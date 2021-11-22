Michella Chester | NCAA.com | November 22, 2021 Top-10 hold strong in new AVCA rankings one week before college volleyball selections NCAA women's volleyball bracket predictions ahead of the selection show Share The AVCA released their latest top 25 rankings on Monday, Nov. 22 with just one week remaining in the regular season of college volleyball. There are little changes in the top 10 or the entire top 25 this week, but these rankings are ahead of some big matchups that will closeout the regular season, including a rematch between Louisville and Pittsburgh, Nebraska and Wisconsin and Nebraska and Purdue. TOURNEY TIME: NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament: Selection show date, time, how to watch Here are the latest top 25 rankings: RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Louisville (62) 1598 26-0 1 2 Texas (2) 1531 22-1 2 3 Pittsburgh 1454 26-2 3 4 BYU 1347 27-1 4 5 Wisconsin 1314 23-3 5 6 Purdue 1281 22-5 6 7 Baylor 1197 18-5 7 8 Kentucky 1179 22-4 8 9 Ohio State 1069 23-5 10 10 Minnesota 1026 17-8 9 11 Nebraska 979 20-6 11 12 Washington 920 22-4 12 13 UCLA 840 22-4 13 14 Georgia Tech 759 21-5 13 15 Penn State 663 19-9 15 16 Western Kentucky 560 27-1 18 17 Utah 519 19-8 17 18 Stanford 499 16-10 19 19 Oregon 463 20-8 16 20 Florida 391 20-6 20 21 Washington State 370 18-9 22 22 Creighton 298 28-3 21 23 Illinois 165 19-10 24 24 Mississippi State 121 24-5 NR 25 Pepperdine 95 21-5 25 Little to no changes in the top 10 Nos. 1-8 remain the same this week with Louisville, Texas, Pittsburgh and BYU in the top four spots. The Badgers stayed put at No. 5 following a big-time five-set win over Minnesota this past weekend. The Badgers avoided an upset in the fourth set, down by as much as seven. They survived a few Minnesota match points before winning the fourth and forcing a fifth set. Dana Rettke posted 21 kills, Jade Demps followed with 18 kills — a new career high for the sophomore who also recorded her second straight double-double with 14 digs, tying her career best. Devyn Robinson had a team-best hitting percentage of .417. The win was crucial as the Big Ten championship is on the line. LATEST POWER 10: Wisconsin moves to No. 3 in latest Power 10 rankings Purdue, Baylor and Kentucky stay at Nos. 6, 7 and 8. The Boilermakers notched two wins over Michigan and Northwestern over the weekend, Baylor swept Iowa State twice, and Kentucky notched two sweeps over Auburn. The only changes to the top 10 is Ohio State and Minnesota swapping spots. Ohio State takes over the No. 9 spot following a big sweep over Penn State. Emily Londot led with 22 kills followed by Gabby Gonzales and Rylee Rader with 15. Minnesota drops just one spot following the tightly contested loss to Wisconsin. Elsewhere in the poll UCLA and Georgia Tech's previous tie at No. 13 has been broken, with UCLA at No. 13 and Georgia Tech at No. 14 following its loss to Pittsburgh over the weekend. Western Kentucky moved up two spots to No. 16 following its C-USA championship win over Rice. Oregon fell from No. 16 to No. 19 following its loss in three sets to Washington on Sunday. Mississippi State enters the poll this week at No. 24 following two wins over Arkansas this past weekend. This is following two wins over Tennessee the week prior. LATEST WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL NEWS 🖨 Rankings | Scoreboard | Stats | Oldest rivalries 🤓 Libero, explained | Volleyball rotation, explained | Volleyball terms, explained 🤩 Ultimate Dream Players: Texas | Wisconsin | Florida 🏆 Championship history | Player interviews | Champ info The top 16 teams in the DI women's volleyball tournament, re-ranked before the 2021 regionals We re-ranked the top 16 teams remaining in the DI women's volleyball tournament with regional semifinals and finals looming. READ MORE Here are the top storylines to follow in the 2021 DI women's volleyball tournament The 2021 DI women's volleyball tournament starts on Dec. 2. Here are seven top storylines to follow as the tournament unfolds. READ MORE Here are 7 unseeded teams in the 2021 DI women's volleyball tournament to watch out for Here are 7 unseeded teams in the 2021 DI women's volleyball tournament that could make some noise or pull off some upsets. READ MORE