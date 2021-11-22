NCAA | November 23, 2021 2021 NCAA DII women's volleyball championship selections announced DII Women's Volleyball: 2021 Selection Show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 teams that will participate in the 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship. Eight teams were selected from each of the following eight regions: Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, Southeast, South Central and West. Eight eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites. Regional competition will be single-elimination, best three-of-five-set matches and will not include a third-place match. The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance to the finals, Dec. 9-11, at the Bob Martinez Athletics Center in Tampa, Florida. The University of Tampa and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission will serve as the hosts. Competition at the final sites will be single-elimination; best three-of-five-set matches. Atlantic Region Hosted by Wheeling University, Wheeling, West Virginia – Dec. 2-4 No. 1 Wheeling (27-5) vs. No. 8 Fayetteville State (23-6) No. 2 Gannon (28-6) vs. No. 7 East Stroudsburg (18-10) No. 3 Shepherd (24-4) vs. No. 6 West Virginia State (29-4) No. 4 Edinboro (21-6) vs. No. 5 Clarion (22-9) Central Region Hosted by University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg, Missouri – Dec. 2-4 No. 1 Central Missouri (28-3) vs. No. 8 Arkansas Tech (22-7) No. 2 St. Cloud State (27-4) vs. No. 7 Concordia-St. Paul (22-8) No. 3 Northwest Missouri State (26-5) vs. No. 6 Nebraska-Kearney (25-6) No. 4 Winona State (28-4) vs. No. 5 Washburn (26-5) East Region Hosted by American International College, Springfield, Massachusetts – Dec. 2-4 No. 1 American International (27-6) vs. No. 8 Southern Connecticut State (23-10) No. 2 Daemen (22-7) vs. No. 7 Bentley (15-12) No. 3 Stonehill (21-9) vs. No. 6 Jefferson (26-4) No. 4 New Haven (22-9) vs. No. 5 Holy Family (24-4) Midwest Region Hosted by Ferris State University, Big Rapids, Michigan – Dec. 2-4 No. 1 Ferris State (25-4) vs. No. 8 Rockhurst (20-11) No. 2 Michigan Tech (24-6) vs. No. 7 Wayne State (Michigan) (20-8) No. 3 Hillsdale (27-4) vs. No. 6 Grand Valley State (17-9) No. 4 Lewis (26-6) vs. No. 5 Missouri-St. Louis (24-8) South Region Hosted by University of West Florida, Pensacola, Florida – Dec. 2-4 No. 1 West Florida (33-1) vs. No. 8 Spring Hill (30-5) No. 2 Tampa (28-2) vs. No. 7 Palm Beach Atlantic (18-13) No. 3 Nova Southeastern (24-5) vs. No. 6 Alabama Huntsville (21-9) No. 4 Embry-Riddle (Florida) (25-6) vs. No. 5 Lynn (19-11) Southeast Region Hosted by Anderson University, Anderson, South Carolina – Dec. 2-4 No. 1 Lenoir-Rhyne (22-7) vs. No. 8 Francis Marion (21-10) No. 2 Anderson (South Carolina) (22-7) vs. No. 7 Mars Hill (21-12) No. 3 Tusculum (20-5) vs. No. 6 Augusta (22-8) No. 4 Wingate (23-4) vs. No. 5 Flagler (21-5) South Central Region Hosted by Metropolitan State University of Denver, Denver, Colorado – Dec. 2-4 No. 1 Metropolitan State University Denver (26-3) vs. No. 8 CSU Pueblo (20-8) No. 2 Colorado School of Mines (26-3) vs. No. 7 West Texas A&M (23-4) No. 3 Colorado Mesa (21-6) vs. No. 6 The University of Texas at Tyler (19-3) No. 4 Angelo State (23-4) vs. No. 5 Regis (Colorado) (20-7) West Region Hosted by California State University, San Bernardino, San Bernardino, California – Dec. 2-4 No. 1 Cal State San Bernardino (25-3) vs. No. 8 Alaska Anchorage (19-11) No. 2 Western Washington (21-4) vs. No. 7 Simon Fraser (17-8) No. 3 Chaminade (27-5) vs. No. 6 Central Washington (16-8) No. 4 Cal Poly Pomona (23-4) vs. No. 5 Cal State LA (18-9) CONFERENCES RECEIVING AUTOMATIC QUALIFICATION BERTHS: California Collegiate Athletic Association – Cal State San Bernardino Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference – Jefferson Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association – Fayetteville State Conference Carolinas – Francis Marion East Coast Conference – Daemen Great American Conference – Arkansas Tech Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Ferris State Great Lakes Valley Conference – Lewis Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Hillsdale Great Northwest Athletic Conference – Western Washington Gulf South Conference – West Florida Lone Star Conference – West Texas A&M Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association – Central Missouri Mountain East Conference – Wheeling Northeast-10 Conference – American International Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference – St. Cloud State Pacific West Conference – Chaminade Peach Belt Conference – Augusta University Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference – Clarion Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference – Colorado School of Mines South Atlantic Conference – Lenoir-Rhyne Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Spring Hill Sunshine State Conference –Tampa The complete 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship bracket is available online at NCAA.com. Selection criteria data through the end of the regular season, including conference competition, is available here: Atlantic Central East Midwest South Southeast South Central West