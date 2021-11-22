Top-10 hold strong in new AVCA rankings one week before college volleyball selections

The AVCA released their latest top 25 rankings on Monday, Nov. 22 with just one week remaining in the regular season of college volleyball. There are little changes in the top 10 or the entire top 25 this week, but these rankings are ahead of some big matchups that will closeout the regular season, including a rematch between Louisville and Pittsburgh, Nebraska and Wisconsin and Nebraska and Purdue.

TOURNEY TIME: NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament: Selection show date, time, how to watch

Here are the latest top 25 rankings:

RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Louisville (62) 1598 26-0 1 2 Texas (2) 1531 22-1 2 3 Pittsburgh 1454 26-2 3 4 BYU 1347 27-1 4 5 Wisconsin 1314 23-3 5 6 Purdue 1281 22-5 6 7 Baylor 1197 18-5 7 8 Kentucky 1179 22-4 8 9 Ohio State 1069 23-5 10 10 Minnesota 1026 17-8 9 11 Nebraska 979 20-6 11 12 Washington 920 22-4 12 13 UCLA 840 22-4 13 14 Georgia Tech 759 21-5 13 15 Penn State 663 19-9 15 16 Western Kentucky 560 27-1 18 17 Utah 519 19-8 17 18 Stanford 499 16-10 19 19 Oregon 463 20-8 16 20 Florida 391 20-6 20 21 Washington State 370 18-9 22 22 Creighton 298 28-3 21 23 Illinois 165 19-10 24 24 Mississippi State 121 24-5 NR 25 Pepperdine 95 21-5 25 Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Miami (FL) 64; Tennessee 29; San Diego 28; Marquette 19; Florida State 8; Rice 3.

Little to no changes in the top 10

Nos. 1-8 remain the same this week with Louisville, Texas, Pittsburgh and BYU in the top four spots. The Badgers stayed put at No. 5 following a big-time five-set win over Minnesota this past weekend. The Badgers avoided an upset in the fourth set, down by as much as seven. They survived a few Minnesota match points before winning the fourth and forcing a fifth set. Dana Rettke posted 21 kills, Jade Demps followed with 18 kills — a new career high for the sophomore who also recorded her second straight double-double with 14 digs, tying her career best. Devyn Robinson had a team-best hitting percentage of .417. The win was crucial as the Big Ten championship is on the line.

Purdue, Baylor and Kentucky stay at Nos. 6, 7 and 8. The Boilermakers notched two wins over Michigan and Northwestern over the weekend, Baylor swept Iowa State twice, and Kentucky notched two sweeps over Auburn.

The only changes to the top 10 is Ohio State and Minnesota swapping spots. Ohio State takes over the No. 9 spot following a big sweep over Penn State. Emily Londot led with 22 kills followed by Gabby Gonzales and Rylee Rader with 15. Minnesota drops just one spot following the tightly contested loss to Wisconsin.

Elsewhere in the poll

UCLA and Georgia Tech's previous tie at No. 13 has been broken, with UCLA at No. 13 and Georgia Tech at No. 14 following its loss to Pittsburgh over the weekend.

Western Kentucky moved up two spots to No. 16 following its C-USA championship win over Rice. Oregon fell from No. 16 to No. 19 following its loss in three sets to Washington on Sunday. Mississippi State enters the poll this week at No. 24 following two wins over Arkansas this past weekend. This is following two wins over Tennessee the week prior.