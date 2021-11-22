2021 NCAA DII women's volleyball championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 teams that will participate in the 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship. Eight teams were selected from each of the following eight regions: Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, Southeast, South Central and West.

Eight eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites. Regional competition will be single-elimination, best three-of-five-set matches and will not include a third-place match. The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance to the finals, Dec. 9-11, at the Bob Martinez Athletics Center in Tampa, Florida. The University of Tampa and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission will serve as the hosts. Competition at the final sites will be single-elimination; best three-of-five-set matches.

Atlantic Region

Hosted by Wheeling University, Wheeling, West Virginia – Dec. 2-4

No. 1 Wheeling (27-5) vs. No. 8 Fayetteville State (23-6)

No. 2 Gannon (28-6) vs. No. 7 East Stroudsburg (18-10)

No. 3 Shepherd (24-4) vs. No. 6 West Virginia State (29-4)

No. 4 Edinboro (21-6) vs. No. 5 Clarion (22-9)

Central Region

Hosted by University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg, Missouri – Dec. 2-4

No. 1 Central Missouri (28-3) vs. No. 8 Arkansas Tech (22-7)

No. 2 St. Cloud State (27-4) vs. No. 7 Concordia-St. Paul (22-8)

No. 3 Northwest Missouri State (26-5) vs. No. 6 Nebraska-Kearney (25-6)

No. 4 Winona State (28-4) vs. No. 5 Washburn (26-5)

East Region

Hosted by American International College, Springfield, Massachusetts – Dec. 2-4

No. 1 American International (27-6) vs. No. 8 Southern Connecticut State (23-10)

No. 2 Daemen (22-7) vs. No. 7 Bentley (15-12)

No. 3 Stonehill (21-9) vs. No. 6 Jefferson (26-4)

No. 4 New Haven (22-9) vs. No. 5 Holy Family (24-4)

Midwest Region

Hosted by Ferris State University, Big Rapids, Michigan – Dec. 2-4

No. 1 Ferris State (25-4) vs. No. 8 Rockhurst (20-11)

No. 2 Michigan Tech (24-6) vs. No. 7 Wayne State (Michigan) (20-8)

No. 3 Hillsdale (27-4) vs. No. 6 Grand Valley State (17-9)

No. 4 Lewis (26-6) vs. No. 5 Missouri-St. Louis (24-8)

South Region

Hosted by University of West Florida, Pensacola, Florida – Dec. 2-4

No. 1 West Florida (33-1) vs. No. 8 Spring Hill (30-5)

No. 2 Tampa (28-2) vs. No. 7 Palm Beach Atlantic (18-13)

No. 3 Nova Southeastern (24-5) vs. No. 6 Alabama Huntsville (21-9)

No. 4 Embry-Riddle (Florida) (25-6) vs. No. 5 Lynn (19-11)

Southeast Region

Hosted by Anderson University, Anderson, South Carolina – Dec. 2-4

No. 1 Lenoir-Rhyne (22-7) vs. No. 8 Francis Marion (21-10)

No. 2 Anderson (South Carolina) (22-7) vs. No. 7 Mars Hill (21-12)

No. 3 Tusculum (20-5) vs. No. 6 Augusta (22-8)

No. 4 Wingate (23-4) vs. No. 5 Flagler (21-5)

South Central Region

Hosted by Metropolitan State University of Denver, Denver, Colorado – Dec. 2-4

No. 1 Metropolitan State University Denver (26-3) vs. No. 8 CSU Pueblo (20-8)

No. 2 Colorado School of Mines (26-3) vs. No. 7 West Texas A&M (23-4)

No. 3 Colorado Mesa (21-6) vs. No. 6 The University of Texas at Tyler (19-3)

No. 4 Angelo State (23-4) vs. No. 5 Regis (Colorado) (20-7)

West Region

Hosted by California State University, San Bernardino, San Bernardino, California – Dec. 2-4

No. 1 Cal State San Bernardino (25-3) vs. No. 8 Alaska Anchorage (19-11)

No. 2 Western Washington (21-4) vs. No. 7 Simon Fraser (17-8)

No. 3 Chaminade (27-5) vs. No. 6 Central Washington (16-8)

No. 4 Cal Poly Pomona (23-4) vs. No. 5 Cal State LA (18-9)

CONFERENCES RECEIVING AUTOMATIC QUALIFICATION BERTHS:

California Collegiate Athletic Association – Cal State San Bernardino

Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference – Jefferson

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association – Fayetteville State

Conference Carolinas – Francis Marion

East Coast Conference – Daemen

Great American Conference – Arkansas Tech

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Ferris State

Great Lakes Valley Conference – Lewis

Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Hillsdale

Great Northwest Athletic Conference – Western Washington

Gulf South Conference – West Florida

Lone Star Conference – West Texas A&M

Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association – Central Missouri

Mountain East Conference – Wheeling

Northeast-10 Conference – American International

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference – St. Cloud State

Pacific West Conference – Chaminade

Peach Belt Conference – Augusta University

Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference – Clarion

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference – Colorado School of Mines

South Atlantic Conference – Lenoir-Rhyne

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Spring Hill

Sunshine State Conference –Tampa

The complete 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship bracket is available online at NCAA.com.

Selection criteria data through the end of the regular season, including conference competition, is available here: