 teams named to the championship field, 32 will be awarded automatic qualification via a conference championship. The remaining 32 championship participants will be selected at large. Here are the 32 conferences who award automatic qualification and the 2021 champions: CONFERENCE AUTOMATIC QUALIFIER America East Conference championship Nov. 19-20 American Athletic *Will be awarded to regular season champion Atlantic Coast *Will be awarded to regular season champion Atlantic 10 Conference championship Nov. 19-21 Atlantic Sun Conference championship Nov. 18-20 Big East Conference championship Nov. 26 Big Sky Conference championship Nov. 18-20 Big South Conference championship Nov. 19-21 Big Ten *Will be awarded to regular season champion Big 12 *Will be awarded to regular season champion Big West *Will be awarded to regular season champion Colonial Conference championship Nov. 18-20 Conference USA Conference championship Nov. 19-21 Horizon Conference championship Nov. 19-21 Ivy Brown (20-4) MAC Conference championship Nov. 21-24 MAAC Conference championship Nov. 19-21 MEAC Conference championship Nov. 19-21 Missouri Valley Conference championship Nov. 25-27 Mountain West Conference championship Nov. 24-26 Northeast Conference championship Nov. 19-20 Ohio Valley Conference championship Nov. 18-20 Pac-12 *Will be awarded to regular season champion Patriot Conference championship Nov. 16, 20-21 SEC *Will be awarded to regular season champion SoCon Conference championship Nov. 15, 19-21 Southland Conference championship Nov. 18-21 SWAC Conference championship Nov. 19-21 Summit Conference championship Nov. 25-27 Sun Belt Conference championship Nov. 18-21 WAC Conference championship Nov. 18-20 West Coast *Will be awarded to regular season champion About the AQs Here's what to know about each automatic qualifier for the 2021 championship: Ivy League: Brown volleyball earned its first Ivy League championship since 2001. The Bears' 11 Ivy League wins tied the program record for wins in a conference play season with the 2001 year. They finished the regular season with their first 20-win season since 1998 and with the fewest losses in school history. They finished 20-4 overall and 13-1 in the conference. College volleyball preview: Top 4 matchups to watch this week Here is a full preview of the top matchups to watch this week in college volleyball. There are just two weeks remaining in the regular season before the selection show on Nov. 28. READ MORE College volleyball rankings: Wisconsin and BYU flip, Purdue rises in latest AVCA poll The latest edition of the AVCA top 25 volleyball poll was released on Nov. 15 with Wisconsin and BYU trading spots and Purdue rising to No. 6. Here is a full breakdown of the top 25. READ MORE Enhancements implemented for 2021 DI Women's Volleyball Championship Significant changes have been approved for the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship. READ MORE